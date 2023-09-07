Hanwha Qcells finalises FBR polysilicon supply deal with REC Silicon

Moreover, the base price for the FBR granular polysilicon in the agreement will be determined by market indices representative of markets outside and inside of China. The price will also be adjusted for a premium for US-sourced low-carbon material.

The base price is subject to both a price minimum and maximum that protects REC Silicon against potential low market prices in the near term for the first five years. For the second five years of the agreement, there will be no minimum or maximum prices.

The polysilicon will also benefit from the US$3 per kilogram tax credit from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

A spokesperson from Qcells said: “The American-made, low-carbon polysilicon produced at REC Silicon’s Moses Lake facility in Washington will be used for ingot/wafer manufacturing at the new Qcells manufacturing facility in Georgia, which will begin operation late next year.”

The agreement also helped restart REC Silicon’s Moses Lake manufacturing plant. Kurt Levens, CEO of REC Silicon, said “it’s important to have a high-quality offtake partner”.

“The process remains on schedule and budget for a restart by 1 November 2023, with an ambition to reach full capacity utilisation by year end 2024,” said Levens.

Both companies announced the deal in February. At that time, REC Silicon said a full-form agreement including all operational details will be entered by both companies “in the coming months”.