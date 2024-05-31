Subscribe To Premium
India installs show 10% quarter-on-quarter decline in Q1 2024 with 367MW of rooftop solar

By JP Casey
Avaada wins 1,050MW of PV in Indian tender

Brookfield launches €6.1 billion deal for French IPP Neoen

Qcells to use ‘lowest cost, highest efficiency’ Lumet metallisation tech for cell production

VINCI subsidiary buys solar and storage developer Helios Nordic Energy for US$73 million

LBNL: Wind and solar installations cut carbon emissions, generate US$249 billion between 2019 and 2022

Maxeon posts US$14.9 million losses in delayed Q1 ’24 results

EDP Renewables commissions 175MW Arkansas PV project

IRS issues new proposals for IRA renewables tax credits

‘Reducing residential energy use isn’t technology-related’: EU EPBD analysis

asian development bank
India’s Q1 installations show a 10% decline in capacity installed versus Q4, 2023 and a 24% decline year-on-year. Image: Asian Development Bank

Clean energy market research firm Mercom India has published its latest research into rooftop solar in India. The findings show that India installed 367MW of new rooftop capacity in the first quarter of 2024.

This installation total represents a 10% decline from the capacity installed in the final quarter of 2023 and a 24% decline year-on-year. This is the third consecutive quarter that Mercom’s figures have shown declining additions in the Indian rooftop solar sector, which has grown to a cumulative operational capacity of 10.8GW. In the latest quarter, rooftop solar accounted for just 3.7% of India’s total solar installations.

The rooftop solar sector continues to be concentrated in a number of states, with Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Kerala and Karnataka responsible for 67% of new rooftop additions in the most recent quarter. The ten largest states by rooftop solar capacity also accounted for 77% of the cumulative rooftop solar installations as of March.

Quarterly changes in Indian solar power additions. Credit: PV Tech

However, the relative struggles of the rooftop sector do not mean that Indian solar, in general, is performing poorly. As the graph above demonstrates, the first quarter was a record-breaking one for Indian solar, with the addition of 10GW of new capacity to the sector, a quarter-on-quarter increase of 400%.

Much of this growth stems from the temporary easing of the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM), a piece of Indian legislation to prioritise the use of renewable energy technology built in India, that was suspended to encourage growth in the Indian renewable energy sector.

The ALMM came back into effect on 1 April, the day after the period covered by Mercom India’s figures, and the removal of overseas modules, notably from China, could lead to installation figures more in line with historical precedent in the coming quarters.

While government attention has been a boon for the solar sector in general, similar legislative support could be necessary to aid the rooftop sector. Last November, the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), a policy research institute, noted that India’s rooftop installations could reach 32GW if the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy subsidises rooftop projects. Without these subsidies, CEEW expects almost negligible growth in the rooftop sector, expecting installed capacity to be no higher than 11GW.

Approved List of Models and Manufacturers, asia, distributed solar, india, installations, legislation, mercom india, projects, rooftop solar, subsidies

Indian renewables developer Avaada Energy has secured a 1050MW contract in a tender issued by the government’s Renewable Energy Implementing Agency (REIA) and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).
Renewables developer EDP Renewables North America has built a 157MW solar PV project in Arkansas, marking the company’s entry into the state.
Juan Monge, principal analyst at Wood Mackenzie, says the EPBD timeline is plausible, although “the devil is in the detail”. 
US renewable developer Origis Energy has commissioned a 150MW solar-plus-storage project in the US state of Mississippi.
Responsibility for awarding permits for new renewable projects in Michigan will remain with the state’s Public Service Commission.
