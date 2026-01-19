Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

I Squared launches ANZA Power with US$300 million backing for Australia-New Zealand clean energy

By George Heynes
January 19, 2026

Latest

China implements anti-dumping duties on US and South Korean solar-grade polysilicon

News

TCL Zhonghuan bids for controlling stake in DAS Solar to optimise cell and module business

News

RES Australia joint venture submits 450MW solar-plus-storage site to EPBC Act

News

Lava Blue, HaloCell partner to develop Australian perovskite solar supply chain

News

I Squared launches ANZA Power with US$300 million backing for Australia-New Zealand clean energy

News

Vikram Solar to transition all module production to G12R format

News

Amazon buys 1.2GW Sunstone solar-plus-storage project from bankrupt Pine Gate

News

Altus Power acquires 105MW New York solar portfolio from Cordelio

News

USPB dismisses two Maxeon patent claims against Canadian Solar, upholds a third

News

Meta, Origis Energy ink 303MW solar PV PPA in Texas

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Lodestone Energy’s Te Herenga o Te Rā solar PV power plant in New Zealand. The country’s installed PV capacity is forecast to triple from 715MW in 2025 to 1,800MW by 2030. Image: Lodestone Energy.

Global infrastructure investor I Squared Capital has launched ANZA Power, a next-generation independent power producer (IPP) aiming to deliver reliable and sustainable energy solutions via solar, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and other clean technologies across Australia and New Zealand. 

Through its ISQ Growth Markets Infrastructure Fund II, I Squared has committed US$300 million to enable ANZA Power to provide clean, dispatchable power that supports a lower-carbon power system while maintaining grid resilience and long-term reliability for commercial and industrial customers.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The platform joins I Squared’s growing portfolio of global renewable energy investments, which includes more than 10,000MW of renewable energy capacity and 15,000MW of natural gas-powered generation.

 ANZA Power will combine diversified clean energy sources, including renewables, BESS and natural gas, to deliver reliable energy solutions to commercial and industrial customers across both countries.

Advanced-stage projects within the Australian portfolio include 80MWac/320MWh of solar-hybrid plants located in Victoria and New South Wales, secured by long-term, 20-year agreements with a tier one hyperscale customer, creating revenue certainty that will enable further scale and investment in lasting energy infrastructure.

In addition, ANZA Power expects to begin construction of an additional 80MW of renewable energy assets across Australia and New Zealand in the first half of 2026.

The launch represents I Squared’s latest expansion in renewable energy markets, following significant investments in other regions.

In late 2024, the firm’s renewables platform Cube Green Energy acquired German agrivoltaics developer SUNfarming, with I Squared targeting to deploy over €500 million (US$581 million) capital expenditure into SUNfarming’s Agri-PV pipeline by 2028.

The German acquisition gave Cube Green Energy an early-mover advantage in Germany’s Agri-PV market, adding to a pipeline of close to 2GW of agrivoltaic capacity.

Earlier in 2024, I Squared Capital also invested up to US$400 million in Brazilian distributed generation company Órigo Energia, funding the development of more than 2GW of distributed generation solar PV projects across 20 states in Brazil.

The investment marked I Squared’s first direct investment in Brazil and demonstrated the firm’s commitment to distributed solar generation in high-growth markets.

Harsh Agrawal, senior partner at I Squared Capital, emphasised the strategic importance of the Australia-New Zealand market.

“ANZA Power was purpose-built to address this challenge. By combining renewable energy generation, battery storage and flexible gas power generation within a single, scaled platform, we aim to deliver clean power that is available when customers need it most, without compromising grid resilience.

“This investment reflects our long-term conviction in the region and our strategy of building high-quality, locally anchored platforms that can grow alongside industrial and commercial customers, support economic development, and contribute meaningfully to the energy transition across Australia and New Zealand.”

The investment reflects I Squared’s long-term conviction in the Asia-Pacific region and its strategy of building high-quality, locally anchored platforms that can grow alongside industrial and commercial customers. Since 2014, I Squared has committed US$7 billion to energy transition initiatives globally.

