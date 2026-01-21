Subscribe To Premium
Estuary Power completes final phase of Escape solar-plus-storage project in Nevada

By Shreeyashi Ojha
January 21, 2026
Americas

Yield Energy launches farm-based grid flexibility platform

Solar PV corporate funding decreased to US$22.2 billion in 2025

Inside the US solar supply chain labyrinth

United Solar to begin polysilicon production at Oman plant in Q1 2026

Five Chinese PV giants anticipate combined 2025 losses of US$4.1-4.7 billion

Quantifying the impact of quality control on ground-based GHI measurements

Estuary Power completes final phase of Escape solar-plus-storage project in Nevada

US patent office denies challenges to First Solar TOPCon patents

5B's 'Maverick' helps Australian off-grid gold mine set 101-hour renewable energy record

EU's revised cybersecurity law targets 'high risk' suppliers

The project is supplying 70MW of solar energy to Overton Power, Caesars Entertainment, and Wynn Las Vegas under long-term PPAs. Image: Estuary Power.

Energy generation and storage developer Estuary Power has completed the final phase of construction at its Escape solar project in Lincoln County, Nevada. 

Upon completion, the project began delivering 185MW of solar generation and 400MWh of battery storage capacity to four customers in Nevada. In addition, Escape is supplying a further 115MW of solar capacity alongside 400MWh of battery storage to MGM Resorts International under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA). 

The project is also supplying 70MW of solar energy to Overton Power, Caesars Entertainment, and Wynn Las Vegas under long-term PPAs.  

Calling the project “an unusually complex project,” Jill Daniel, CEO of Estuary Power said that Escape was “delivered ahead of an already accelerated schedule.” 

Reno, Nevada-headquartered Estuary Power is backed by Ullico Infrastructure Fund and develops, owns and operates utility-scale energy projects across the western US. 

In January 2025, the company secured a US$340 million financing package for the project. The financing comprised a tax equity commitment from Morgan Stanley Renewables, a tax equity bridge loan provided by First Citizens Bank & Trust Company, Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (Nord/LB) and National Bank of Canada, as well as a long-term construction-to-term facility provided by Denham Capital on behalf of its clients. 

Escape’s solar arrays were built by Bechtel Infrastructure and Power Corporation, with Tesla supplying and installing the battery energy storage system. Meanwhile, the substation works and select transmission upgrades were completed by Dashiell Corporation, while JinkoSolar supplied the tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon)  PV modules. 

