Enlight secures finance for 403MW Country Acres solar-plus-storage project

Independent power producer (IPP) Enlight Renewable Energy has secured a US$773 million in debt financing for its Country Acres solar-plus-storage in the US state of California.
Country Acres will have 403MW of solar PV combined with 688MWh of energy storage capacity and is expected operational in the second half of 2026.
The debt financing package consists of US$776 million of construction loans.
Enlight, through its subsidiary Clēnera Holdings, secured construction financing commitments with a consortium of four banks, including BNP Paribas Securities Corp, Crédit Agricole, Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking, and Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (Nord/LB).
Once the project is operational, the construction loan is expected to convert into a US$376 million term loan.
Enlight has been working on a string of projects. In December 2024, the company secured a US$550 million financing for the 290MWdc/940MWh solar-plus-storage Roadrunner project near Tucson, Arizona.
The company is also working on the 600MW/1,900MWh Snowflake project and the 1,211MW/824MWh CO Bar project, both located in Arizona.
Enlight also has plans to construct the 128MWdc/400MWh Quail Ranch project in New Mexico, US. The company says its US revenue base is expected to reach US$195-207 million annually after the projects are completed.
Read the full version of this story on our sister site, Energy-Storage.news.