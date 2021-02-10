Enphase Energy to expand solar design outfit further with acquisition

Supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems Enphase Energy’s IQ 7 Microinverter. Image: Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy has acquired another solar design outfit, taking on the Solar Design Services business of India-based DIN Engineering Services LLP.

The acquisition will offer Enphase installers new services such as proposal drawing and permit plan sets, as well as adding resources that will help to accelerate the automation of its customer service provision.

DIN’s Solar Design Services will integrate into Enphase’s Enlighten digital platform, which is designed to simplify and accelerate the end-to-end sales process for the residential solar industry.

Jeff McNeil, chief operating officer of Enphase Energy said they were looking forward to welcoming DIN’s current portfolio installers following the close of the acquisition, expected by 31 March 2021.

“We believe DIN’s proposal and permit plan services will benefit Enphase’s installers by enabling them to better utilize their limited resources to focus on other key areas of their business.”

It follows Enphase boosting its digital offering through the acquisition of Montreal-based software firm Sofdesk last month January.