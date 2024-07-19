Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Premium
Features, Long Reads

Corporate interest in community solar rising in the US

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

Corporate interest in community solar rising in the US

Features, Long Reads

Australia’s PV Lighthouse gets ARENA funds for 3D digital twin software aimed at reducing ‘guesswork’

News

First Solar opens Ohio R&D centre, sets new CdTe cell efficiency record

News

Indonesia Pertamina NRE to build 500MW solar PV plant in Bangladesh

News

EDP Renewables inaugurates 200MW/40MW California solar-plus-storage project

News

d.light closes US$176 million new financing for off-grid offerings in Africa

News

Comstock Metals to recycle PV modules at Nevada facility

News

S&P Global launches module spot market assessment amid PV pricing volatility

News

Can Vietnam’s direct PPA help meet its ambitious solar goals?

News

Egypt aims to add 4GW of renewables by next summer

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Community solar project in the US from developer Pivot Energy
Pivot Energy’s partnership with retail giant Walmart will allow the community solar developer to build a large-scale portfolio in the US. Image: Pivot Energy.

Previously PV Tech Premium covered that investor appetite in the community solar segment had seen increased interest. Also increasingly looking into the community solar market is the corporate world, with the likes of retail giant Walmart investing in several community solar projects across the US.

“One thing that’s really big in community solar is corporate interest right now. Walmart has started investing in these portfolios. Corporations are starting to actually be the owners of these assets. One of the things that is going to happen over the next five years, is there’s going to be a huge surge in community [solar] in the real estate world,” says Nate Owen, CEO at Ampion, a community solar management company.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The advantage for big corporations such as Walmart, or even tech companies which have been building their renewables portfolios – mostly through power purchase agreements – is that there is more than one route to get involved in community solar projects.

“The exciting part is that there are a number of ways for these large C&I (commercial and industrial) customers to participate in community solar projects,” says Jeff Cramer, president and CEO of the Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA).

That interest from the corporate world, can come from three different fronts, explains Mat Elmore, SVP of strategic accounts at community solar developer Pivot Energy, explains that the corporate world can be involved in community solar in three different ways: offtake, real estate/lenders and tax equity or tax credit investment.

Three routes for corporations to participate in community solar

The first one of these ways for corporations to participate in community solar projects is through an offtake agreement. “That can look like a few different things, depending on the state and the programme. In general, that’s buying or subscribing to a community solar array for the corporation’s facilities,” says Elmore. He adds that the benefit of an offtake is it enables support for local renewable energy development.

Intertwined with the offtake arrangement but not compulsory, the second option would put corporations as a sort of real estate entity that lends its space for a community solar developer to build a solar array on the rooftop of the corporation’s facilities, for instance. Elmore says that this option is less common than an offtake agreement and allows a company to either just host a community solar project without owning it and, on top of that, subscribe to that project as an offtaker.

“That’s a growing interest, especially if they can’t do on-site solar for some other reason or they have more space than they need for behind-the-meter solar,” adds Elmore.

One of the advantages of these two options is the location of the projects, which could be either sited at the same place as where a company operates or near its facilities.

“The reason [corporations] like community solar is because the sites are located next to their facilities. They provide benefits to their staff, their employees and their business partners in the area,” says Owen.

Cramer says that there is a “great promise” in community solar’s ability to attract commercial and industrial (C&I) customers in the community solar scene. These corporations have a significant appetite or access to renewable energy either for their own internal or ESG goals and can serve as financiers or tenants for these community solar projects, adds Cramer.

“They can then be catalysts for those projects to be created and provide savings in access to low-income households. All while decarbonizing the grid,” adds Cramer.

Given the nature of the second option, it has its limitations as not every state currently has a community solar programme in place.

“It’s very much a market-by-market opportunity. There are very few states overall that have viable community solar programs. The majority in the United States do not,” says Elmore.

‘Community solar construct is very bankable’

Finally, the third option is to invest directly in these projects with either tax equity or tax credit, explains Elmore, adding that interest in tax credit investments has started to increase in the last year or so.

