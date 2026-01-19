Egg Power lands US$536 million financing to build UK and European renewables

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

The portfolio is scheduled to reach commercial operation between the second quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027, with projects also planned across Europe.

Once operational, the initial UK portfolio, backed by long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs), is expected to generate approximately 420 GWh of electricity annually.

“This financing is the culmination of 12 months of work and marks a significant milestone for egg Power. The agreement marks a significant step towards egg Power’s goal of delivering 1,500MW of clean energy capacity by 2028 under long-term PPAs,” said Ilesh Patel, chief commercial officer, energy transition at Liberty Group.

NatWest Group acted as sole underwriter and structuring bank for the facility, as well as mandated lead arranger, hedging bank, facility agent and security trustee.

In December 2025, the firm acquired the project rights to PS Renewables’ 49.9MW Grange solar project in Suffolk. The acquisition marked egg Power’s third UK solar deal.