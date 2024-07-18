Subscribe To Premium
Generac to expand Puerto Rico’s residential PV sector with US$200 million DOE grant

By Will Norman
Generac to expand Puerto Rico’s residential PV sector with US$200 million DOE grant

ADB finances US$240.5 million for Indian rooftop solar

Anker on the role of innovation and meeting customer needs in its ongoing success

Tasmania, Australia, lifts ‘cumbersome’ regulation restricting solar PV developments

SECI solar-plus-storage tender awards bids at cost ‘competitive with new coal’ in India

RES Group sells 1GW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, Australia

Germany adds 7.5GW solar PV in H1 2024, reaches 90GW

FERC: solar dominates new generation capacity in US

Solar debt financing reaches record high US$12.2 billion in H1 2024

rPlus Energies secures over US$1 billion for 400MW Utah solar-plus-storage project

The Puerto Rico rooftop PV sector has been bolstered by permitting reforms over recent years. Image: Barrio Eléctrico.

US energy technology company Generac has been awarded a US$200 million grant from the Department of Energy (DOE) to deploy residential solar PV and energy storage systems in Puerto Rico.

The five-year grant is part of the Puerto Rico Energy Resilience Fund (PR-ERF), a US$1 billion fund launched in February 2023 by the Grid Deployment Office of the DOE. The PR-ERF was established to create a more resilient energy system in the US territory which experiences frequent outages and extreme weather.

Generac will use the grant to install PV and energy storage systems in low-income areas which frequently experience power outages, under the PR-ERF’s Solar Access Program (Programa Acceso Solar). It will work with several companies to support the programme in Puerto Rico, including non-profits and local contractors, installers and software platforms.

These include the Puerto Rican community nonprofit PathStone and the US nonprofit Interstate Renewable Energy Council (IREC), which will coordinate local communities, and FR-BLDM, a local contractor which Generac said has “years of government program management experience”.

Along with other local partners, these companies will focus on developing a local workforce and supporting vulnerable communities in Puerto Rico.

“By working with local installers and businesses, we not only gain valuable on-the-ground support but also foster job creation and community development,” said Norm Taffe, president of energy technology at Generac. “This collaboration helps ensure that we can deliver high-quality, resilient power solutions while uplifting the local workforce and economy.”

Maria Robinson, director of DOE’s Grid Deployment Office, said: “The Programa Acceso Solar will have a transformative impact on vulnerable households by improving access to reliable and affordable energy. DOE is pleased to partner with Generac to install residential solar and battery storage systems across Puerto Rico, improving energy resilience for households with some of the greatest need.” 

Whilst much of Puerto Rico is economically deprived and subject to regular extreme weather events which cause power outages, the territory’s residential solar sector has been a relative success. This began in direct response to natural disasters; specifically hurricanes Irma and Maria which hit Puerto Rico in 2017 and triggered permitting reform from the government, which spurred the sector. PV Tech Premium published a deep dive into this phenomenon last year.

Generac secured funding from the DOE in November 2023 as part of the first, US$400 million tranche of the PR-ERF. This would also support residential PV and battery systems.

