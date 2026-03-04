EU puts up €54.9m for solar under third round of cross-border tender

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

In this round, the third, €54.9 million (US$63.8 million) is available for projects in the host countries, Bulgaria and Finland. Luxembourg is the contributing country for this round.

According to the tender document, funding will be available for PV projects with co-located battery energy storage systems (BESS) located in the districts of Pernik, Kyustendik or Stara Zagora in Bulgaria. In Finland, the funding will be targeted at ground-mounted PV projects in all areas except the region of Åland.

Interested projects have until 1 September 2026 to apply. Support to the winning bidders will provided in the form of investment grants.

This marks the third round of the programme. Under the second, in 2024, proposals were invited for a mix of ground-mounted solar and wind projects. Ultimately, nine solar and wind projects in Estonia and Finland shared the €52 million second-round pot.