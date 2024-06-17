Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Germany and Poland offer top co-location potential in Europe

By Simon Yuen
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Europe

Latest

Germany and Poland offer top co-location potential in Europe

News

150MW Western Australia solar farm approved under new government initiative

News

Colombian utility EPM begins commercial operations at 83MW solar PV plant

News

‘A good opportunity to make our technology happen’: Leapting Technology on automation in PV

News, Features, Interviews

PVCase launches integrated software to tackle PV ‘data risk’

News

In conversation with QW Solar: Inside the advanced technologies of HJT

Features, Interviews

Enel Green Power Australia sets construction date for 98MW solar-plus-storage project

News

Challenges and solutions in inverter repowering

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

SNEC 2024: coverage of the final day of the world’s largest solar trade show

News

Solarpack, SJVN ink 482MW Indian hybrid solar-wind PPA

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Germany and Poland are two countries that offer great potential for co-location. Image: Business Wire.

Germany, Poland, the UK and the Ireland I-SEM are the top markets for renewables and battery energy storage systems (BESS) co-location in Europe. These countries, except Germany, also boast the most favourable policies and regulations, according to power market analytics company Aurora Energy.

In its European Renewables Co-location Report, Aurora Energy examines the co-location potential of 12 European countries. In Germany, co-location offers attractive revenue stacking opportunities, low grid fees and mitigation of significant cannibalisation risk for renewables, while Poland boasts a strong subsidy environment with cable pooling and access to long-term capacity market contracts.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The UK becomes one of the most favourable market thanks to favourable regulations, granting co-located assets access to multiple markets and offering faster grid access for co-located renewables projects. The Ireland I-SEM is rated high in Aurora Energy’s study because of its beneficial legislation that facilitates faster grid access and high curtailment risks to renewables.

Regarding policies and regulations, a total of five countries are rated as the most favourable markets in the report. The Polish market offers accessibility to long-term capacity market revenues and novel cable pooling regulation, while Hungary introduced mandatory co-location for solar PV assets “above a certain size.”

Meanwhile in France, co-located solar PV systems can participate in French contract for differences (CfD) auctions, which have historically cleared at high strike prices. The Ireland I-SEM and UK markets are favourable due to the variety of available revenue streams for projects and potential benefits in terms of grid access and curtailment risks.

Looking forward, Aurora Energy predicted an additional 421GW of intermittent renewables capacity by 2030, which will pose significant risks to renewables assets such as the cannibalisation of capture prices, increasing curtailment and rising imbalance costs. Germany, Greece, the Netherlands and the Ireland I-SEM will be most affected, but they can opt for co-location projects to mitigate the risks.

Recently, PV Tech published an article written by Aurora Energy Research’s research lead expert of Southeastern Europe Panos Kefalas, who examined the key trends of co-location in the region.

A panel discussion on the business opportunities for co-located solar and energy storage projects was covered at the Energy Storage Summit 2024 conference earlier this year.

UPCOMING EVENT

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

27 June 2024
9am BST
FREE WEBINAR -This special webinar will take a deep dive into the latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings pyramid, capturing the relative bankability status of the top 70-80 PV module suppliers globally. In addition to revealing the latest ranking of global PV module suppliers, PV Tech’s Head of Research, Finlay Colville, will show the depth of analysis and commentary included within the report for module suppliers. A key output from the webinar will be to learn which PV module suppliers have moved up the rankings pyramid in recent years and why this growth has been achieved. Conversely, some of the companies that have fallen down the rankings will be discussed, in particular those suffering from market-share losses and financial problems.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
Co-location, colocation, europe, germany, ireland, ireland i-SEM, poland, pv power plants, solar pv, uk

Read Next

risen energy australia

150MW Western Australia solar farm approved under new government initiative

June 17, 2024
Yindjibarndi Energy Corporation’s 150MW solar farm is the first project approved via Western Australia’s ‘Green Energy Approvals Initiative’.
PVcase CEO David Trainavicius.

PVCase launches integrated software to tackle PV ‘data risk’

June 17, 2024
Solar engineering software company PVCase has launched a project planning platform designed to cover the entire construction and planning process for PV projects.
Image: Enel Green Power

Enel Green Power Australia sets construction date for 98MW solar-plus-storage project

June 17, 2024
Enel Green Power Australia confirmed its AU$190 million solar-plus-storage project in NSW, Australia, will commence construction in Q3 2024.
Ørsted

Ørsted commissions 518MW solar-plus-wind project in Texas

June 14, 2024
Ørsted has commissioned its Helena Energy Center in the US state of Texas, a 518MW co-located solar and wind project.
Ameren Missouri plans to add 2.8GW of solar capacity by 2030. Credit: Ameren Missouri

Ameren Missouri acquires 150MW PV plant in Illinois

June 14, 2024
US renewable energy project developer Ameren Missouri has acquired a 150MW solar PV project in the state of Illinois.
0be9a7ba63f7f8cd9e975cb7ed24426

SNEC 2024 day two: coverage continues of the world’s biggest solar trade show

June 14, 2024
PV Tech's coverage of the SNEC 2024 trade show continues on day two, kicking off with a discussion with GCL System Integration.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SNEC 2024: coverage of the final day of the world’s largest solar trade show

News

Solarpack, SJVN ink 482MW Indian hybrid solar-wind PPA

News

SNEC 2024 day two: coverage continues of the world’s biggest solar trade show

News

Ember: World on pace to have nearly 4TW of surplus solar manufacturing capacity by 2030

News

SNEC 2024: PV Tech reports live from the world’s biggest solar trade show

News

Intersolar Europe 2024: module suppliers and inverter manufacturers preview products ahead of leading solar expo

News

Upcoming Events

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
9am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia
© Solar Media Limited 2024