Edify Energy partners with DT Infrastructure for more than 1GW of solar-plus-storage

Australian renewable energy developer Edify Energy has named Australian construction firm DT Infrastructure its preferred engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for two solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in Queensland, representing over 1GW of combined solar capacity across the developments.
The partnership covers the Smoky Creek and Guthrie’s Gap projects in Banana Shire, featuring 720MWp of solar generation paired with 600MW/2,400MWh of battery storage, and the Ganymirra & Majors Creek project in the Townsville region, comprising 360MWp of solar with 300MW/1,200MWh of storage.
Both projects will utilise DC-coupled hybrid configurations and incorporate grid-forming inverters designed to enhance power network stability and resilience.
Unlike AC-coupled systems, where solar PV generation and battery storage operate through separate inverters, DC-coupling enables direct current flow from solar modules to the BESS through DC/DC converters before final conversion to alternating current for grid connection.
“We are proud of the significant role these major generators will play in the transition towards an affordable, reliable and sustainable energy future,” said Edify Energy CEO Ben Warne.
“These projects will create significant jobs during construction, support local communities and industry and assist in delivering the infrastructure needs of Queensland’s energy system consistent with the Queensland Energy Roadmap.”
