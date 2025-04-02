Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Enlight secures finance for 403MW Country Acres solar-plus-storage project

By April Bonner
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Australia’s solar PV industry hinges on China’s influence

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Enlight secures finance for 403MW Country Acres solar-plus-storage project

News

PERC technology is ‘obsolete’ in Europe and low PV prices are here to stay – report

News

EDPR NA powers 100MW solar PV plant in Indiana, inks PPA with Amazon

News

PEC Construction Management to build 674MW Cider Solar Farm in New York

News

Meta inks purchase agreement for 150MW floating PV project in Singapore, continues Texas expansion

News

US: Heterojunction module prices go down, TOPCon stays steady at US$0.26/W

News

FTC Solar reports quarter-on-quarter revenue growth to US$13.2 million in Q4

News

Solar cell origin impacts module prices in the US

News

Pacific Energy completes 61MW solar-wind hybrid to power Western Australian gold mine

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Enlight Renewable Energy's Apex Solar project in the US.
Enlight expects to commission the Country Acres solar-plus-storage project in the second half of 2026. Image: Enlight Renewable Energy.

Independent power producer (IPP) Enlight Renewable Energy has secured a US$773 million in debt financing for its Country Acres solar-plus-storage in the US state of California.

Country Acres will have 403MW of solar PV combined with 688MWh of energy storage capacity and is expected operational in the second half of 2026.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The debt financing package consists of US$776 million of construction loans.

Enlight, through its subsidiary Clēnera Holdings, secured construction financing commitments with a consortium of four banks, including BNP Paribas Securities Corp, Crédit Agricole, Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking, and Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (Nord/LB).

Once the project is operational, the construction loan is expected to convert into a US$376 million term loan.

Enlight has been working on a string of projects. In December 2024, the company secured a US$550 million financing for the 290MWdc/940MWh solar-plus-storage Roadrunner project near Tucson, Arizona.

The company is also working on the 600MW/1,900MWh Snowflake project and the 1,211MW/824MWh CO Bar project, both located in Arizona.

Enlight also has plans to construct the 128MWdc/400MWh Quail Ranch project in New Mexico, US. The company says its US revenue base is expected to reach US$195-207 million annually after the projects are completed.

Read the full version of this story on our sister site, Energy-Storage.news.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

29 April 2025
Dallas, Texas
Nestled in Dallas, Texas, Large Scale Solar USA Summit 4th Edition is the nexus for project developers, capital providers, utilities, asset managers, and policymakers. Dive deep into the solar industry's transformative growth, learn from the best, and discover strategies to boost utility-scale solar deployment nationwide.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info
americas, california, Enlight Renewable Energy, lssusa, projects, solar-plus-storage, storage, us

Read Next

Trina Solar TOPCon products.

PERC technology is ‘obsolete’ in Europe and low PV prices are here to stay – report

April 1, 2025
PERC solar PV technology is “all but obsolete” in Europe, as the flow of cheap N-type products coming from China is unlikely to abate.
100MW solar PV plant in Indiana from EDP Renewables North America

EDPR NA powers 100MW solar PV plant in Indiana, inks PPA with Amazon

April 1, 2025
EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) has commissioned the 100MW Riverstart III solar PV park in Indiana, US.
The Cider Solar farm.

PEC Construction Management to build 674MW Cider Solar Farm in New York

April 1, 2025
Hecate Energy has selected PEC Construction Management to provide EPC services at its Cider Solar Farm in New York state.
Avangrid's True North project adds to Meta's solar PV offtake tab in Texas. Image: Avangrid

Meta inks purchase agreement for 150MW floating PV project in Singapore, continues Texas expansion

April 1, 2025
US data and technology giant Meta has signed a renewable energy purchase agreement (REPA) for a 150MWp floating solar project in Singapore.
The storage facilities should have a minimum capacity of 30% of the total installed power generation capacity. Image: Raphael Cruz via Unsplash

US: Heterojunction module prices go down, TOPCon stays steady at US$0.26/W

April 1, 2025
Heterojunction module prices have continued to decrease in the US by 2.9% between November 2024 and February 2025, according to a report from solar and storage software company Anza.
FTC Solar trackers.

FTC Solar reports quarter-on-quarter revenue growth to US$13.2 million in Q4

April 1, 2025
FTC Solar has reported revenue of US$13.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, the highest quarterly figure reported in 2024.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PERC technology is ‘obsolete’ in Europe and low PV prices are here to stay – report

News

Spain allocates more than €210 million to solar PV manufacturing

News

US: Heterojunction module prices go down, TOPCon stays steady at US$0.26/W

News

Agrivoltaics: towards the optimisation of the solar resource for energy and food

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

PEC Construction Management to build 674MW Cider Solar Farm in New York

News

Trinasolar develops 808W solar module using perovskite/silicon tandem cells

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Summit Brasil Nordeste 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
April 23, 2025
Fortaleza, Brazil

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

Solar Media Events
April 29, 2025
Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.