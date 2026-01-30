Subscribe To Premium
India Power signs deal to build 70MWp solar project in Bhutan

By Shreeyashi Ojha
January 30, 2026
India Power signs deal to build 70MWp solar project in Bhutan

Scatec posts US$350 million revenues in Q4

Solarcycle begins PV panels recycling operations at Georgia facility

Voltalia awarded 132MW solar PV project in Tunisia

UNSW scientists demand enhanced UV testing protocols as TOPCon cells show unexpected vulnerability patterns

Westbridge Renewable receives approval to build 225MW/200MWh solar-plus-storage plant in Alberta

Enfinity Global starts commercial operations at 33.8MW Italian solar PV project, first of Microsoft PPA portfolio

Rising Chinese module prices will be ‘short-term’, says Rystad Energy

‘Clear and concerning’ rise in PV module defects – Kiwa PI Berlin

Korean-led consortium begins construction at 350MW solar PV plant in Texas

The project will be developed on around 200 acres of south-facing land with high solar irradiation. Image: SECI.

Indian power utility India Power Corporation Limited has partnered with Bhutan’s Green Energy Power Private Limited to develop a 70MWp solar power plant in Paro, Bhutan. 

The project will be developed on around 200 acres of south-facing land with high solar irradiation. The site is located approximately 3.5km from the Jamjee 220/33kV substation for efficient power supply. 

According to the West Bengal-headquartered firm, the Tenchuka solar project aligns with IPCL’s plan to develop 1.5GW of solar capacity in Bhutan over five years as electricity demand continues to rise. IPCL said the site in Paro district was selected following detailed technical assessments. 

“The Tenchuka project represents both capacity expansion and our strategic objective of becoming a 1.5GW solar player by 2030,” said Somesh Dasgupta, whole-time director, IPCL. 

Meanwhile, the founder of Green Energy Power said the project would be Bhutan’s first independent power producer (IPP) solar initiative. 

Bhutan’s power demand is expected to more than double over the next two years, driven by major developments such as the Gelephu Mindful City project and the expansion of energy-intensive industries, including ferrosilicon manufacturing. While hydropower dominates the energy mix, the Royal Government of Bhutan aims to reach 25GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2034, including 5GW of solar. 

bhutan, india, India Power Corporation Limited, pv power plants, solar pv

