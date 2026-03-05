Enery closes US$534 million in finance for Romanian solar-plus-storage project

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

The lenders that participated in the financing are UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo Group, ING Bank, Banca Transilvania, the National Bank of Greece (Cyprus), Exim Banca Românească and Alpha Bank. It includes term loan facilities, a revolving facility, a VAT facility and ancillary facilities and an accordion feature of up to €79 million, allowing for a potential further increase of the BESS capacity.

The financing was structured under Enery’s newly-adopted Sustainable Financing Framework, developed as a standardised approach aligned with various green and sustainability financing frameworks and principles. It is the first of possibly many under the framework, Enery said.

Sebastian Staicu, head of financing at Enery, commented: “This transaction reflects strong lender appetite for well-structured hybrid renewable projects and strong sponsors. The oversubscription and flexible financing package, including the accordion feature, provide a solid capital structure and positions the project for long-term optimisation and value creation.”

Large-scale BESS deployments in Romania are benefiting from various country-specific drivers, alongside the global fall in BESS prices and increasing familiarity among investors with the technology.

The country’s active solar PV installations have led to a ‘duck curve’, creating a strong business case for solar load shifting.

Read the full version of this story, including a round-up of the latest Romanian BESS investments, on our sister site, Energy-Storage.news.

