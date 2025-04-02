Enlight secures finance for 403MW Country Acres solar-plus-storage project

Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual

The debt financing package consists of US$776 million of construction loans.

Enlight, through its subsidiary Clēnera Holdings, secured construction financing commitments with a consortium of four banks, including BNP Paribas Securities Corp, Crédit Agricole, Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking, and Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (Nord/LB).

Once the project is operational, the construction loan is expected to convert into a US$376 million term loan.

Enlight has been working on a string of projects. In December 2024, the company secured a US$550 million financing for the 290MWdc/940MWh solar-plus-storage Roadrunner project near Tucson, Arizona.

The company is also working on the 600MW/1,900MWh Snowflake project and the 1,211MW/824MWh CO Bar project, both located in Arizona.

Enlight also has plans to construct the 128MWdc/400MWh Quail Ranch project in New Mexico, US. The company says its US revenue base is expected to reach US$195-207 million annually after the projects are completed.

