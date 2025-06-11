Subscribe To Premium
Australia: Metropolitan Sydney REZ could generate around 21GW of renewable energy

By George Heynes
Top ten solar manufacturers ship 500GW modules in 2024

Australia: Metropolitan Sydney REZ could generate around 21GW of renewable energy

500MW solar-plus-storage site selected to be fast-tracked by the Victoria government

Jakson Green secures 1GWp O&M project in India

Republican Senators urged to make ‘substantive’ changes to budget reconciliation bill

European buyers remain optimistic, seek to expand module portfolios

Hail causes over 70% of financial losses for US PV – kWh Analytics

‘Once you hit a critical mass, you become a target’: kWh Analytics on cybersecurity, AI and underperformance

Sunnova, Mosaic file Chapter 11 bankruptcy

​​Managing the risks of unreliable PV component data

The report claims Sydney has seen a “battery boom” in the last year. Image: Climate Council.

A new report has claimed that creating a Sydney Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) in New South Wales, Australia, could generate up to 21GW of renewable energy from rooftop solar PV.

The Sydney as a Renewable Energy Zone report, released by engineering consultancy Arcadis, was developed in partnership with think tank the Committee for Sydney, distribution network company Endeavour Energy, Ausgrid and Arup.

It claims that if every residential, commercial and industrial rooftop in metropolitan Sydney, which spans roughly 12,368 square kilometres, has a rooftop solar PV system installed, it could meet up to 75% of the city’s annual energy demands.

The report states, for reference, that the city’s energy demand is almost half the demand of the entire state.

Alan Brookes, CEO of Arcadis, believes that the creation of a REZ in Sydney could tackle some of the city’s most pressing energy challenges.

“Through a coordinated approach to utilising untapped rooftop solar and battery storage, we could create a cleaner, more resilient, and equitable energy future for all Sydneysiders,” Brookes said.

New South Wales’ focus on REZ

REZ sites are being developed across the states where the National Electricity Market (NEM) operates. New South Wales has been progressive in its approach to these zones, deemed the modern-day equivalent of power stations, seeking to build at least five across the state. Central-West Orana is set to become the first REZ to enter the construction phase in the coming months.

New South Wales has also deviated from the traditional REZ design. It plans to create the state’s first urban zone in Illawarra, leveraging rooftop solar PV, community battery energy storage systems (BESS), and virtual power plants (VPPs). This approach is similar to the Sydney REZ envisioned.

According to the report, several of Sydney’s suburbs already generate enough electricity to meet a third of the neighbourhood’s demand. This includes the suburbs of Riverstone, Marsden Park, Oakville, and Box Hill, which generate over 100MW of small-scale generation.

Meanwhile, the suburbs of Hornsby and the Northern Beaches have the highest share of generation against consumption. There is about 3GW of rooftop solar PV generation in metropolitan Sydney, which meets around 10-12% of its total electricity demand.

The creation of the Sydney REZ could see a dramatic uptick in rooftop solar PV capacity alongside the installation of community BESS to capture excess energy and distribute it amongst the neighbourhoods. This technology has been explored extensively on our sister site Energy-Storage.news.

The report declares the creation of a Sydney REZ a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity. It could be critical to ensure the introduction of new clean energy generation technologies as the state’s fleet of coal-fired power plants begins to be decommissioned.

Industrial warehouses could generate an excess of 500% of their energy needs

The uptake of residential solar PV systems has spearheaded Australia’s renewable energy transition, with the country boasting one of the world’s highest solar per capita rates. Extending this to industrial and commercial buildings could help maximise opportunities.

Indeed, the report outlines that industrial warehouses often have very low energy demands but high rooftop surface area. By installing a solar PV system on this, an industrial warehouse can, depending on its size, generate up to 500% more energy than it needs.

However, asset owners currently tend to size a rooftop solar PV system to meet the building’s needs instead of tapping into an additional revenue stream by selling excess energy back to the grid, something that can be maximised via the installation of a small-scale BESS.

As such, the report claims that often only 10-20% of the roof space on an industrial warehouse is needed to meet the demand.

It should be noted that commercial towers and residential flats would likely only be able to deliver 5% of their energy demand from a rooftop solar PV system, with this growing to 15% of a manufacturing facility, 20% for a medium-density residential or commercial building, and 100% for a detached residential building.

Sydney is experiencing a ‘BESS investment boom’

As previously mentioned, coupling a rooftop solar PV with a small-scale BESS, whether for commercial or residential use, could maximise the benefits of distributed renewable energy generation.

The report states that Sydney has been experiencing a “BESS investment boom” over the last year, thanks to the New South Wales government’s home battery rebate, which has now been merged into a VPP rebate scheme.

In less than a year since the rebate scheme was introduced, roughly one in 40 households with solar have installed a home BESS. The introduction of the federal government’s AU$2.3 billion (US$1.5 billion) Cheaper Home Batteries Program is anticipated to help increase the uptake of home BESS in Australia and New South Wales.

Introducing vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology could further aid home BESS and community BESS in providing energy storage capabilities to Sydney’s growing arsenal of rooftop solar PV.

Due to electric vehicle (EV) batteries being larger than home batteries, the report states that cars and buses could play a crucial role in the city’s energy transition.

australia, bess, energy storage, home BESS, new south wales, pv power plants, rez, rooftop solar, solar pv, sydney, urban REZ

Victoria_government_solar_australia

500MW solar-plus-storage site selected to be fast-tracked by the Victoria government

June 11, 2025
Venn Energy, a renewable energy developer, has seen its 500MW Cooba solar-plus-storage site selected for inclusion in Victoria’s Development Facilitation Program (DFP) scheme in Australia.
Image: Ian Hutchinson/Unsplash

Republican Senators urged to make ‘substantive’ changes to budget reconciliation bill

June 10, 2025
A group of Republican Congress members penned an open letter on Friday urging the US Senate to moderate proposed changes to renewable energy manufacturing and deployment support.
Image: Michael Pointner/unsplash
Premium

‘Once you hit a critical mass, you become a target’: kWh Analytics on cybersecurity, AI and underperformance

June 10, 2025
PV Tech Premium spoke with Geoffrey Lehv of kWh Analytics about cybersecurity, AI and solar project underperformance.
Image: Queensland Department of Energy and Public Works.

Queensland government confirms AU$2.4 billion funding for major transmission project

June 10, 2025
Australia’s Queensland government has confirmed an AU$2.4 billion investment in the CopperString transmission project, aiming to extend the National Electricity Market (NEM) to the North West Minerals Province.
Covering 300 hectares, the Covatillas portfolio’s three solar PV plants and seven other projects form a 1GW cluster producing around 300GWh of clean energy annually. Image: Sonnedix.

Sonnedix, Renfe sign 420GWh PV supply agreement

June 9, 2025
Sonnedix has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Renfe to supply 420GWh of renewable energy annually for its commercial operations.
Solar manufacturing in the US.

Policy gloom overshadows bright Q1 for US solar and storage

June 9, 2025
Growing political headwinds threaten to dent US solar manufacturing and project deployment, despite a strong start to 2025.

Sunnova, Mosaic file Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Queensland government confirms AU$2.4 billion funding for major transmission project

Jakson Green secures 1GWp O&M project in India

Hail causes over 70% of financial losses for US PV – kWh Analytics

Qcells launches recycling arm, EcoRecycle, in US

Tariffs to ‘significantly’ increase costs and disrupt US solar and energy storage

