Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Fraunhofer ISE: ground-mounted solar has the lowest LCOE in Germany

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

Fraunhofer ISE: ground-mounted solar has the lowest LCOE in Germany

News

Summit Ridge Energy secures loan for 216MW of community solar

News

Energy Networks Australia calls on government to ‘amplify’ rooftop solar PV

News

RWE, Salzgitter Group sign PPA for 180MW German solar PV park

News

Meyer Burger and Solestial sign partnership to scale up space-based solar module manufacturing

News

SECI launches tender for 2GW of solar PV alongside 4GWh of storage

News

Solarcycle, RNWBL partner on C&I solar PV panel recycling

News

IEA PVPS: distributed solar and storage can ‘contribute very well’ to grid flexibility

News

SunPower files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, sells assets

News

4,000GWh of solar PV and wind curtailments in Australia could be mitigated by off-peak hot water, think tank says

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
RWE Neuland solar farm in Germany.
The LCOE for ground-mounted solar projects in Germany could be as low as €0.041/kWh. Image: RWE.

Ground-mounted PV is the most cost-effective power generation technology available in Germany, according to the latest report from German research organisation Fraunhofer ISE.

The study, Electricity Production Costs of Renewable Energies, found that the levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) for ground-mounted solar projects could be as low as €0.041/kWh (US$0.045/kWh), the lowest among all power-generation technologies.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Wind, both onshore and offshore, was also among the cheapest, around 5-10 Euro cents per kWh, with a number of other solar deployments, including small rooftop solar (no higher than €0.15/kWh) and ground-mounted solar with batteries (no higher than €0.11/kWh) among the cheapest in the country.

Graph showing LCOE in Germany.
Graph showing LCOE in Germany. Image: Fraunhofer ISE.

The graph above demonstrates how renewable power technologies are, across the board, cheaper than fossil fuel or other equivalents. The most expensive form of technology is nuclear, which boasts an LCOE as high as €0.5/kWh, but also shows the greatest range in LCOE of any technology. Renewable technologies, meanwhile, are both low-cost and, for the most part, demonstrate a very narrow range of LCOE.

“These calculations show that the large-scale projects currently underway in Germany, which combine open-space PV systems, wind farms and stationary battery storage systems, are good investments,” said Dr Christoph Kost, head of the Energy System Analysis Department at Fraunhofer ISE and lead author of the study. “The combination enables grid capacities to be better utilised, for example.”

The main exception to this trend is the LCOE of small-scale rooftop solar with co-located battery energy storage systems (BESS), which can be as high as €0.225/kWh, the highest among renewable technologies. This type of power generation also boasts the largest range in LCOE figures among clean energy types, which the Fraunhofer researchers attributed to the wide range in costs of battery systems, which can exacerbate cost variations inherent to solar systems, which are caused by differing levels of solar radiation.

However, the long-term outlook is encouraging for the renewable power sector. The study’s authors expect the LCOE of renewable technologies to fall even further in the coming years, expecting the LCOE of small-scale rooftop PV systems to fall as low as €0.049/kWh, while the LCOE of ground-mount solar could be as low as €0.031/kWh, by 2045.

Kost also notes that “small” PV battery systems could see LCOE fall as low as €0.19/kWh, an encouraging development for the storage sector alongside the renewable power generation industry.

The falling LCOE of solar power is nothing new, with figures from US analyst Lazard noting that solar is also one of the cheapest power-generation sources in the US. Similar figures from DNV suggest that the LCOE of solar could halve by 2050, and the continued fall in the cost of electricity will be a key component of the renewable energy transition.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
data, europe, fraunhofer ise, germany, lcoe, levelised cost of electricity, solar-plus-storage

Read Next

An Amp Energy India project.

SECI launches tender for 2GW of solar PV alongside 4GWh of storage

August 6, 2024
A new tender from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) seeks 2,000MW of solar PV combined with 1,000MW/4,000MWh of storage.
Energy grid power lines.

IEA PVPS: distributed solar and storage can ‘contribute very well’ to grid flexibility

August 6, 2024
Distributed solar PV, and hybrid PV, systems can play a key role in providing grid balancing mechanisms, according to the IEA.
Extensive investment in Europe’s grid network is needed to keep pace with renewables deployment.
Premium

Future-proofing Europe’s energy network

August 5, 2024
Grid infrastructure has emerged as a key stumbling block in Europe’s transition to a cleaner energy system, says Chris Rosslowe of Ember.
JA Solar at SNEC 2023. Image: Solar Media.

JA Solar files TOPCon patent infringement in Europe

August 5, 2024
The company filed two complaints in the Munich and Hamburg local divisions of the UPC, regarding tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell patent infringements.
An Acciona Energía project.

Acciona Energía wins 12-year CfD for 189MW Promina project in Croatia

August 5, 2024
Acciona Energía has been awarded a 12-year contract for difference (CfD) to develop the 189MW Promina solar PV projec.
Close-up of solar panels at a site from German energy supplier enviaM Group

German energy service provider enviaM to build 700MW solar PV in Central Germany

August 5, 2024
This new partnership aims to expand renewables in the region, with the solar PV projects located primarily in Brandenburg, Saxony-Anhalt and Saxony.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SunPower files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, sells assets

News

JA Solar files TOPCon patent infringement in Europe

News

RWE, Salzgitter Group sign PPA for 180MW German solar PV park

News

4,000GWh of solar PV and wind curtailments in Australia could be mitigated by off-peak hot water, think tank says

News

Rinnai Australia acquires solar PV and energy storage retailer

News

Solarcycle, RNWBL partner on C&I solar PV panel recycling

News

Upcoming Events

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile
© Solar Media Limited 2024