India Power signs deal to build 70MWp solar project in Bhutan

According to the West Bengal-headquartered firm, the Tenchuka solar project aligns with IPCL’s plan to develop 1.5GW of solar capacity in Bhutan over five years as electricity demand continues to rise. IPCL said the site in Paro district was selected following detailed technical assessments.

“The Tenchuka project represents both capacity expansion and our strategic objective of becoming a 1.5GW solar player by 2030,” said Somesh Dasgupta, whole-time director, IPCL.

Meanwhile, the founder of Green Energy Power said the project would be Bhutan’s first independent power producer (IPP) solar initiative.

Bhutan’s power demand is expected to more than double over the next two years, driven by major developments such as the Gelephu Mindful City project and the expansion of energy-intensive industries, including ferrosilicon manufacturing. While hydropower dominates the energy mix, the Royal Government of Bhutan aims to reach 25GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2034, including 5GW of solar.