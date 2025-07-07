Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

ReNew Power receives final buyout offer at US$8 per share

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia

Latest

Solar PV looks to more nuanced data usage and more robust cybersecurity measures

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

ReNew Power receives final buyout offer at US$8 per share

News

Sinopec powers 7.5MW floating offshore solar PV plant in China

News

GameChange Solar to supply trackers for 1GW Abydos II solar-plus-storage project in Egypt

News

Ardian completes French IPP Akuo acquisition

News

European PV module price and buyer confidence fall slightly in June 2025

News

Skycorp commits US$150 million to expand PV portfolio

News

Germany innovation tender ends up four times oversubscribed with €0.0615/kWh average price

News

Risen’s mass-produced HJT modules hit 26.61% cell conversion efficiency

News

US House passes bill awaiting Trump’s signature: ‘Our industry will not back down,’ CCSA says

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A ReNew project in India.
The consortium has made a final offer to buy the rest of the company’s shares for US$8.00 each in cash. Image: ReNew.

Indian renewable energy developer ReNew has received a non-binding final acquisition offer from a consortium comprising Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC-Masdar, the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) Investment Board, Platinum Hawk and ReNew CEO Sumant Sinha. 

The consortium has made a final offer to buy the rest of Gurugram, India-headquartered company’s shares for US$8.00 each in cash. This is 13.2% more than its earlier offer from December 2024. The new offer is also 26.2% higher than ReNew’s share price at the time of the first bid and 38.9% above the average price over the previous month. Previously, the members of the consortium offered US$7.07 per share. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The board of directors of ReNew has created a special committee to consider the proposal. The committee, led by ReNew’s lead independent director Manoj Singh, consists of six independent non-executive directors. 

According to the company, the committee is evaluating the final non-binding offer along with ReNew’s independent financial advisor Rothschild & Co and independent legal counsel Linklaters LLP. ReNew Power did not respond when contacted for comment by this publication.

For the financial year 2025, the company reported net profit of INR3,137 million (US$37 million), while the EBTIDA stood at INR22,118 million (US$259 million), as against INR16,810 million (US$197 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024. 

As of March 2025, the ReNew’s total renewable energy portfolio stood at 18.5GW, of which over 1.1GW is battery energy storage system (BESS). The company has signed power purchase agreements worth 1.2GW and has 6.5GW of solar module manufacturing and 2.5GW of cell manufacturing.

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC-Masdar, acquisition, Canada Pension Plan (CPP) Investment Board, india, masdar, Platinum Hawk, renew power

Read Next

Akuo signed a 15-year VPPA with Sasol for its first US solar project, Invenergy secured four deals Meta, and RWE commissioned its first Kentucky solar farm. Image: Akuo.

Ardian completes French IPP Akuo acquisition

July 7, 2025
Private equity firm Ardian has completed the acquisition of French independent power producer Akuo, a transaction unveiled in March 2025.
TotalEnergies and Soltec delegates inaugurate the start of construction at a solar PV plant in Spain

TotalEnergies expands Caribbean portfolio, breaks ground on PV parks in Spain

July 3, 2025
TotalEnergies has expanded its renewables assets in the Caribbean, sold a stake in projects in Portugal and begun construction on two PV parks in Spain.
Image: Michael Pointner/unsplash

Ardian expands Italian footprint with acquisition of 116MW solar portfolio

July 1, 2025
French private equity firm Ardian Clean Energy Evergreen Fund (ACEEF) has bought 117 solar PV plants, worth 116MW of total capacity in several locations in Italy.
The plant will achieve over 25% cell efficiency, using a 16-busbar design that enhances power output. Image: Premier Energies.

Premier Energies commissions 1.2GW TOPCon solar cell line

June 27, 2025
Indian solar manufacturer Premier Energies has commissioned its 1.2GW TOPCon solar cell manufacturing line at Fab City, Hyderabad, Telangana.
Scheduled for completion by early 2027, the two sites are expected to generate 1,158GWh of clean electricity each year. Image: ACEN.

ACEN, UPC to build 540MW renewable projects in India

June 26, 2025
ACEN has partnered with UPC Renewables to build two renewable projects in Rajasthan and Karnataka, India. 
The modules will be manufactured at Emmvee’s facilities in Dabaspet and Sulibele, Karnataka and installed at KPI Green’s facility in the western state of Gujarat, India. Image: Emmvee.

Emmvee inks US$174 million module supply agreement with KPI Green Energy

June 25, 2025
Emmvee has secured INR15 billion (US$174 million) order for TOPCon bifacial solar modules from KPI Green Energy. 

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Skycorp commits US$150 million to expand PV portfolio

News

AGL Energy acquires Tesla’s South Australia Virtual Power Plant

News

European PV module price and buyer confidence fall slightly in June 2025

News

US House passes bill awaiting Trump’s signature: ‘Our industry will not back down,’ CCSA says

News

Germany innovation tender ends up four times oversubscribed with €0.0615/kWh average price

News

Risen’s mass-produced HJT modules hit 26.61% cell conversion efficiency

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

EU PVSEC 2025

Solar Media Events
September 22, 2025
Bilbao, Spain

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.