Green Gold Energy receives consent for 108MW solar-plus-storage project in South Australia

By George Heynes
Green Gold Energy receives consent for 108MW solar-plus-storage project in South Australia

Ingeteam to supply inverters for 93MW Victoria, Australia, solar PV project

New Zealand’s first ‘high-value’ agriPV solar farm revealed

Iberdrola signs PPA with Burger King, supplies power from 553MW solar PV plant in Spain

Dimension Renewable Energy unveils new name, plans to operate 500MW community solar projects

Huawei ushering in new era of smart renewable energy generators

BayWa r.e. sells 95MW Spanish solar PV project to Encavis AG

Calls for enhanced cybersecurity measures for European solar

Avangrid installs first modules at 202MW Ohio PV site

Major Chinese solar manufacturers report losses in H1 2024 due to increased competition

The project will incorporate 91.7MWh of battery energy storage. Image: Green Gold Energy.

South Australian-based solar farm developer Green Gold Energy revealed on Thursday (11 July) that it has received development approval to construct a 108MW solar farm in South Australia.

The project, which will also incorporate 91.7MWh of battery energy storage, will be situated on land in the Stuart region, northeast of the state capital, Adelaide. It is hoped the project will be shovel-ready by the end of the year.

Dubbed the Morgan solar and battery energy storage project, Green Gold Energy said it is expected to “draw in an investment value of over AUS$185 million (US$125 million) and create employment opportunities over the 18-month construction period”.

Alongside producing renewable energy via solar, the company is also investigating future opportunities to produce green hydrogen on-site.

With the development authorisation process now complete, attention turns to the connection agreement process. Four stages remain before it is ready to build, including an agreement on the generator performance standard, the completion of a full impact assessment, attaining NER 5.3.3 approval, and, finally, the execution of a connection agreement.

A substation will be constructed as part of the solar farm. It will be located adjacent to the existing high-voltage transmission line to minimise the need for additional overhead lines to connect to the grid. The project is also designed to ensure agricultural practices can continue.

Alongside the Morgan solar farm, it is worth noting that the developer is exploring plans to construct a 200MW solar PV farm in the Australian Plains region of South Australia, which also includes 200MW of battery energy storage. The project is expected to be shovel-ready by the end of 2024, and construction will commence in 2025.

South Australia signs Renewable Energy Transformation Agreement

As reported by PV Tech, on Wednesday (10 July), South Australia became the first state to sign a Renewable Energy Transformation Agreement. The agreement aims to provide the necessary infrastructure for the nation to be powered 100% by wind and solar by 2027.

The agreement will see the state support the development of at least 1GW of solar and wind power by underwriting developers. The federal support will also see it underwrite 400MW of new energy storage capacity to provide additional stability and flexibility to the grid as it transitions to variable renewable energy.

adelaide, australia, Green Gold Energy, green hydrogen, solar pv, solar-plus-storage, south australia

Read Next

Image: Enel Green Power

Ingeteam to supply inverters for 93MW Victoria, Australia, solar PV project

July 12, 2024
Spanish inverter manufacturer Ingeteam has signed a supply agreement for Enel Green Power Australia’s 93MW Girgarre solar farm.
Visualisation of the Lincoln University agriPV solar farm. Image: Lincoln University.

New Zealand’s first ‘high-value’ agriPV solar farm revealed

July 12, 2024
Lincoln University revealed plans on Wednesday (10 July) to develop New Zealand’s first ‘high-value’ agrivoltaic (agriPV) solar farm.
Dimension Energy

Dimension Renewable Energy unveils new name, plans to operate 500MW community solar projects

July 11, 2024
Dimension Renewable Energy has announced a new name and a plan to operate 500MW community solar projects by the end of next year.
LONGi headquarters

Major Chinese solar manufacturers report losses in H1 2024 due to increased competition

July 11, 2024
Three Chinese solar manufacturers - LONGi, Tongwei, and Aiko Solar - have reported losses in the first half of the year due to increased competition.
Credit: SolarPower Europe

Europe received 43% of Chinese PV exports in Jan-May 2024

July 11, 2024
Europe imported around 33GW of solar PV modules from China in the first four months of 2024, representing 43% of total Chinese module exports, according to US energy analyst Clean Energy Associates (CEA).
Soltec floating tracker system
Premium

A new concept in floating solar trackers

July 11, 2024
Simon Yuen takes a close look at Soltec’s floating solar tracker, which the company says is based on naval design principles.

Subscribe to Newsletter

