EUROPE ROUND-UP: Sonnedix, Helleniq Energy and others close European solar PV deals

By Shreeyashi Ojha
March 10, 2026
EUROPE ROUND-UP: Sonnedix, Helleniq Energy and others close European solar PV deals

Tunisia issues call for 300MW/150MW solar-plus-storage project

‘It’s always about LCOE’ – GameChange Solar CEO on Terrasmart and sector consolidation

NSW approves 15MW green hydrogen project powered by Wathagar solar PV plant in Australia

Zelestra secures US$176 million financing for 242MWdc PV project in Peru

Polysilicon prices plunge, with maximum decline exceeding 12%

Midsummer secures US$25.5 million thin-film CIGS equipment follow-up order

Lyra Energy secures financing for 255MW PV project in South Africa

Solar and storage boost to tackle energy affordability in New Jersey

Qcells resumes normal US solar module production after UFLPA detainments

The transaction transferred the asset to Nuveen’s European Core Renewable Infrastructure (NECRI) fund for an undisclosed amount. Image: Nuveen Infrastructure via LinkedIn.
Nuveen Energy bought a PV facility in Brandenburg, Germany from Trianel Energieprojekte. Image: Nuveen Infrastructure via LinkedIn.

This week saw a number of moves in Europe’s clean energy sector: Helleniq Energy commissioned two PV projects totalling 58MW in southern Romania, Nuveen Infrastructure acquired the 70.4MWp Brandenburg solar park in Germany, and Sonnedix and Nord/LB closed project financing for solar projects in Portugal and Italy. 

Sonnedix secures financing for solar-plus-storage projects in Portugal 

Spanish independent power producer (IPP) Sonnedix has secured financing for its first hybrid battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in Portugal. 

The funding will support the 28MW solar and 24MW BESS Acail project in Ovar, Aveiro, and the 40MW PV and 32MW BESS Felgueiras project in Nisa, São Matias, Beja. The solar plants are expected to enter operation in the second quarter of 2026, followed by the battery storage systems in the third quarter. 

According to the company, the transaction represents one of the first commercial bank-backed structured financings in Portugal for hybrid solar PV and battery energy storage projects. 

“We have structured a solid solution adapted to the technical and regulatory complexity of these assets,” said Miguel Garcia Mascunan, chief financial officer at Sonnedix. 

Sonnedix said it expects to secure additional financing for hybrid BESS projects in other key markets, including Spain and Italy, as it expands its portfolio of solar-plus-storage assets across Europe. The company entered the Portuguese market in 2022 and currently operates 301.3MW of capacity, with a pipeline of more than 300MW under construction and development. 

Helleniq Energy commissions 58MW PV portfolio in Romania 

Greek fossil fuels firm Helleniq Energy has begun commercial operations of two solar PV projects with a combined capacity of 58MW in southern Romania. 

The projects are Helleniq’s first operational assets in the country. The company acquired the portfolio from METLEN in 2023 under an agreement covering four solar projects with a combined capacity of 211MW. The remaining two projects, totalling 153MW, are expected to reach commercial operation in 2026. 

The company is also developing a 96MW wind farm in northeastern Romania, scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2027, which will bring its installed capacity in the country to more than 850MW. 

Apart from Romania, Helleniq operates across Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia, with a total installed renewable energy capacity of 564MW. The firm aims to expand this portfolio significantly, targeting 1.5GW of installed renewable capacity within the next three years and more than 2GW by 2030. 

Nord/LB closes financing for 21 PV plants across Italy 

Hanover-based Nord/LB has closed project financing for a 75MW portfolio sponsored by AIEM Green and backed by Impax New Energy Investors IV. 

The portfolio includes 21 ground-mounted solar PV plants across Italy, with several already under construction. Initial commercial operations are expected in Q1 2026, with the remaining sites coming online progressively through 2028. 

“We are proud to support AIEM Green and its sponsors with a financing structure that reflects both the quality of the portfolio and the growing role privately financed solar projects,” said Cecile Luciano, director at Nord/LB. 

The financing will cover the construction and delivery of the 21-plant portfolio. The deal features a blended revenue model: some projects benefit from Italy’s public incentive schemes – FER 19 and FER X, which support solar PV deployment through feed-in tariffs, and the Agrivoltaic National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), which promotes dual-use solar on agricultural land – while other plants will operate on a merchant basis. Italy’s National Energy and Climate Plan has set a target of 79GW of installed solar PV capacity by 2030. 

Nuveen acquires 70.4MWp Brandenburg solar plant in Germany 

Infrastructure investment firm Nuveen Infrastructure has acquired 70.4MWp Brandenburg solar plant in Germany from Trianel Energieprojekte GmbH & Co. KG. 

The transaction transferred the asset to Nuveen’s European Core Renewable Infrastructure (NECRI) fund for an undisclosed amount. Established in 2022, NECRI focuses on investing in renewable energy projects built on brownfield sites throughout continental Europe. 

The Brandenburg solar park, situated alongside the Berlin-Halle railway corridor, began commercial operations in April 2025. Its output is secured by a guaranteed feed-in tariff under Germany’s Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG) for a period exceeding 20 years. 

“The deal makes it clear that we can implement solar projects of this size reliably and in a structured manner from planning to handover,” Maurice Jackel, senior investment manager at Trianel, said. “At the same time, the transaction confirms how successfully municipal project developers and institutional investors can work together.”

europe, finance, germany, helleniq, Nord/LB, nuveen, portugal, pv power plants, romania, round-up, solar pv, sonnedix

