France awards 220MW rooftop solar PV in undersubscribed tender

The PV capacity awarded also decreased from the eighth auction, when the French Ministry of Ecological Transition awarded 253MW of rooftop PV, however the eighth tender sought 300MW of rooftop PV.

In total, 26 developers were awarded capacity, according to financing advisory company Finergreen. Solar developer Urbasolar was awarded the most capacity with 40.9MW, followed by UNITe with 38.8MW and GLP with 20.9MW.

Overall, Urbasolar has seen the most capacity awarded across all rooftop PV tenders held so far with 312MW.

Every region in mainland France was awarded capacity with Hauts-de-France receiving the most. In total, the northern French region was awarded 55.2MW. According to Finergreen, northern regions secured more than half (62%) of all the awarded capacity in the ninth rooftop tender.

Applications for the tenth auction will be launched later in the month, with applications open between 17 March and 28 March 2025. Similar to this latest auction, the tenth rooftop solar auction will seek 400MW of PV capacity.