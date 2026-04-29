Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Lower residential demand after 25D tax credit ends impacts Enphase’s Q1 2026 revenue

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
April 29, 2026
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

ESMC calls for stronger EU Industrial Accelerator Act to boost solar PV manufacturing

News

Bangladesh launches 495MW solar PV tender

News

Lower residential demand after 25D tax credit ends impacts Enphase’s Q1 2026 revenue

News

Pantheon Atlas to build 500MW solar-plus-storage facility at US$58.5 billion Croatian data centre

News

Jinko inks 600MW Nigeria module deals, including TOPCon supply for C&I segment

News

Eging PV confirms restructuring investors, bringing in Ningbo Ruilian and Solarspace

News

Western Australia backs major grid expansion with US$1 billion Clean Energy Fund

News

LONGi develops 28.13% efficient cell, 26.4% efficient module, both company records

News

California greenlights 300MW Soda Mountain solar project

News

Record-breaking solar generation in 2025 points to ‘structural changes’ in global energy mix

Features, Interviews, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Revenues in the US during Q1 2026 decreased by 23% on a quarterly basis. Image: Enphase Energy

Microinverter supplier Enphase Energy reported a 17% decline in revenue from the previous quarter, from US$343 million to US$282.9 million.

According to Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO at Enphase, the quarterly revenue drop is due to a lower demand from the US residential solar and energy storage market following the Section 25D residential clean energy tax credit expiring at the end of 2025, as well as typical seasonality. This resulted in a 23% decrease in revenue from the US, which accounted for 83% of total revenue in the first quarter of 2026. However, the company’s safe harbour revenue increased from US$20.3 million to US$34.5 million between quarters.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Regarding the US market, Kothandaraman added: “In Q3, we expect to begin shipping our high power 480W IQ9S microinverter for 480 volt three-phase systems, which can support solar panels up to 770W DC.

We also expect to see near-term safe harbour demand from customers placing orders between now and early July. With US manufacturing, domestic content eligibility, and FEOC-compliant products, we believe our commercial business is well-positioned for continued growth.”

On the European market, Kothandaraman said that revenue increased 36% between Q4 2025 and Q1 2026, while the company was seeing “green shoots” in April. The increased interest in solar PV, and mostly energy storage comes as power prices rise and an increased battery adoption. He added that Europe is “becoming a battery-critical market” as self-consumption, dynamic tariffs and virtual power plants become more important in the region.

“The company that wins the battery relationship is well-positioned to win the broader home energy system over time, including solar, software, and VPP,” explained Kothandaraman during the Q1 2026 earnings call.

As an example, he said that battery activations in the Netherlands rose by 75% in April compared with the monthly run rate in Q1. In France, the reduction of feed-in tariffs shifted the market towards self-consumption and an increased interest in batteries, particularly for new solar installations.

Microinverter shipments down YoY to 627.6MW

With the US remaining the main market revenue-wise for Enphase, its microinverter production shows a similar trend, with the majority of the shipments in Q1 2026 coming from its US facilities in Texas and South Carolina. These shipments came attached with the 45X production tax credits, according to Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO at Enphase.

In total, 1.39 million of 1.41 million microinverters shipped came from the US, with a total volume shipped of 627.6MW. As shown in the chart below, this is both a yearly and quarterly decrease.

Moreover, during Q1 2026, Enphase began US shipments of its first microinverter produced using gallium nitride (GaN) technology, which it said provided enhanced efficiency and reliability over its silicon counterpart.

In its guidance for Q2 2026, Enphase forecasts revenue to be within US$280-310 million, which includes nearly US$85 million of safe harbour shipments.

Earning calls transcript from Investing.com

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023, 2024 and 2025 were a sell out success and 2026 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

3 November 2026
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2027. PV ModuleTech Europe 2026 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
data dispatch, enphase, enphase energy, europe, financial results, safe harbour, tax credits, us

Read Next

The proposed IAA framework needs to be strengthened to make the legislation an effective tool for building resilient clean energy supply chains., said ESMC. Credit: Glyn Lowe via Flickr.

ESMC calls for stronger EU Industrial Accelerator Act to boost solar PV manufacturing

April 29, 2026
The ESMC has outlined five key amendments to the proposed Industrial Accelerator Act (IAA) to accelerate domestic cleantech deployment.
A SolarSK project in Croatia.

Pantheon Atlas to build 500MW solar-plus-storage facility at US$58.5 billion Croatian data centre

April 29, 2026
Pantheon Atlas will build a €50 billion (US$58.5 billion) AI data centre in Croatia, to be powered by a 500MW solar-plus-storage facility.
The project will include a four-hour battery energy storage system (BESS), to support grid stability. Image: Unsplash.

California greenlights 300MW Soda Mountain solar project

April 28, 2026
The California Energy Commission (CEC) has approved the development of the 300MW/1200MWh Soda Mountain solar project in San Bernardino County, California.
Nicolas Fulghum headshot.
Premium

Record-breaking solar generation in 2025 points to ‘structural changes’ in global energy mix

April 28, 2026
PV Talk: Ember's Nicolas Fulghum says that the latest global solar deployment figures reflect 'structural changes in the power system'.
Georgia_Power__Pictured_from_left_to_right-768x512

Georgia Power seeks 6GW of dispatchable energy capacity in latest RfP

April 28, 2026
US utility Georgia Power filed a request with the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) seeking 2,000MW – 6,000MW of new dispatchable capacity resources in the state.
Image: Meta

Meta wants to power US data centres with space-based solar power

April 27, 2026
Social media tech giant Meta has signed an agreement to procure power from space-based solar power startup, Overview Energy.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Western Australia backs major grid expansion with US$1 billion Clean Energy Fund

News

Australia’s Origin Energy reports electricity sales growth driven by data centres

News

EU bans funding for energy projects using Chinese inverters—will it move the needle on cybersecurity?

News

Meta wants to power US data centres with space-based solar power

News

California greenlights 300MW Soda Mountain solar project

News

Republicans introduce American Energy Dominance Act, aim to remove renewables ITC, PTC deadlines

News

Upcoming Events

Vertex G3: Next-generation innovation for Lower LCOE and Higher Yield

Upcoming Webinars
May 27, 2026
9am BST / 10am CEST

SNEC PV POWER & ES EXPO 2026

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 3, 2026
National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

The smarter E South America – LATAM’s Largest Alliance of Events for the Energy Industry

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
August 25, 2026
São Paulo, Brazil

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA