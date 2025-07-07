ReNew Power receives final buyout offer at US$8 per share

The board of directors of ReNew has created a special committee to consider the proposal. The committee, led by ReNew’s lead independent director Manoj Singh, consists of six independent non-executive directors.

According to the company, the committee is evaluating the final non-binding offer along with ReNew’s independent financial advisor Rothschild & Co and independent legal counsel Linklaters LLP. ReNew Power did not respond when contacted for comment by this publication.

For the financial year 2025, the company reported net profit of INR3,137 million (US$37 million), while the EBTIDA stood at INR22,118 million (US$259 million), as against INR16,810 million (US$197 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024.

As of March 2025, the ReNew’s total renewable energy portfolio stood at 18.5GW, of which over 1.1GW is battery energy storage system (BESS). The company has signed power purchase agreements worth 1.2GW and has 6.5GW of solar module manufacturing and 2.5GW of cell manufacturing.