Owen explains that community solar is “very popular” because the projects are easier to build and finance than through other types of contract structures, adding: “The community solar construct is very bankable right now.”

Elmore explains that partnerships such as the one Pivot Energy made with Walmart earlier this year, allow the solar developer to build a portfolio of community solar at a larger scale of hundreds of megawatts. “We need partners who have the ability to make large investments in our projects.”

“Traditionally, we’ve gone through banks and most solar developers have done tax equity through banks. But because Walmart is one of the largest companies in the world, they have the ability to invest large amounts of money in our projects in ways that other corporations might not be able to just at the scale that we’re working on,” adds Elmore.

This third option overcomes the limitations of where a project is located and whether a given state has a community solar programme, explains Elmore.

“If you are a company in Florida, and you want to invest in community solar through tax credits, that doesn’t matter where your facilities are. You can benefit from tax credit investments anywhere, because that’s simply a financial transaction and not based on where your facilities are located,” adds Elmore.

So, there are several routes for C&I customers to be involved in community solar, a market that is expected to add 7.6GW of solar capacity between 2024 and 2028. The appetite for community solar does not seem to be going away soon, especially if more states end up implementing or improving a community solar programme in the coming years.

“There’s an insatiable appetite amongst the large customer community. For these assets, there’s going to be huge development of them, across corporate campuses, across every single warehouse and building. The economics are just too beneficial to ignore. We see massive deployment of community solar assets, rooftop, ground-mount, with accompanying batteries, and both on-site and off-site in the corporate segment,” concludes Owen.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
ampion, ccsa, commercial and industrial, community solar, corporate, pivot energy, tax credit, tax equity financing, us

Read Next

FirstSolar_RDC_749

First Solar opens Ohio R&D centre, sets new CdTe cell efficiency record

July 18, 2024
US solar manufacturer First Solar has opened its new research and development (R&D) centre in Ohio after almost two years of construction.
EDP Renewables’ 20MW Cameron Solar Park in South Carolina. Image: EDP Renewables via Twitter.

EDP Renewables inaugurates 200MW/40MW California solar-plus-storage project

July 18, 2024
EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) has inaugurated the 200MW/40MW  Scarlet I solar-plus-storage project in Fresno County, California.
Comstock Metals module recycling

Comstock Metals to recycle PV modules at Nevada facility

July 18, 2024
The facility can process up to 100,000 tonnes of decommissioned solar modules per year that can reduce electronic waste sent to landfills.
solar-plus-storage project in Massachusetts

FERC: solar dominates new generation capacity in US

July 17, 2024
From January to May this year, 251 new solar projects became operational in the US, with a combined capacity of 10,669MW.
rPlus Energies Utah projects

rPlus Energies secures over US$1 billion for 400MW Utah solar-plus-storage project

July 17, 2024
US utility PacifiCorp and rPlus Energies signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the Green River Energy Center project in 2022.
606_Mission_Solar_PhotosByGaryPerkins_2015-e1423764318918

Mission Solar eyes utility and C&I return with new PV module launches

July 17, 2024
US-based PV manufacturer Mission Solar Energy has unveiled three new modules aimed at commercial and industrial and utility-scale projects.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

First Solar opens Ohio R&D centre, sets new CdTe cell efficiency record

News

Saudi Arabia signs deals for 30GW domestic solar PV manufacturing

News

Germany adds 7.5GW solar PV in H1 2024, reaches 90GW

News

FERC: solar dominates new generation capacity in US

News

EDP Renewables inaugurates 200MW/40MW California solar-plus-storage project

News

Tasmania, Australia, lifts ‘cumbersome’ regulation restricting solar PV developments

News

Upcoming Events

From Cell to Complete AC System Integration with Trina Storage Elementa 2

Upcoming Webinars
July 31, 2024
1:00 PM (BST) / 2:00PM (CEST)

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024