Enphase starts shipping GaN commercial microinverter

By Ben Willis
January 15, 2026
Power Plants, Balance of System, Inverters
Americas

Neoen, SaskPower sign PPA for 157MW Mino Giizis solar project in Canada

EBRD backs 300MW of Masdar solar and energy storage in Uzbekistan

Origis Energy completes second phase of 300MW solar PV portfolio in Florida

Solar dominated renewables workforce in 2024 – IRENA

Lightsource bp, Toyota sign virtual PPA for 231MW Jones City 2 solar PV farm

US court rules DOE cancellation of US$7.5 billion of clean energy grants unlawful

DNV: MENA to add 860GW new solar PV by 2040

Eging PV’s struggles reflect profitability challenges for Chinese solar producers

Chinese solar imports and batteries drive 2.4GW of new solar deployment in Africa in 2025

Enphase’s IQ9N-3P commercial microinverter is the company’s first to use gallium nitride technology. Image: Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy has begun US shipments of its first microinverter produced using gallium nitride (GaN) technology.

The California-based energy technology provider said its IQ9N-3P commercial microinverter is specifically designed for 480V three-phase systems and utilises GaN power conversion technology, rather than silicon, to provide enhanced efficiency and reliability.

The company said that the microinverter boasts a power conversion efficiency of 97.5% and can handle a continuous DC current of 16 amperes. It delivers up to 427VA of peak output power and supports high-power solar panels of up to 600W, the company said.

Enphase said the IQ9N-3P can be deployed on small systems of less than 100kW or large systems of hundreds of kilowatts. By optimising energy production at the panel level under shading and uneven roof conditions, Enphase said the product is particularly suited ideal for commercial rooftops with heating or ventilation obstructions, skylights and multi-tenant layouts.

The product is manufactured in the United States to support domestic content requirements and Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) rules for commercial solar projects.

“The IQ9N-3P Commercial Microinverter brings Enphase’s panel-level architecture to the 480V commercial market with a simpler, more efficient design powered by GaN,” said Aaron Gordon, senior vice president and general manager of the systems business unit at Enphase Energy. “By manufacturing this product in the United States, we’re helping commercial projects meet domestic content requirements while delivering the reliability, flexibility and long-term value Enphase is known for.”

Enphase said the new microinverter meets rigorous grid compliance standards, including UL 1741-SB and IEEE 1547-2018, and features rapid shutdown, phase balancing, voltage/frequency ride-through and loss-of-phase detection for grid safety and system reliability.

It is enabled through Enphase Power Control software and does not require external protection hardware. This helps simplify commercial interconnection and supports no-export or export-limited operation across all phases.

Enphase said the microinverter can also help reduce long-term operational costs for asset owners by minimising single points of failure in the installation, allowing for easy replacement support and improving fleet visibility with per-panel monitoring via the Enphase app.

“GaN technology and three-phase support make the IQ9N-3P Commercial Microinverter a strong fit for modern commercial rooftops,” said Drew Collom, co-founder of solar and storage installer, Quality Solar. “With production in the United States and domestic content alignment, we can design more efficient systems, meet federal sourcing requirements and scale projects over time without costly redesigns.”

The microinverter is covered by a 25-year warranty.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
More Info
