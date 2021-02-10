Solar Media
News

Enphase Energy to expand solar design outfit further with acquisition

By Molly Lempriere

Latest

Q&A: Jinergy CEO Liyou Yang discusses the three steps to taking heterojunction manufacturing forward

Features, Interviews

Enphase Energy to expand solar design outfit further with acquisition

News

Enel Green Power launches agrophotovoltaics research projects in southern Europe

News

UAE solar capacity to increase fourfold by end of 2025 thanks to ‘robust’ development pipeline

News

Macquarie raises US$1.94 billion for wind and solar portfolio

News

LONGi secures major polysilicon supply deal from OCI Malaysia and 46GW of solar glass from Flat Glass

News

PODCAST: 200GW of solar in 2021?

News

Solar outstrips natural gas in new US energy capacity

News

JinkoSolar strengthens partnership with Tongwei

News

‘Huge potential’ for floating PV in Portugal’s next solar auction

News
Supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems Enphase Energy's IQ 7 Microinverter. Image: Enphase Energy.
Supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems Enphase Energy’s IQ 7 Microinverter. Image: Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy has acquired another solar design outfit, taking on the Solar Design Services business of India-based DIN Engineering Services LLP.

The acquisition will offer Enphase installers new services such as proposal drawing and permit plan sets, as well as adding resources that will help to accelerate the automation of its customer service provision.

DIN’s Solar Design Services will integrate into Enphase’s Enlighten digital platform, which is designed to simplify and accelerate the end-to-end sales process for the residential solar industry.

Jeff McNeil, chief operating officer of Enphase Energy said they were looking forward to welcoming DIN’s current portfolio installers following the close of the acquisition, expected by 31 March 2021.

“We believe DIN’s proposal and permit plan services will benefit Enphase’s installers by enabling them to better utilize their limited resources to focus on other key areas of their business.”

It follows Enphase boosting its digital offering through the acquisition of Montreal-based software firm Sofdesk last month January.

DIN Engineering Services, enphase energy, Enphase Enlighten, residential solar, Solar Design Services

Germany’s Federal Network Agency registers 54GW of solar PV

February 3, 2021
Developers installed close to 5GW of solar PV capacity last year after removal of controversial subsidy cap.

LONGi adds to distributed solar module range with 66-cell, 420W Hi Mo 4 module

February 2, 2021
LONGi has formally launched its new 66-cell type Hi-Mo 4 monofacial module, taking aim at distributed solar markets around the globe.

Enphase Energy to ‘supercharge’ digital offering with acquisition of system design software house

January 27, 2021
Enphase Energy has closed the acquisition of software firm Sofdesk, bolstering its digital offering with the addition of solar system design software.

Residential solar lender Sunlight Financial to go public following SPAC deal

January 26, 2021
Residential solar loan provider to list on New York Stock Exchange in deal valued at US$1.3 billion.

Sunrun and installer Freedom Forever partner on US residential solar expansion

January 21, 2021
US solar installer Freedom Forever has partnered with residential solar and battery storage leader Sunrun to incorporate the company’s products into its own service.

Scaling distributed solar and storage is lowest-cost path for US to reach clean electric grid – study

December 2, 2020
Deploying at least 247GW of rooftop and community solar and 160GW of local energy storage is the most cost-effective way for the US to transition to a clean energy system by 2050, a new report has found.

