Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Enphase launches IQ9N microinverter for European residential solar

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Inverters
Americas, Europe

Latest

HVR Solar signs agreements for 1.2GW TOPCon cell manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh

News

SECI launches 4,800MWh FDRE tender backed by co-located energy storage

News

Enphase launches IQ9N microinverter for European residential solar

News

CPUC finalises community solar scheme, CLASS argues programme is ‘destined for continued failure’

News

SmartHelio bags investment to develop AI agent for solar and BESS operations

News

Contact Energy completes solar module installation at 150MW solar PV power plant in New Zealand

News

China’s emerging wave of PV end-of-life: policies, technologies and market dynamics

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Meta, RWE ink 298MW Texas solar PPA

News

Rooftop solar momentum builds in India but growth remains uneven

Features, Interviews

MN8 powers 260MW solar PV portfolio, inks PPA with Microsoft

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Rooftop solar installation.
Enphase’s Sabbas Daniel called the IQ9N Microinverter ‘one of the most powerful and efficient Enphase microinverters we’ve ever built’. Image: Enphase Energy.

US energy technology provider Enphase Energy has launched its IQ9N Microinverter, which uses gallium nitride (GaN) technology, for the European residential solar sector.

The sale of the microinverter in Europe follows the launch of the product in the US in January, and the microinverter’s “GaN architecture”, as Enphase puts it, reduces conduction losses and heat, improving the long-term reliability of a solar system using this architecture.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The company said its IQ9N microinverters in Europe will have an efficiency of 97.44%. With cooler operation and optimised performance across conditions, Enphase said the GaN technology enables peak efficiency of up to 97.95%.

Among its other features, the microinverter will be able to handle a continuous DC current of 16 amperes and deliver up to 427VA of peak output power.

“Residential solar customers across Europe expect their systems to perform at the highest level for decades,” said Enphase senior vice president of sales for Europe Sabbas Daniel, who added that European homeowners now have access to “one of the most powerful and efficient Enphase microinverters we’ve ever built”.

Enphase’s launch of the product in Europe comes as the European residential solar sector has seen a slowdown in new installations in recent months, with Germany posting a 6% year-on-year decline in new residential solar system capacity additions and Italy reporting a 13% year-on-year fall in the sector.

The company’s financial performance in its home country has also worsened, with Enphase posting a 17% quarter-on-quarter decline in revenue in April this year. However, Enphase posted a 36% quarter-on-quarter increase in revenue in Europe in the first quarter of this year, and noted that there may be “green shoots” for the company in the region.

americas, enphase, enphase energy, europe, gallium nitride, inverters, microinverters, products, us

Read Next

The CPUC offices in the Edmund G. "Pat" Brown State Office Building in California.

CPUC finalises community solar scheme, CLASS argues programme is ‘destined for continued failure’

June 15, 2026
CPUC has finalised details of its community solar, which has been dismissed as 'unworkable and destined for continued failure' by CLASS.
Solar-Update_2025_SG_Copyright_Swissolar (35)

SmartHelio bags investment to develop AI agent for solar and BESS operations

June 15, 2026
SmartHelio, the Swiss solar predictive analytics specialists, has secured new investment from the technology funder quantumEDGE Ventures to develop its technology and expand into new markets.
RWE CEO Markus Krebber visits the Stoneridge solar-plus-storage project in Texas.

Meta, RWE ink 298MW Texas solar PPA

June 12, 2026
Silicon valley tech giant Meta has signed another power purchase agreement (PPA) with RWE for a solar project in Texas.
Image: Unsplash/Andreas Gücklhorn.

MN8 powers 260MW solar PV portfolio, inks PPA with Microsoft

June 12, 2026
US independent power producer (IPP) MN8 Energy has reached commercial operations at two utility-scale solar PV plants totalling 260MW.
The result was achieved using shingle-matrix technology, which increases active area utilisation by reducing shading losses. Image: Fraunhofer ISE.

Fraunhofer ISE raises III-V germanium module efficiency to 34.4%

June 12, 2026
Fraunhofer ISE has increased the performance of its III-V germanium solar module from 34.2% to 34.4% using shingle-matrix technology.
A Cypress Creek Renewables project.

Cypress Creek secures US$3.5 billion to fund 1.63GW/1.9GWh solar-plus-storage project

June 12, 2026
US independent power producer (IPP) Cypress Creek Energy has secured US$3.5 billion in financing to support the development of a 1.63GW/1.9GWh solar-plus-storage project in Arkansas.
Newsletter

Most Read

Meta, RWE ink 298MW Texas solar PPA

News

Contact Energy completes solar module installation at 150MW solar PV power plant in New Zealand

News

China’s emerging wave of PV end-of-life: policies, technologies and market dynamics

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Rooftop solar momentum builds in India but growth remains uneven

Features, Interviews

TOPCon and BC penetration unlikely to trigger a major industry reshuffle; full-stack integration is more than modular assembly

Features, Interviews

Cypress Creek secures US$3.5 billion to fund 1.63GW/1.9GWh solar-plus-storage project

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

RE+ Storage

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 30, 2026
Sacramento, California

The smarter E South America – LATAM’s Largest Alliance of Events for the Energy Industry

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
August 25, 2026
São Paulo, Brazil

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 1, 2026
Mexico City, Mexico

RE+ Centroamérica

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 9, 2026