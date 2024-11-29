Subscribe To Premium
Enertis Applus+ launches mobile laboratory for PV modules in Australia

By George Heynes
Masdar completes acquisition of Greece’s Terna Energy

Yinson Renewables secures US$59 million financing for 97MW solar plant in Peru

Serbia launches tender for 124.8MW of new solar capacity

Australia opens CIS tender 4, seeks 6GW of renewable energy generation for the NEM

Enertis Applus+ launches mobile laboratory for PV modules in Australia

SolarEdge announces layoffs and closes storage division, shifts focus to PV

Grid challenges and storage potential in a maturing Eastern European solar market

India to add 22.4GW solar capacity in 2024 – JMK Research

Sonnedix commissions 150MW Spanish solar portfolio

Ingeteam, QE-Labs perform electroluminescence drone inspection in Spanish PV plant

“Our new PV Mobile Lab unit brings state-of-the-art testing capabilities directly to solar farms,” said José María Peris. Image: Enertis Applus+.

Technical consulting firm Enertis Applus+ has launched its mobile laboratory for on-site tests of solar PV modules in the Australian market.

The PV Mobile Lab, designed and patented by Enertis Applus+ in 2012, is already operational in several international markets such as Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Europe.

It allows for Maximum Power Point tests, commonly known as flash tests, under standard test conditions, alongside electroluminescence (EL) tests, to check the condition of solar modules after installation and during operation to detect internal defects.

Enertis Applus+ has been active in Oceania since 2019, focusing on Australia and New Zealand. The company has also operated in the Australian market since 1980, working in the renewables, infrastructure and energy sectors.

José María Peris, country lead for Australia at Enertis Applus+, believes the mobile lab will help optimise solar PV power plants across the country.

“Our new PV Mobile Lab unit brings state-of-the-art testing capabilities directly to solar farms, ensuring optimal performance and reliability of PV modules while minimising downtime and transportation risks. We are excited to contribute to the growth and sustainability of Australia’s renewable energy sector,” Peris said.

Recently, Enertis Applus+ wrote in an article for PV Tech Premium subscribers that the measurement of albedo, or surface reflection, is crucial in calculating the output of a bifacial solar system.

Australian government launches review of the NEM

In other news this week, the Australian government has commenced a review of the National Electricity Market (NEM) to identify how it will operate in the coming decades and facilitate the uptake of solar PV.

The review will examine keeping household bills low while better managing rooftop solar and utility-scale renewable energy generation uptake.

An independent panel, led by Griffith University associate professor Tim Nelson, and consisting of Paula Conboy, Ava Hancock and Philip Hirschhorn, will undertake widespread consultation and make its final recommendations to energy and climate ministers in late 2025.

