Estuary Power completes final phase of Escape solar-plus-storage project in Nevada

The project is also supplying 70MW of solar energy to Overton Power, Caesars Entertainment, and Wynn Las Vegas under long-term PPAs.

Calling the project “an unusually complex project,” Jill Daniel, CEO of Estuary Power said that Escape was “delivered ahead of an already accelerated schedule.”

Reno, Nevada-headquartered Estuary Power is backed by Ullico Infrastructure Fund and develops, owns and operates utility-scale energy projects across the western US.

In January 2025, the company secured a US$340 million financing package for the project. The financing comprised a tax equity commitment from Morgan Stanley Renewables, a tax equity bridge loan provided by First Citizens Bank & Trust Company, Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (Nord/LB) and National Bank of Canada, as well as a long-term construction-to-term facility provided by Denham Capital on behalf of its clients.

Escape’s solar arrays were built by Bechtel Infrastructure and Power Corporation, with Tesla supplying and installing the battery energy storage system. Meanwhile, the substation works and select transmission upgrades were completed by Dashiell Corporation, while JinkoSolar supplied the tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) PV modules.