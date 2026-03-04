Subscribe To Premium
Edify Energy partners with DT Infrastructure for more than 1GW of solar-plus-storage

By George Heynes
March 4, 2026
PPA prices in North America set to rise ‘in the short-term’, according to kWh Analytics

EU puts up €54.9m for solar under third round of cross-border tender

From profit to loss: China’s biggest PV tracker company, Arctech Solar, under pressure

ISC Konstanz partners with Celloraa Energy for 1.2GW TOPCon cell manufacturing facility in India

Ciel & Terre receives certification for Fusio floating solar system

Group Surya commissions 500MW G12R solar module manufacturing facility in India

Australia utility-scale solar and wind hits 5TWh in February 2026, says Rystad Energy

Singapore raises solar target to 3GW by 2030

CHN Energy starts operations at 2GW phase of Lingwu solar PV project, bringing operational capacity to 4GW

A render of the Smoky Creek project in Australia.
The Smoky Creek and Guthrie’s Gap projects will include 720MWp of solar generation paired with 600MW/2,400MWh of BESS. Image: Edify Energy.

Australian renewable energy developer Edify Energy has named Australian construction firm DT Infrastructure its preferred engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for two solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in Queensland, representing over 1GW of combined solar capacity across the developments.

The partnership covers the Smoky Creek and Guthrie’s Gap projects in Banana Shire, featuring 720MWp of solar generation paired with 600MW/2,400MWh of battery storage, and the Ganymirra & Majors Creek project in the Townsville region, comprising 360MWp of solar with 300MW/1,200MWh of storage.

Both projects will utilise DC-coupled hybrid configurations and incorporate grid-forming inverters designed to enhance power network stability and resilience.

Unlike AC-coupled systems, where solar PV generation and battery storage operate through separate inverters, DC-coupling enables direct current flow from solar modules to the BESS through DC/DC converters before final conversion to alternating current for grid connection.

“We are proud of the significant role these major generators will play in the transition towards an affordable, reliable and sustainable energy future,” said Edify Energy CEO Ben Warne.

“These projects will create significant jobs during construction, support local communities and industry and assist in delivering the infrastructure needs of Queensland’s energy system consistent with the Queensland Energy Roadmap.”

Read the full version of this story on our sister site, Energy-Storage.news.

