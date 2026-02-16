Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Evecon, Mirova launch Estonia’s largest solar-storage hybrid, ink flexibility and power purchase agreement

By Ben Willis
February 16, 2026
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Europe

Latest

Axis Energy, GRIDCO partner to develop 5GW of renewables projects in Odisha

News

From standalone to storage: how Australia’s utility-scale solar sector embraced the hybrid imperative

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Evecon, Mirova launch Estonia’s largest solar-storage hybrid, ink flexibility and power purchase agreement

News

EIB backs 190MW Romanian PV projects with US$40 million investment

News

Enfinity Global expands bond facility to US$183 million to support US solar and storage deployment

News

Philippines government auctions to offer 25GW of renewable energy capacity a year until 2035

News

France reduces solar PV target to 48GW by 2030 in new energy roadmap

News

Inox Clean Energy, RJ Corp acquire Skypower Services, targeting 570MW of African solar PV capacity

News

India’s 2026-27 budget backs solar supply chain growth, but execution remains key

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Germany contracts 2.4GW of ground-mount solar capacity in 2X oversubscribed auction

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The 77.5MW Kirikmäe will be enhanced with a 250MWh BESS, with power and flexibility sold under the Baltic regions ‘first’ flexibility and power purchase agreement. Image: Evecon

A 77.5MW PV power plant in Estonia is to be co-located with a 55MW/250MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) to create what is claimed will be the country’s largest hybrid project.

Developer Evecon and investment manager Mirova, through their jointly owned Baltic Renewable Energy Platform (BREP), have also concluded, they say, the Baltic region’s first flexibility and power purchase agreement (FPPA) under a 10-year deal with Pure Energy.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The hybrid project will combine Evecon’s Kirikmäe solar PV plant, commissioned in 2024, with a 250MWh BESS under construction since the start of 2026. WiSo Engineering is the EPC contractor for the BESS element, with Chinese firm Huawei supplying the batteries, power conversion equipment and medium-voltage components.

The BESS unit is due for completion in late 2026 and, once operational, will deliver key grid-stability services, such as frequency containment reserve (FCR), automatic frequency restoration reserve (aFRR) and manual frequency restoration reserve (mFRR).

Such capabilities have become increasingly important since the Baltic countries decoupled from the Belarus-Russia-Estonia-Latvia-Lithuania (BRELL) network last year and synchronised with the European grid.

Alongside the planned hybrid project, the BREP partners have secured what they hope will become a new commercial model for renewable‑plus‑storage assets in the Baltics and Nordics, in support of the long‑term integration of variable renewable energy into the grid.

The FPPA deal with Pure Energy, a Germany-based clean-tech company specialising in renewables asset management, will integrate its renewable electricity sales and flexibility capabilities, covering the full output from BREP’s portfolio. In addition to the Kirikmäe hybrid project, this includes the 15.5MW Imavere and 12.8MW Lohu Mets PV power plants, both in Estonia.  

BREP’s activities are backed by a new long-term financing facility from Swedbank worth €85 million (US$100 million). The package covers the construction of the Kirikmäe BESS, the refinancing of its existing solar portfolio and other credit facilities.

Raphaël Lance, global head of private assets at Mirova, highlighted the wider significance of the hybrid project and FPPA deal: “The construction of 55MW BESS capacity to build the largest Baltic hybrid plant, combined with the signing of this first long term FPPA illustrates how innovation can accelerate the integration of renewables and storage into Europe’s power systems. At a time when Europe’s energy sovereignty has become a strategic priority, investing in assets that strengthen local resilience is both an environmental imperative and an economic necessity.

PPAs incorporating the flexibility capabilities offered by batteries are becoming increasingly common, particularly in Europe, where high renewables penetration has created market volatility. At the same time, the market for traditional PPAs has cooled.

Recent figures from market intelligence firm Pexapark recorded a threefold increase in the volume of BESS capacity contracted under flexibility purchase agreements in 2025 compared with 2024.

As reported by our sister site, Energy-Storage.news, Evecon and Mirova, along with French independent power producer Corsica Sole, are partners in another joint venture, Baltic Storage Platform, which recently inaugurated a 100MW/200MWh BESS in Estonia. The Hertz 1 project will be joined by a second BESS of the same size, Hertz 2, which is due for completion later this year.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

3 November 2026
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2027. PV ModuleTech Europe 2026 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

24 November 2026
Warsaw, Poland
More Info
baltics, bess, estonia, europe, finance, flexibility, hybrid, ppa, solar pv

Read Next

Axis Energy will deliver the project in partnership with Evren, an India focused renewable energy platform backed by global asset manager Brookfield. Image: Axis Energy via LinkedIn.

Axis Energy, GRIDCO partner to develop 5GW of renewables projects in Odisha

February 16, 2026
Axis Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Odisha to develop up to 5GW of renewable energy capacity in the state. 
A solar project in Victoria, Australia.
Premium

From standalone to storage: how Australia’s utility-scale solar sector embraced the hybrid imperative

February 16, 2026
As Australia’s renewable sector matures, the coupling of solar and storage is emerging as the dominant paradigm for large-scale projects.
The loan will be provided to three Romanian solar companies, owned 65% by Norway-based developer Scatec and 35% by Defic Globe, as part of a wider €121 million financing package. Image: Scatec.

EIB backs 190MW Romanian PV projects with US$40 million investment

February 16, 2026
EIB is investing US$40 million to construct and operate three PV plants in southwestern Romania, with a combined capacity of 190MW.
An Enfinity Global solar PV project.

Enfinity Global expands bond facility to US$183 million to support US solar and storage deployment

February 16, 2026
Enfinity has expanded a bond facility with the Eiffel Investment Group to US$183 million, to further its work in US solar and BESS.
Philippines energy secretary Sharon S. Garin, left, at the IAEA.

Philippines government auctions to offer 25GW of renewable energy capacity a year until 2035

February 16, 2026
The Philippines will launch a number of renewable energy auctions between 2027 and 2035 for at least 25GW of capacity each year.
As a part of the joint venture, the companies have acquired Skypower Services MENA, targeting around 570MW of renewable capacity in its initial rollout. Image: Inox Solar.

Inox Clean Energy, RJ Corp acquire Skypower Services, targeting 570MW of African solar PV capacity

February 13, 2026
Inox Clean Energy has partnered with integrated renewable energy platform RJ Corp to expand into Africa’s renewable energy markets.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Inox Clean Energy, RJ Corp acquire Skypower Services, targeting 570MW of African solar PV capacity

News

India’s 2026-27 budget backs solar supply chain growth, but execution remains key

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Malaysia’s largest standalone floating PV project begins construction

News

US Treasury’s first interim FEOC guidance met with some relief

News

Germany contracts 2.4GW of ground-mount solar capacity in 2X oversubscribed auction

News

AES Indiana began operations at 250MW solar-plus-storage plant

News

Upcoming Events

How Radiance Solar Unified Early Design and Engineering in Autocad

Upcoming Webinars
February 18, 2026
9am PST / 5pm GMT

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA