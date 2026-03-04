Edify Energy partners with DT Infrastructure for more than 1GW of solar-plus-storage

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Both projects will utilise DC-coupled hybrid configurations and incorporate grid-forming inverters designed to enhance power network stability and resilience.

Unlike AC-coupled systems, where solar PV generation and battery storage operate through separate inverters, DC-coupling enables direct current flow from solar modules to the BESS through DC/DC converters before final conversion to alternating current for grid connection.

“We are proud of the significant role these major generators will play in the transition towards an affordable, reliable and sustainable energy future,” said Edify Energy CEO Ben Warne.

“These projects will create significant jobs during construction, support local communities and industry and assist in delivering the infrastructure needs of Queensland’s energy system consistent with the Queensland Energy Roadmap.”