The Australian and New Zealand renewables and energy storage markets

Australia’s renewable energy sector continues to experience record growth, with solar and battery storage technologies establishing themselves as fundamental components of the electricity system transformation.

PV Tech previously reported that the third quarter of 2025 delivered record performance for both technologies, with grid-scale solar averaging 1,699MW in the National Electricity Market (NEM), marking a new high for the period.

Meanwhile, battery storage deployment accelerated during Q3 2025, with 2,936MW of new capacity and 6,482MWh of energy storage entering the NEM since the end of Q3 2024.

Battery discharge averaged 215MW throughout the quarter, representing a 150% increase from the previous year.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s solar energy market is experiencing rapid growth, with installed PV capacity forecast to triple from 715MW in 2025 to 1,800MW by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of 20.28%, according to market research platform Mordor Intelligence.

As a result of this growth, battery storage systems are also becoming increasingly relevant as New Zealand moves toward 100% renewable energy generation. Genesis Energy’s 100MW/200MWh BESS at Huntly is expected to enter operations by the end 2026, targeting peak shifting and integration of variable renewables.

Contact Energy’s 100MW BESS at Glenbrook is also under construction for 2026, while Australian developer Eku Energy’s proposed 300MW battery storage system in Waikato signals increased investor confidence.

The Energy Storage Summit Australia 2026 will be returning to Sydney on 18-19 March. It features keynote speeches and panel discussions on topics such as the Capacity Investment Scheme, long-duration energy storage, and BESS revenue streams. To secure your tickets and learn more about the event, please visit the official website. PV Tech Premium subscribers receive an exclusive discount on ticket prices.

UPCOMING EVENT

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

24 November 2026
Warsaw, Poland
More Info
australia, capital, energy storage, energystorageaus, finance, i squared capital, investment, ipp, market, new zealand, pv power plants, solar pv, storageaus, utility-scale

Read Next

An image of RES Group's Emerald solar farm. Image: RES Group.

RES Australia joint venture submits 450MW solar-plus-storage site to EPBC Act

January 19, 2026
Wooderson Solar Development Co has submitted a 450MW solar-plus-storage project in Queensland to Australia's EPBC Act.
Image: Halocell Energy.

Lava Blue, HaloCell partner to develop Australian perovskite solar supply chain

January 19, 2026
Lava Blue has signed an MoU with HaloCell Energy to establish a supply chain for high-purity perovskite precursor materials in Australia.
The transition will be executed through a phased approach. Image: Vikram Solar.

Vikram Solar to transition all module production to G12R format

January 16, 2026
Indian solar PV manufacturer Vikram Solar is transitioning its module portfolio to the G12R format, led by the HYPERSOL G12R series. 
The company expects to complete the competitive bidding process within 45 days through the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Image: Pine Gate Renewables.

Amazon buys 1.2GW Sunstone solar-plus-storage project from bankrupt Pine Gate

January 16, 2026
Global tech giant Amazon has been approved as the buyer of the 1.2GW Sunstone solar project in Oregon, one of the largest solar PV projects in the US.
The ground-mounted projects under construction in New York State have secured 20-year Renewable Energy Standard (RES) contracts with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). Image: Altus Power Linkedin

Altus Power acquires 105MW New York solar portfolio from Cordelio

January 16, 2026
US C&I solar developer Altus Power has acquired four solar projects with a total capacity of 105MW from IPP Cordelio Power. 
Image: Nigel Morris/Smart Energy Council (via LinkedIn)

Australian government commits AU$24.7 million to national solar module recycling pilot

January 16, 2026
The Australian government has announced AU$24.7 million in funding over three years to establish a National Solar Panel Recycling Pilot.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Vikram Solar to transition all module production to G12R format

News

RES Australia joint venture submits 450MW solar-plus-storage site to EPBC Act

News

US court rules DOE cancellation of US$7.5 billion of clean energy grants unlawful

News

Amazon buys 1.2GW Sunstone solar-plus-storage project from bankrupt Pine Gate

News

EU’s delayed cybersecurity review could have big implications for solar

Features, Editors' Blog

Australian government commits AU$24.7 million to national solar module recycling pilot

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA