Egg Power lands US$536 million financing to build UK and European renewables

By Shreeyashi Ojha
January 19, 2026
Europe

SunPower buys Cobalt Power Systems as standalone subsidiary

GCL to build 5GW solar cell, module manufacturing facility in Egypt

Masdar, Engie complete financing for 1.5GW Khazna solar plant

Two-thirds of electricity demand growth in the US came from solar PV in 2025 – Ember

Industry body warns of investment freeze in Polish renewables from proposed grid laws

Egg Power lands US$536 million financing to build UK and European renewables

Daqo New Energy expects to halve losses in 2025 as polysilicon sector shifts

China implements anti-dumping duties on US and South Korean solar-grade polysilicon

TCL Zhonghuan bids for controlling stake in DAS Solar to optimise cell and module business

RES Australia joint venture submits 450MW solar-plus-storage site to EPBC Act

The non-recourse debt will support Egg Power’s 250MW pipeline of solar and wind projects under construction, with capacity expected to scale to 500MW in the UK. Image: Shutterstock.

Egg Power, the clean energy investment arm of Liberty Global, has secured £400 million (US$536 million) in debt financing from NatWest to develop large-scale renewable energy projects across Europe. 

The non-recourse debt will support Egg Power’s 250MW pipeline of solar and wind projects under construction, with capacity expected to scale to 500MW in the UK. Three UK solar projects – Grange, Rainsbrook and Rag Lane – are currently under construction.  

The portfolio is scheduled to reach commercial operation between the second quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027, with projects also planned across Europe. 

Once operational, the initial UK portfolio, backed by long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs), is expected to generate approximately 420 GWh of electricity annually. 

“This financing is the culmination of 12 months of work and marks a significant milestone for egg Power. The agreement marks a significant step towards egg Power’s goal of delivering 1,500MW of clean energy capacity by 2028 under long-term PPAs,” said Ilesh Patel, chief commercial officer, energy transition at Liberty Group. 

NatWest Group acted as sole underwriter and structuring bank for the facility, as well as mandated lead arranger, hedging bank, facility agent and security trustee. 

In December 2025, the firm acquired the project rights to PS Renewables’ 49.9MW Grange solar project in Suffolk. The acquisition marked egg Power’s third UK solar deal. 

A Sunpower project.

SunPower buys Cobalt Power Systems as standalone subsidiary

January 19, 2026
US solar firm SunPower has signed a letter of intent to acquire California-based residential and commercial installer Cobalt Power Systems in an all-equity transaction. 
The GCL SI Hefei gigafactory in China.

GCL to build 5GW solar cell, module manufacturing facility in Egypt

January 19, 2026
Egyptian manufacturing firm Kemet has signed a deal with Chinese solar manufacturer GCL Technologies to build a 5GW solar cell and module manufacturing hub in the country.
Image: Masdar

Masdar, Engie complete financing for 1.5GW Khazna solar plant

January 19, 2026
Emirati renewables developer Masdar and French utility Engie have reached financial close on the 1.5GW Khazna solar project in Abu Dhabi.
Emeren's Sadów solar project in Poland.

Industry body warns of investment freeze in Polish renewables from proposed grid laws

January 19, 2026
Private investment in Poland’s renewable energy projects risks being blocked by proposed regulations governing grid connections.
Daqo New Energy previously increased its annual polysilicon production guidance to 129,000 – 132,000MT. Image: Daqo New Energy.

Daqo New Energy expects to halve losses in 2025 as polysilicon sector shifts

January 19, 2026
Chinese polysilicon producer Daqo New Energy recorded over RMB1 billion in losses in 2025, roughly halving its losses compared with 2024.
An image of RES Group's Emerald solar farm. Image: RES Group.

RES Australia joint venture submits 450MW solar-plus-storage site to EPBC Act

January 19, 2026
Wooderson Solar Development Co has submitted a 450MW solar-plus-storage project in Queensland to Australia's EPBC Act.
Vikram Solar to transition all module production to G12R format

News

RES Australia joint venture submits 450MW solar-plus-storage site to EPBC Act

News

US court rules DOE cancellation of US$7.5 billion of clean energy grants unlawful

News

Amazon buys 1.2GW Sunstone solar-plus-storage project from bankrupt Pine Gate

News

EU's delayed cybersecurity review could have big implications for solar

Features, Editors' Blog

Australian government commits AU$24.7 million to national solar module recycling pilot

News

