Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

US DOE downsizes loan to Sunnova from US$3 billion to US$372 million

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

Arctech, ACME sign 175MW solar tracker supply in Oman

News

Fraunhofer ISE and KAUST develop ‘hybrid’ method for perovskite-silicon cell production

News

National Grid Renewables rebrands to Geronimo Power

News

Meyer Burger on the edge following German cell production insolvency

News

LECO process can increase resistance of TOPCon cells by ‘orders of magnitude’

News

US DOE downsizes loan to Sunnova from US$3 billion to US$372 million

News

Indonesian government ratifies plans for 42.6GW of renewable energy capacity

News

Jacana Energy contracts 45MW of solar PV in the Northern Territory, Australia

News

Aquila Clean Energy starts construction at 52MW agriPV project in Italy

News

US adds 7.4GW new renewable capacity in Q1 2025, mostly in Republican states

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A rooftop solar installation.
The US DOE loan was secured in September 2023, and totalled US$3 billion. Image: Sunnova and Business Wire.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has downsized a loan to US residential solar installer Sunnova from an initial US$3 billion to US$371.6 million.

According to the company, this amount equates to the total partial guarantees previously issued for the company’s related securitisations.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The company disclosed this information in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 29 2025, in which it stated that the Loan Guarantee Agreement with the US DOE had been amended on 22 May 2025.

Sunnova had secured loan funding from the DOE back in 2023, with the funds aimed at expanding the company’s energy monitoring and analysis platform. At the time, the residential installer announced that it would provide “monthly servicing” reports to the DOE using the data collected from its platforms, alongside information on greenhouse gas reduction derived from customers installing its solar panels, rather than using electricity generated by fossil fuels.

This downsizing of the loan comes at a time when the company is facing a second year of losses with US$448 million in losses in 2024. More recently, the company received a notice of non-compliance from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) requiring it to raise its stock price to a minimum of US$1.

The downsizing of the loan to Sunnova comes days before the DOE terminated 24 awards issued by the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED), which totalled over US$3.7 billion in financing. Carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) was the primary technology awarded funding, along with other decarbonisation initiatives. However, the DOE did not disclose a list of the 24 projects that saw their financing terminated.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info
doe, funding, loan facility, residential solar, ssfusa, sunnova, us, us doe

Read Next

National Grid Renewables' Yellowbud solar project in Ohio.

National Grid Renewables rebrands to Geronimo Power

June 2, 2025
National Grid Renewables has rebranded to Geronimo Power following its acquisition by Canadian asset manager Brookfield.
Qcells' Coniglio Solar project in Texas. Image: QCells

US adds 7.4GW new renewable capacity in Q1 2025, mostly in Republican states

May 30, 2025
The US added 7.4GW of new renewable energy capacity in the first three months of 2025, with deployments and planned projects concentrated in Republican-voting states.
A Meyer Burger facility in Arizona.

US delays or cancels US$14 billion in clean energy investments under Trump presidency

May 30, 2025
Companies delayed or cancelled US$14 billion in investments in clean energy projects in the US in the first four months of this year.
The modules, valued at US$ 176 million, will be manufactured at Waaree’s Brookshire, Texas facility.

Waaree Energies secures 586MW US solar module supply deal

May 30, 2025
Waaree Solar Americas – a subsidiary of Indian solar manufacturer Waaree Energies – has signed a 586MW solar module supply agreement with an undisclosed independent power producer (IPP).
Meyer Burger's Thalheim facility in Germany.

Meyer Burger confirms end of Arizona module production

May 30, 2025
Swiss solar manufacturer Meyer Burger has abandoned module production activities at its manufacturing facility in Goodyear, Arizona, US.
Meyer Burger facility in Goodyear, Arizona. Image: Meyer Burger

Meyer Burger cuts jobs at US module assembly plant

May 29, 2025
Beleaguered Swiss solar manufacturer Meyer Burger has reportedly laid off an unconfirmed number of employees at its US module manufacturing facility.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Aquila Clean Energy starts construction at 52MW agriPV project in Italy

News

Meyer Burger confirms end of Arizona module production

News

US delays or cancels US$14 billion in clean energy investments under Trump presidency

News

Indonesian government ratifies plans for 42.6GW of renewable energy capacity

News

Grenergy puts hybrid solar-storage projects in Spain, Chile at heart of €3.5 billion investment plan

News

Jacana Energy contracts 45MW of solar PV in the Northern Territory, Australia

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

Transmission planning 101 for project developers

Upcoming Webinars
June 30, 2025
10am PST / 6pm BST

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
July 8, 2025
Asia
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.