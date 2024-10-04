Evecon, Mirova power 77MW solar PV plant in Estonia, Baltics’ ‘largest’

Located in Pärnu County, in southwest Estonia, the Kirikmäe solar park is owned by the Baltic Renewable Energy Platform (BREP), a joint venture set in 2022 between Evecon and Mirova. Through the joint venture, BREP aims to finance, build and operate a portfolio of over 100MWp of solar PV in Estonia.

Construction of the project, which was carried out by engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor Wiso Engineering, started in April and was completed in six months. A total of 117,600 solar panels were installed in the Kirikmäe solar park, which were provided by solar manufacturer Canadian Solar.

“The construction of the Kirikmäe solar park is a landmark event for the entire Baltic region due to the size of the production unit and the scale of the investment. Including the Imavere and Lohu mets solar parks, which were opened by Evecon and Mirova just a few days ago, more than 100 MW of production capacity will be added to the local market within one week.

“This represents about one-tenth of the total solar capacity currently produced in Estonia,” said Karl Kull, CEO of Evecon.

This is not the only partnership Evecon has set in order to develop a renewables portfolio in the Baltics. Earlier this year, the Estonian company partnered with Clean energy investment company Niam Infrastructure to build an 84MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in Latvia.

The portfolio would be carried out in two phases, with the construction of 40MW of solar PV across six sites in a first phase. These projects are expected to be commissioned by the end of March 2025. The second phase, with a combined capacity of 44MW, is expected to start construction before the end of 2025. In addition to the solar PV capacity, Evecon will build 26MW of battery energy storage systems at the project sites.