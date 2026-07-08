France registers lowest average price in C&I PV tender oversubscribed fivefold

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Interest in this tender contrasts with last year’s results, when two of the three C&I tenders awarded less capacity than the French government had been seeking. In March 2025, the ninth auction awarded only 220MW of rooftop PV against a target of 400MW, while the following auction awarded even fewer capacity with 191MW.

The average price awarded for the latest edition of the C&I tender dropped from €96.48/MWh to €82.98/MWh (U$109.96 to US$94.57).

The nearly €14 price drop between the two tenders also marks the lowest average price for the C&I tenders, which was set in the first tender when it reached an average price of €83.12/MWh, as shown in the chart below.

This latest rooftop commercial tender is the first one to be held since the French government unveiled its energy roadmap for the coming years. Published in February 2026, the Multiannual Energy Programme (PPE3), which covers the period between 2026-2035, reduced the country’s target for solar PV from 60GW to 48GW by 2030.

During that period, the annual auction capacity for solar PV has been set at 2.9GW.

The full list of projects awarded in the 12th rooftop commercial tender can be accessed here (in French).