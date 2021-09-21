Solar Media
News

Enpal raises €345m to fund the rollout of 15,000 solar projects

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Enpal raises €345m to fund the rollout of 15,000 solar projects

News

Indian rooftop solar up 517% on last year despite rising costs

News

Solar EPC provider Swinerton Renewable Energy acquired by private equity firm

News

FIMER’s PVS-350-TL string inverter and PVS-260/PVS-300 modular conversion platform cater for all utility-scale PV projects

Product Reviews

Tata Power to set up 250MW solar project in India

News

Vattenfall increases climate targets and commits to net zero by 2040

News

Lightsource BP targeting 25GW of solar deployments by 2025

News

Australia spending enough money on outdated oil and gas exploration to fund 2.5GW of renewables, says report

News

Rio Tinto continues solar-storage push with new hybrid installation at Australian mine

News

PODCAST: The changing shape of US solar explained, Europe’s power markets go haywire

News
Enpal already has 10,000 customers across Germany. Image: Solar Rights Alliance via Twitter.

German solar installer Enpal has raised €345 million (US$405 million) in debt financing to fund the deployment of more than 15,000 household solar PV systems.

Announced today (21 September), the raise sees investors such as BlackRock, Pricoa Private Capital and UniCredit participate. It marks the Berlin-headquartered company’s “largest debt fundraising to date”.

The above “senior” investors contributed €275 million (US$323 million), while other smaller institutional investors committed €70 million in the form of a subordinated mezzanine loan.

The money will be used to fund upwards of 15,000 new solar assets and energy storage systems. The company has already installed more than 10,000 projects across Germany, it said.

“[The funding] enables us to further pursue our vision of providing green and affordable energy to private households and to fuel our growth,” said Gregor Burkart, head of project finance at Enpal.

The latest funding brings Enpal’s total financing history to €500 million.

ING Bank and IDCM acted as financial advisors to Enpal, while Greenberg Traurig provided legal advice.

Enpal, fundraising, germany, germany solar, residential solar, rooftop solar

