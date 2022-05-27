Gamesa signs gigawatt-scale central inverter supply contract with Siemens

Gamesa will supply its Proteus central inverters to Siemens AG at the gigawatt-scale annually. Image: Gamesa Electric.

Inverter manufacturer Gamesa Electric has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Siemens AG to supply its central inverters for solar PV and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects.

The agreement between both companies will have a global reach with Gamesa supplying its Proteus central inverters at the gigawatt-scale annually.

Gamesa will provide its integrated solutions for solar PV and BESS projects with its central inverters featuring a high-power output of up to 4700kVA and a record efficiency of 99.45%.

Juan Barandiaran, managing director at Gamesa Electric, said: “this agreement reinforces the global marketing strategy for our Gamesa Electric Proteus series, allowing us to increase market share through our strategic partners with global reach such as Siemens AG.”