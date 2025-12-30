Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Greenwood reaches financial close for 52MWp solar project in Colombia

By Shreeyashi Ojha
December 30, 2025
Power Plants, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Projects
Americas

Latest

Greenwood reaches financial close for 52MWp solar project in Colombia

News

CHN Energy starts full operations at 1GW floating solar project in China

News

Fortis Energy invites EPC bids for 75MW solar-plus-storage project in Albania

News

Mexico awards 3.3GW renewables, 2.6GW solar PV, capacity

News

The race is on for US solar developers to reach ‘safe harbour’

Features, Interviews

Metlen completes sale of 588MW Chile solar-plus-storage portfolio to Glenfarne Group, valued at US$865 million

News

Saatvik commissions 2GW EPE film manufacturing line in India

News

Solar-plus-storage ‘gaining importance’ in European dealmaking: BayWa r.e. on Europe’s investment landscape

Features, Interviews

The PV Review, 2025: A year of turbulence in the US, from an ‘Energy Emergency’ to FEOC

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Alphabet to acquire Intersect for US$4.75 billion

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The project comprises two solar PV plants, alongside an 11km transmission line. Image: Greenwood Energy.

Greenwood Energy, a renewable energy developer and operator, has reached financial close for the first phase of its 52MWp Terra Site I solar project in Copey, located in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta region of Colombia.

Colombia’s development bank Financiera de Desarrollo Nacional (FDN) has provided up to COP163 billion (US$43.7 million) in financing for the solar project being developed by Greenwood, in partnership with Colombia’s Arhuaco Indigenous community.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The solar park is expected to enter commercial operation in the first half of 2027. Ownership of the solar assets will be transferred to the community after 25 years of operation.

Greenwood’s work in the region involves the development, construction and operation of two solar PV plants, alongside an 11km transmission line. Under the broader Terra initiative framework, the complan plans to develop up to 160MWp of solar capacity connected to Colombia’s National Interconnected System, alongside the construction of three indigenous villages.

“This project reflects our vision of sustainable financing: solid financial structures that enable investments with real environmental and social impact. The coordination with the Aarhuaca community shows that it is possible to develop clean energy infrastructure while respecting ancestral territories and generating shared value,” said Enrique Cadena, vice president of structured finance at FDN.

New York–based Greenwood Energy, part of the Libra Group, operates across Latin America and North America. The company completed a 556MW acquisition in Alberta, Canada in September, expanding its North American pipeline beyond 2.4GW.

In Latin America, Greenwood is advancing a pipeline of around 700MW, with recent milestones including the commissioning of its 40MWp Alma Mater solar project in Panama.

colombia, financial close, Financiera de Desarrollo Nacional, greenwood energy, latin america, pv power plants, solar pv, Terra Site I

Read Next

Image: Pixabay
Premium

The race is on for US solar developers to reach ‘safe harbour’

December 29, 2025
PV Tech spoke with accountancy firm Baker Tilly about the new safe harbour and 'start of construction' rules for US solar projects.
The facility is co-located within the company’s existing module manufacturing complex. Image: Saatvik Green Energy.

Saatvik commissions 2GW EPE film manufacturing line in India

December 29, 2025
Saatvik Green Energy has successfully commissioned and operationalised a 2GW EPE film manufacturing facility at its Ambala plant in Haryana.
The House passed the measure in a 220-213 vote, with one Democrat voting against. Image: Image: Pixabay.

The PV Review, 2025: A year of turbulence in the US, from an ‘Energy Emergency’ to FEOC

December 24, 2025
The PV Review, 2025: A look back over a turbulent year in US solar policy changes, from the 'Big, Beautiful Bill' to tariff challenges.
The CPV Backbone Solar project is located on a reclaimed, decommissioned coal mine site. Image: CPV Renewable Power.

CPV Renewable commissions 160MW solar plant in Maryland

December 24, 2025
CPV Renewable Power and Harrison Street Asset Management (HSAM) have begun commercial operations at its 160MW solar project located in Garrett County, Maryland. 
Bitola III solar project is expected to generate 180.9GWh of renewable electricity annually. Image: EBRD

134MWdc solar project in North Macedonia backed by EBRD and KfW

December 23, 2025
EBRD and KfW will provide €87 million (US$102.2 million) in debt financing for a 134MWdc solar project in North Macedonia.
According to the company, once completed, the projects will double ArcelorMittal’s renewable energy capacity in India to 2GW. Image: ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal commits US$903 million to three solar, wind and energy storage projects in India 

December 23, 2025
ArcelorMittal is investing INR81 billion (US$903 million) in three renewable energy projects across three states in India.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Mexico awards 3.3GW renewables, 2.6GW solar PV, capacity

News

Alphabet to acquire Intersect for US$4.75 billion

News

The race is on for US solar developers to reach ‘safe harbour’

Features, Interviews

Metlen completes sale of 588MW Chile solar-plus-storage portfolio to Glenfarne Group, valued at US$865 million

News

Saatvik commissions 2GW EPE film manufacturing line in India

News

Solar-plus-storage ‘gaining importance’ in European dealmaking: BayWa r.e. on Europe’s investment landscape

Features, Interviews

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland