Evecon, Mirova power 77MW solar PV plant in Estonia, Baltics’ ‘largest’

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Xcel Energy advances 2024 Resource Plan to add 3.6GW new renewables

Runergy commissions 2GW Alabama module production plant

Trina Solar files patent infringement with US ITC

New US cell capacity would be ‘pivotal moment’ in PV landscape – Finlay Colville

As US imposes new tariffs on Chinese solar cells, concerns over China’s WTO challenge to IRA downplayed

Australia: Origin withdraws from hydrogen race to focus on renewable energy and energy storage

EBRD invests €100 million into Green Genius, becomes minority shareholder

US ROUND-UP: Sabanci, Origis and Recurrent secure finance, National Grid Renewables and Microsoft sign PPA

Goldi Solar to expand module capacity to 14GW by FY26

Aerial view of Estonia's largest solar PV park from Evecon and Mirova.
With an installed capacity of 77MW, the Kirikmäe solar park doubles the capacity of the previous ‘largest’ plant in Estonia. Image: Evecon.

Estonian energy company Evecon and French asset manager Mirova have reached operational status at a 77.53MW solar park in Estonia.

The companies dubbed it the ‘largest’ solar park in the Baltics; double the capacity of the previous largest operational solar PV plant in Estonia.

Located in Pärnu County, in southwest Estonia, the Kirikmäe solar park is owned by the Baltic Renewable Energy Platform (BREP), a joint venture set in 2022 between Evecon and Mirova. Through the joint venture, BREP aims to finance, build and operate a portfolio of over 100MWp of solar PV in Estonia.

Construction of the project, which was carried out by engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor Wiso Engineering, started in April and was completed in six months. A total of 117,600 solar panels were installed in the Kirikmäe solar park, which were provided by solar manufacturer Canadian Solar.

“The construction of the Kirikmäe solar park is a landmark event for the entire Baltic region due to the size of the production unit and the scale of the investment. Including the Imavere and Lohu mets solar parks, which were opened by Evecon and Mirova just a few days ago, more than 100 MW of production capacity will be added to the local market within one week.

“This represents about one-tenth of the total solar capacity currently produced in Estonia,” said Karl Kull, CEO of Evecon.

This is not the only partnership Evecon has set in order to develop a renewables portfolio in the Baltics. Earlier this year, the Estonian company partnered with Clean energy investment company Niam Infrastructure to build an 84MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in Latvia.

The portfolio would be carried out in two phases, with the construction of 40MW of solar PV across six sites in a first phase. These projects are expected to be commissioned by the end of March 2025. The second phase, with a combined capacity of 44MW, is expected to start construction before the end of 2025. In addition to the solar PV capacity, Evecon will build 26MW of battery energy storage systems at the project sites.

