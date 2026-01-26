Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Global clean energy investment hits record US$2.3 trillion in 2025

By JP Casey
January 26, 2026
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

Alberta approves Korkia’s 430MW solar PV portfolio

News

Global clean energy investment hits record US$2.3 trillion in 2025

News

Scrapping of China’s PV export tax rebate prompts panic buying and module price surge

Features, Guest Blog

EU agrees on Russian gas ban, Ukrainian campaigners herald ‘historic decision’

News

EliTe Solar commissions 5GW PV manufacturing facility in Egypt

News

DOE scraps billions of Biden-era clean energy loans

News

Maxwell claims 32.38% efficiency on perovskite-HJT tandem cell

News

Hecate Energy to list on Nasdaq in US$1.2 billion SPAC deal

News

First Solar faces class action suit following stock downgrade

News

Maharashtra issues tender for 100MW floating solar project

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A Pivot Energy solar project.
US investment in the energy transition reached a record US$378 billion in 2025, a 3.5% year-on-year increase. Image: Pivot Energy.

Global clean energy investment reached a record US$2.3 trillion in 2025, an 8.1% increase over the previous year, despite policy and market headwinds in a number of countries.

This is the key takeaway from Bloomberg New Energy Finance’s (BloombergNEF) ‘Energy Transition Investment Trends’ report, published today. The report says that supply chain investment, climate-tech equity finance and energy transition debt issuance all increased year-on-year, demonstrating interest in a range of investment types and tools across the sector. Equity finance in particular increased 53% year-on-year, following three years of continual decline.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

“This past year has showcased that despite policy and trade headwinds, the global energy transition is resilient and provides a number of opportunities for investors,” said BNEF deputy CEO Albert Cheung. “ As many economies look to strengthen energy security and build domestic supply chains, clean energy investment will continue to rise, especially as it relates to global data centre buildouts.”

The US saw more overall clean energy investment in 2025 than in 2024, encompassing renewables like solar and wind, batteries, electric vehicles and other energy transition investment. While Trump’s sweeping anti-renewable policies have made the investment landscape more challenging in the US, the fact that US clean energy investment hit a record US$378 billion in 2025, up 3.5% over the previous year, shows that financial support for the broader energy transition has not evaporated.

However, investment in renewable energy generation alone fell year-on-year in the US to US$108.7 billion. By contrast, investment in grids and electrified transport has increased annually since 2021, part of a global trend where more money than ever before is being poured into grids and transport.

The US remains the second-largest investor in the energy transition behind China, which hit US$800 billion in 2025. While China’s total investment is a slight decline from 2024, it still accounts for 34% of global energy transition investment, and its investments account for more than 4% of total GDP, the only “top ten economy” listed by BNEF to do so.

The US, Germany and the UK accounted for the second, third and fourth spots, as they did in 2024, while India rose above France to become the fifth-highest energy transition investor in the world, with US$68 billion invested in 2025. India’s clean energy investment increased 15% year-on-year and PV Tech has asked BNEF for a more detailed breakdown of the country’s clean energy investment trends.

Globally, clean transport, including EV purchases and building charging infrastructure, has become the largest contributor to clean energy investment. The sector saw US$893 billion of investment in 2025, a 21% year-on-year increase.

Our colleagues at EV Infrastructure News reported earlier this year that, in 2025, EVs accounted for nearly one-in-four cars sold in the UK, a year-on-year increase in raw sales of more than 20% that reflects growing interest in EVs across the world. The contribution of the transport sector to global clean energy investments is shown in the graph below.

Graph from BNEF.
The world invested US$893 billion into the clean energy transport sector in 2025. Image: BNEF.

Batteries accounted for the most investment across the global clean energy supply chain, with more than US$50 billion committed in 2025. This is ahead of battery metals, wind and solar, and BNEF expects battery investment to reach almost US$100 billion by 2028.

This will drive total clean energy supply chain investment of US$146 billion by 2028, an increase over the US$127 billion in 2025, but still lower than the record US$152 billion investment reported in 2023, when solar supply chains alone accounted for around US$100 billion.

The report notes that the “most established areas” of the energy transition, including renewable power generation, battery storage, EVs and grids, are expected to attract the most investment in the coming years, as these are “relatively mainstream technologies with little risk and increasingly well-established business models”.

Leading European renewable energy investors will meet at the 13th edition of the Solar Finance & Investment Europe event in London on 3 – 4 February 2026, hosted by PV Tech publisher Solar Media. This event annually attracts infrastructure funds, institutional investors, asset managers, banks and development platforms at the forefront of European renewables. For more details, visit the website.

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

3 February 2026
London, UK
Returning in 2026 for its 13th edition, Solar Finance & Investment Europe Summit will bring together the brightest minds representing funds, banks, developers, utilities, government and industry across Europe and the UK on a programme that is solutions-focused from top to tail. The event is designed to enable leaders at the forefront of solar investment and deployment in Europe to scale, learn and land themselves industry defining partnerships.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023, 2024 and 2025 were a sell out success and 2026 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

24 November 2026
Warsaw, Poland
More Info
americas, bloomberg, bnef, energy transition, finance, investment, sfieu, us

Read Next

A Korkia solar PV project.

Alberta approves Korkia’s 430MW solar PV portfolio

January 26, 2026
The AUC has granted approval to Finnish investor Korkia to build two solar PV projects in Alberta, Canada, with a combined capacity of 430MW.
US energy secretary Chris Wright

DOE scraps billions of Biden-era clean energy loans

January 26, 2026
The US Department of Energy is cancelling or revising up to US$83 billion in clean energy loans as it focuses on fossil fuel and nuclear.
A solar project from Hecate in Virginia. Image: Hecate Energy.

Hecate Energy to list on Nasdaq in US$1.2 billion SPAC deal

January 23, 2026
US renewables developer Hecate Energy has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with SPAC firm EGH Acquisition Corp (EGH).
Image: First Solar

First Solar faces class action suit following stock downgrade

January 23, 2026
US cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film solar manufacturer First Solar is facing a class action lawsuit investigation into its business practices following a downgrade in its stock.
Quinbrook powers Cleve Hill, UK's largest operational solar PV plant
Premium

Solar and storage are ‘the perfect bedfellows’ as BESS matures in Europe

January 22, 2026
PV Talk: 'BESS and solar are the perfect bedfellows,' says Natasha Luther-Jones, about the potential for solar PV and BESS in Europe.
A Masdar project.

Strong fundamentals, solar baseload and balcony PV will define 2026, says Woodmac

January 22, 2026
The fundamentals of the global solar PV market will remain strong in 2026 despite the challenges the sector faced in 2025, according to new analysis from Wood Mackenzie.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Maxwell claims 32.38% efficiency on perovskite-HJT tandem cell

News

US court rules DOE cancellation of US$7.5 billion of clean energy grants unlawful

News

First Solar faces class action suit following stock downgrade

News

United Solar to begin polysilicon production at Oman plant in Q1 2026

News

Solar and storage are ‘the perfect bedfellows’ as BESS matures in Europe

Features, Interviews

Colombia commits US$1.7 billion to Caribbean grid development, eyes 6GW of renewables

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA