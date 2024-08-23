Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Generate and KeyState close investment fund for 53.5MW of New York community solar

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

Generate and KeyState close investment fund for 53.5MW of New York community solar

News

Avantus, Toyota Tsusho start construction on 125MW solar PV plant in Texas

News

India adds 15GW solar PV in H1 2024, up 282% YoY

News

CGN commissions 400MW offshore floating solar project in China

News

Enel North America starts operations at 326MW solar-plus-storage plant in Texas

News

Agrivoltaics: Innovative business models may unlock new opportunities

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Canadian Solar shipments and revenues increase in Q2 2024 amid low module prices

News

Mixing and matching solar panels: the benefits and challenges of module blending

Features, Guest Blog

Atlas Renewable Energy signs deal for 315MW PV project with Brazilian steel maker

News

EIA: US added 12GW of solar PV in H1 2024

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
KeyState Renewables' Athur II solar project.
KeyState’s solar tax credit fund platform, dubbed SOLCAP, is now on track to raise over US$450 million in solar tax equity financing across the US. Image: KeyState Renewables.

US investors Generate Capital and KeyState Renewables have closed their third joint fund, which has raised US$64 million to support the development of 53.5MW of community solar projects in the state of New York.

The fund, Generate NY Community Solar, consists of 11 projects in the US state, three of which are located in areas with “higher-than-average unemployment” and a “historic economic reliance” on the fossil fuel industries. The latest investment is organised by KeyState’s solar tax credit fund platform, dubbed SOLCAP, which is now on track to raise over US$450 million in solar tax equity financing across the US, to support the installation of 450MW of capacity.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“We are thrilled to continue our work with KeyState on our tax equity partnership for community solar and provide the latest proof of the growing demand for renewable energy investment,” said Peggy Flannery, managing director at Generate Capital. “This ongoing partnership has allowed us to continue to scale our community solar assets and better serve our developer, customer and community stakeholders in New York.”

The companies have collaborated extensively on clean energy deployments in the past, having now collaborated on three funds with a total of US$150 million in investment. They have also agreed to develop a fourth fund, which will support community solar investment and aim to “bring additional renewable energy assets online”.

Investors are expected to support greater community solar deployment in the US in the coming years, with Wood Mackenzie and the Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA) expecting 7.3GW of community solar capacity to come online by 2029. Last month, Nate Owen, CEO of community solar management firm Ampion told PV Tech Premium that community solar projects are “very bankable right now,” which is helping to drive interest in community solar projects from large corporate investors.

In the last two weeks, projects at a range of scales have been announced for the sector, from an initiative in Detroit that will see 10MW of solar capacity installed in the first phase to a collaboration between Microsoft and Pivot Energy to develop 500MW of new capacity.

UPCOMING EVENT

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

19 September 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Join two of the leading experts in the PV industry today, Finlay Colville of PV Tech and Philip Shen of ROTH, as they address some of the most pressing issues impacting on the PV industry globally today; kicking off with what is happening now with regards U.S. module supply and efforts to get a domestic U.S. silicon-based manufacturing sector off the ground. But don’t just let Finlay and Phil choose their list of topics – have your say. What questions do you want to hear their thoughts on? Once you register you will be sent a link to a survey where you can vote for the topics you would like to hear discussed and add your own suggestions. We will add the most common themes and get Finlay and Phil to address them live on the webinar. Technology, policy, profitability, pricing? China, Europe, India or the U.S.? What is your biggest unknown for the sector from 2025 onwards?
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

24 October 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Recent changes in legislation around the world have spurred a new wave of factory building globally with new factories in the U.S., Europe and Southeast Asia. Increased ESG requirements in Europe mean that module buyers are applying new criteria to their module selection process and will be considering PV modules from new suppliers and manufacturers located outside of China. This creates new challenges for testing and inspection of PV Modules as they consider new module suppliers and update their due diligence processes.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
community solar, finance, generate capital, keystate, keystate renewables, new york, projects, us

Read Next

SEIA’s compromise framework includes a carve-out for solar projects to be designated as Risk Category 2. Image: Avantus.

Avantus, Toyota Tsusho start construction on 125MW solar PV plant in Texas

August 23, 2024
Avantus and Toyota Tsusho America's 125MWac Norton Solar project is expected to begin commercial operations in late 2025.
The construction of China's first large-scale floating offshore solar project.

CGN commissions 400MW offshore floating solar project in China

August 23, 2024
CGN has commissioned a 400MW offshore floating solar project in Laizhou Bay, China's first large-scale deep-water offshore solar project.
Solar-plus-storage project from Enel North America in Texas.

Enel North America starts operations at 326MW solar-plus-storage plant in Texas

August 23, 2024
Nestlé is the sole tax equity investor of the 326MW Stampede solar-plus-storage project and will also acquire the renewable energy attributes from the whole capacity of the solar PV plant.
New strategies are required to maximise the potential of agrivoltaics, such as BayWa’s fruitfarming system.
Premium

Agrivoltaics: Innovative business models may unlock new opportunities

August 22, 2024
Caroline Plaza looks at how new business models involving farmers, landowners and energy companies could open up new opportunities in agriPV.
Image: Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar shipments and revenues increase in Q2 2024 amid low module prices

August 22, 2024
Net revenues for the quarter (for both CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy, the manufacturing and project development businesses) were US$1.6 billion, a 23% increase from US$1.3 billion in Q1.
Solar PV project which blends different types of modules

Mixing and matching solar panels: the benefits and challenges of module blending

August 22, 2024
As the solar industry continues to grow and evolve, module blending can offer practical solutions for reducing project cost, particularly as antidumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) tariffs could be applied to Chinese products and US domestic content is incentivized, writes Burns & McDonnell.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Australian government approves AAPowerLink project to export solar to Singapore

News

Canadian Solar shipments and revenues increase in Q2 2024 amid low module prices

News

TMEIC to build 9GW PV inverter facility in Texas

News

Atlas Renewable Energy signs deal for 315MW PV project with Brazilian steel maker

News

Laser-assisted firing ‘biggest innovation’ in solar cell technology for two years

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

EIA: US added 12GW of solar PV in H1 2024

News

Upcoming Events

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024