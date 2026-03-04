Subscribe To Premium
EU puts up €54.9m for solar under third round of cross-border tender

By Ben Willis
March 4, 2026
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Power Plants
Europe

Solar projects can bid for a share of funding available through the latest round of the European Commission’s cross-border renewables programme. Image: Glyn Lowe/Flickr.

The European Commission is inviting proposals for ground-mounted solar projects in Bulgaria and Finland under the latest round of its cross-border competitive tender programme.

The call for proposals comes under the EU Renewable Energy Financing Mechanism, which supports renewable energy deployment through cooperation between member states.

In this round, the third, €54.9 million (US$63.8 million) is available for projects in the host countries, Bulgaria and Finland. Luxembourg is the contributing country for this round.

According to the tender document, funding will be available for PV projects with co-located battery energy storage systems (BESS) located in the districts of Pernik, Kyustendik or Stara Zagora in Bulgaria. In Finland, the funding will be targeted at ground-mounted PV projects in all areas except the region of Åland.

Interested projects have until 1 September 2026 to apply. Support to the winning bidders will provided in the form of investment grants.

This marks the third round of the programme. Under the second, in 2024, proposals were invited for a mix of ground-mounted solar and wind projects. Ultimately, nine solar and wind projects in Estonia and Finland shared the €52 million second-round pot.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

3 November 2026
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2027. PV ModuleTech Europe 2026 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

24 November 2026
Warsaw, Poland
More Info
cross-border, europe, european commission, finance, pv power plants, solar pv

