France awards 220MW rooftop solar PV in undersubscribed tender

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Velto Renewables and Q Energy to develop more than 500MW of European renewable capacity

Shifting support in the West sheds new light on Ukraine’s ‘resilient’ C&I PV boom

Avaada commissions 1.5GW TOPCon module assembly plant in India

Tata Power inks MoU to develop up to 7GW of renewables in Andhra Pradesh

3GW PV project on former coal mining land in China enters commercial operation

16GW of renewable energy generation added to Australia’s inaugural Priority List

Masdar subsidiary to build 130MW solar PV plant in Bulgaria

Wood Mackenzie forecasts 160GW of new solar PV in South America by 2034

EIB supports 2GW Austrian renewable power portfolio as new government considers solar taxes

Rooftop solar installation.
The average price of the ninth rooftop PV tender decreased to €98.2/MWh. Image: EIT.

France has awarded 220MW of rooftop solar PV capacity in an undersubscribed tender which sought 400MW.

The ninth auction for rooftop solar PV awarded 54 projects with an average price of €98.2/MWh (US$106.6/MWh), slightly down from the previous tender which had an average price of €99.95/MWh. The average price for rooftop PV tenders in France has slowly declined, tender after tender, after peeking at €104.5/MWh in the fourth tender.

The PV capacity awarded also decreased from the eighth auction, when the French Ministry of Ecological Transition awarded 253MW of rooftop PV, however the eighth tender sought 300MW of rooftop PV.

In total, 26 developers were awarded capacity, according to financing advisory company Finergreen. Solar developer Urbasolar was awarded the most capacity with 40.9MW, followed by UNITe with 38.8MW and GLP with 20.9MW.

Overall, Urbasolar has seen the most capacity awarded across all rooftop PV tenders held so far with 312MW.

Every region in mainland France was awarded capacity with Hauts-de-France receiving the most. In total, the northern French region was awarded 55.2MW. According to Finergreen, northern regions secured more than half (62%) of all the awarded capacity in the ninth rooftop tender.

Applications for the tenth auction will be launched later in the month, with applications open between 17 March and 28 March 2025. Similar to this latest auction, the tenth rooftop solar auction will seek 400MW of PV capacity.

auctions and tenders, Finergreen, france, rooftop solar, undersubscription, urbasolar

Q Energy's Les Îlots Blandin floating PV project in France.

Velto Renewables and Q Energy to develop more than 500MW of European renewable capacity

March 10, 2025
Velto Renewables and Q Energy have announced plans to develop over 500MW of renewable energy capacity in Europe.
Surge in India's Utility-scale Renewable Energy Tender Issuances

India tenders record 73GW utility-scale renewables as challenges arise

March 6, 2025
Despite last year seeing a record 73GW of renewable energy utility-scale tenders, it has also witnessed a rise in undersubscribed tenders
Solar PV carport project built by Apex Energies in France

French IPP Apex Energies secures over €350 million to fund 400MW solar PV portfolio

February 28, 2025
The portfolio will consist of around 1,100 ground-mounted, rooftop and carport projects built across France, which are expected to be completed by 2027.
The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in the UAE. Credit: DEWA

Dubai seeks up to 2GW solar PV with 1GW BESS in latest tender

February 26, 2025
The Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) has launched an expression of interest (EOI) seeking up to 2GW of solar PV and 1GW of BESS.
A ReNew project in India.

India installs record 25GW solar PV in 2024

February 25, 2025
India has added a record 25.2GW of solar PV capacity in 2024, according to a report from research firm Mercom India Research.
Image: Brighte.

Tech Council of Australia launches new alliance to support CER integration

February 25, 2025
The Tech Council of Australia (TCA) has today (25 February) launched the Consumer Energy Tech Alliance (CETA), aiming to support the uptake of solar PV, battery storage, and smart technologies with its integration into the energy grid.

