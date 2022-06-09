Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Global renewables capacity to double this decade but fall well short of targets: Fitch

By Liam Stoker
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

NSW launches rooftop PV rebate scheme, seeks proposals for latest renewables zone

News

Global renewables capacity to double this decade but fall well short of targets: Fitch

News

GE to triple solar and battery capacity at new Indian factory

News

RENA partners India’s Kredence to bolster solar manufacturing supply chain services

News

Svea Solar gets US$100m+ investment from CarVal to fund utility-scale growth

News

Ørsted sets up onshore unit in Spain, targets multi-gigawatt solar and wind pipeline

News

Agilitas Energy raises US$350m to fund 500MW US solar, storage platform

News

REC Group scaling up HJT module production in Singapore with new launch

News

Volatile European power markets may be obscuring huge cannibalisation risk

News

Biden’s two-year solar tariff waiver ‘raises questions of legality’, experts say

Editors' Blog, Features
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
An operational project in the Indian state of Gujarat. Image: Engie.

Global renewables capacity will more than double this decade but almost every leading market will still miss deployment targets.

That is the conclusion of consultancy Fitch Solutions, which has warned that with the exception of mainland China, every leading renewables market will miss renewables targets set for this decade unless pipelines are expanded and policy strengthened.

Fitch forecasts that generation from non-hydropower renewables will more than double from 3,686TWh in 2021 to 7,661TWh in 2031, driven by a more-than-doubling of installed capacity to 2.1TW within the same timeframe.

Government policies and commitments – the results of COP26 here being pivotal – are highlighted as core drivers for this growth, however the expansion of international green hydrogen markets will also play a supportive role.

But these growth expectations are insufficient to meet the net zero targets of world economies and will fall short of the requisite decarbonisation.

Fitch forecasts that only mainland China will meet its target of establishing a 1.2TW installed renewable capacity base by 2030, with other leading markets such as the US, European Union and India all set to miss such targets.

Fitch noted headwinds posed by a “volatile political environment” in the US, arguing that the nation will fall “well short” of its goal of an entirely clean power mix by 2035, while renewables auctions throughout Europe have faced challenges, not least of all in the permitting of renewables projects.

India, meanwhile, will struggle at the hands of policy “mismatches”, Fitch said, pointing in particular to the imposition of customs duties on solar panels which have made imports more expensive.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

14 June 2022
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2022 & 2023. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
china, decarbonisation, europe, finance, fitch, india, legislation, lss usa, net zero, permitting, policy, renewables, solar energy, us

Read Next

GE to triple solar and battery capacity at new Indian factory

June 9, 2022
US conglomerate General Electric (GE) is looking to triple its solar and battery energy storage manufacturing capacity at its newly launched Renewable Hybrids factory in India by the end of 2022 to 9GW per annum. 

RENA partners India’s Kredence to bolster solar manufacturing supply chain services

June 9, 2022
Solar manufacturing products provider RENA Technologies has partnered with India’s Kredence Performance Materials to offer solar cell texturing capabilities to India’s burgeoning PV manufacturing market.

Svea Solar gets US$100m+ investment from CarVal to fund utility-scale growth

June 9, 2022
Global investment manager CarVal has invested €100 million (US$107 million) in Swedish solar company Svea Solar to support its expansion of utility-scale solar plants in Europe.

REC Group scaling up HJT module production in Singapore with new launch

June 8, 2022
REC Group is on track to reach 1.2GW of heterojunction (HJT) module production capacity in Singapore as it also progresses with the construction of a solar manufacturing plant in India.
PV Tech Premium

Biden’s two-year solar tariff waiver ‘raises questions of legality’, experts say

June 8, 2022
With President Biden declaring a two-year freeze on new tariffs on solar imports from Southeast Asia, questions have been raised about the legality of the move as industry stakeholders assess the risk of it being challenged in court.

ReneSola eyeing EU expansion after tailwinds offset US, China travails

June 8, 2022
Solar developer ReneSola Power is looking to expand into further European markets after slowdowns in the US and China contributed to a revenue collapse in its opening quarter.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Volatile European power markets may be obscuring huge cannibalisation risk

News

PV Tech Insights: The next steps for US solar after Biden’s tariff intervention

News

REC Group scaling up HJT module production in Singapore with new launch

News

Biden’s two-year solar tariff waiver ‘raises questions of legality’, experts say

Editors' Blog, Features

Solar polysilicon price jumps again as PV wafer prices resist rise

News

US developers welcome Biden’s action on solar imports but analysts still predicting lower 2022 deployment

Long Reads, News

Upcoming Events

Inside the empirical data analysis supporting the global adoption of ultra-high power PV modules

Upcoming Webinars
June 9, 2022
2:00 PM (CEST)

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

How installers can meet surging consumer demand for holistic home solar, storage and EV charging systems

Upcoming Webinars
June 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Large Scale Solar USA

Solar Media Events
June 22, 2022
Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, Austin, Texas

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2021