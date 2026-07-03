Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

German solar PV generation up 10% year-on-year in the first half of 2026

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Power Plants
Europe

Latest

Researchers develop framework to optimise 2D perovskite solar cell design

News

US considers ban on Chinese solar inverters

News

New York reaches 8GW of distributed solar PV ahead of schedule

News

German solar PV generation up 10% year-on-year in the first half of 2026

News

Australia’s utility-scale solar generation climbs 11% year-on-year as June output reaches 4.73TWh

News

The future of home energy is intelligent, not just bigger: MOVA LumeGret on redefining residential power management

Features, Interviews

US solar rush intensifies as ‘safe harbour’ deadline triggers procurement shift

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Solar PV LCOE ticks marginally upwards in 2025, reaching US$44/MWh – IRENA

News

REC Solar rebrands to REC Power to reflect ‘broader’ remit

News

Coal India wins 600MW solar project in Uttar Pradesh

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A solar project in Germany.
Nearly 7GW of new solar PV capacity was added to the German grid in the first half of 2026. Image: Enerparc.

German solar PV generation has continued to grow in the first half of 2026, reaching a new all-time high of 43.2TWh.

This is according to an analysis by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE, based on data from the energy-charts.info platform, which highlights a 10% year-on-year increase for solar PV generation in Germany.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The European Union experienced a similar trend in the past decade, with solar PV generation rising by 254% since 2015, as shown in the chart below.

Solar PV’s share of electricity generation in H1 2026 reached 18.2% in Germany, a 1.3 percentage point increase from the same period last year.

During that period, total installed solar PV rose from 118GW to 124.9GW, with ground-mounted systems contributing the most to the growth of solar PV in H1 2026 with 3.5GW. Rooftop solar followed with 2.1GW of new capacity in H1 2026, and solar installations between 30-100kW accounted for 1.1GW of new installed capacity.

Despite the continued growth of solar PV by 7GW in the first six months of the year, a joint analysis by Fraunhofer ISE and German think tank Agora Energiewende the changes currently under discussion as part of the EEG amendment could make “smaller rooftop PV systems, in particular, less economically viable under current conditions.”

This could create incentives to design systems on a smaller scale or not to fully utilise available rooftop space. Residential solar systems had already been on the decline in the first quarter of 2026, and the German Solar Association (BSW-Solar) warned at the time that further subsidy cuts for PV systems could push installations even lower.

Increase in negative prices for solar PV and wind

Moreover, the high levels of solar PV and wind power generation have led to an increased number of hours during which the day-ahead market price for electricity is negative.

Solar curtailment reached nearly 3GWh in H1 2026, with the majority of the curtailed solar PV (58.2%) happening when day-ahead prices were negative.

This reinforces the need for intraday energy storage and flexibility, according to Fraunhofer ISE. It added that there remains a significant “storage gap” that needs to be closed in order to allow for the shift in surplus electricity to hours of low generation.

That is despite the fact that in H1 2026, there has been more large-scale battery storage systems commissioned that the entirety of 2025. At the end of June 2026, installed energy storage rose from 25.4GWh to 29.3GWh.

The expansion of battery storage for intraday storage could reduce negative electricity prices on the power exchange during the day and price spikes in evening hours, explained Fraunhofer ISE.

“The heat wave in June, which led to increased electricity demand for cooling while conventional power plants were operating at reduced capacity, resulted in particularly sharp price fluctuations during the evening hours,” wrote the German institution.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

3 November 2026
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2027. PV ModuleTech Europe 2026 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
data dispatch, energy storage, europe, fraunhofer ise, germany, installation figures, solar generation

Read Next

An Encavis project in Germany.

Solar PV LCOE ticks marginally upwards in 2025, reaching US$44/MWh – IRENA

July 2, 2026
The LCOE for solar PV increased marginally in 2025, reaching US$44/MWh, up from US$43/MWh in the previous year.
charset=Ascii

ISC Konstanz kicks off five publicly funded PV research projects

July 2, 2026
German solar energy research institute ISC Konstanz has launched five new publicly funded research projects covering the full PV value chain.
The financing was backed by a syndicate of 10 banks, including several long-standing financial partners and new lenders joining the platform. Image: Boralex via LinkedIn.

Boralex secures US$1.65 billion to finance French renewables activities

July 1, 2026
Canadian independent power producer (IPP) Boralex and its Swiss investor partner, Energy Infrastructure Partners, have secured €1.45 billion (US$1.65 billion) in financing to support Boralex's renewable energy business in France.
image

Record 25.5% efficiency for CIGS-perovskite tandem solar cell

July 1, 2026
Researchers from HZB and Humboldt-Universität in Berlin have achieved a record 25.5% conversion efficiency in a CIGS-perovskite tandem PV cell.
Speakers at the 2030 Clean Power summit in 2026.

Decision-making delays remain an obstacle to C&I deployment

June 30, 2026
The delays caused by the decision-making process required to deploy C&I solar projects are a key obstacle to installing C&I projects.
Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum unveils country renewables target by 2030

Mexico targets 12GW of new solar PV additions by 2030

June 30, 2026
The government of Mexico has targeted to install 22GW of new renewables by 2030, of which 12GW will be from solar PV.
Newsletter

Most Read

Solar PV LCOE ticks marginally upwards in 2025, reaching US$44/MWh – IRENA

News

Firmus secures 1.2GW of new renewables to power South Australian AI factory campuses

News

New Jersey passes plug-in solar bill, deployments exempt from utility approval

News

US solar rush intensifies as ‘safe harbour’ deadline triggers procurement shift

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Coal India wins 600MW solar project in Uttar Pradesh

News

Australia launches Solar Sharer Offer, giving households three hours of free midday electricity

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland

PV CellTech Global

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2027
Istanbul, Türkiye