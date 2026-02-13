Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Premium
Features, Interviews, Long Reads

India’s 2026-27 budget backs solar supply chain growth, but execution remains key

By Shreeyashi Ojha
February 13, 2026
Markets & Finance, Manufacturing, Policy
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Inox Clean Energy, RJ Corp acquire Skypower Services, targeting 570MW of African solar PV capacity

News

India’s 2026-27 budget backs solar supply chain growth, but execution remains key

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Germany contracts 2.4GW of ground-mount solar capacity in 2X oversubscribed auction

News

AES Indiana began operations at 250MW solar-plus-storage plant

News

US Treasury’s first interim FEOC guidance met with some relief

News

India solar PV additions reach 36.6GW, up 43% YoY – Mercom

News

Belectric to deliver 210MW of solar PV capacity for Severn Trent Green Power in the UK

News

SOLV Energy issues Nasdaq IPO

News

Optimism in European solar rebounds to highest levels seen since May 2025

News

Grenergy secures financing for 400MW/1.4GWh Central Oasis solar-plus-storage platform in Chile

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
“India is famously known for its inverted tax structure, where upstream materials and raw materials are charged at a higher tax rate than the finished product,” Konda told PV Tech Premium. “This budget will change that.” Image: Charith Konda.
‘India is famously known for its inverted tax structure, where upstream materials and raw materials are charged at a higher tax rate than the finished product,’ Konda told PV Tech Premium. Image: Charith Konda.

Recently, the government of India announced its Union Budget 2026-27, reinforcing support for renewables and energy storage with a 32% increase in solar funding. 

Key measures include extending duty exemptions on capital goods for lithium-ion cell production to battery energy storage systems (BESS), removing Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on sodium antimonate used in solar glass, and supporting critical mineral processing. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The budget also announced a INR200 billion (US$2.3 billion) Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) scheme targeting hard-to-abate industrial emissions. 

A series of customs duty exemptions, aimed at strengthening domestic clean-energy manufacturing, was also welcomed by the Indian solar sector, and Charith Konda, energy specialist, Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), who spoke to PV Tech Premium about the budget. 

According to Konda, the budget focuses on “establishing of a stronger supply chain within the solar and PV cell and module manufacturing sector in India.”  

Fixing the ‘inverted tax structure’ and cost reduction 

A key issue being addressed is India’s longstanding inverted duty framework. 

“India is famously known for its inverted tax structure, where upstream materials and raw materials are charged at a higher tax rate than the finished product,” Konda told PV Tech Premium. “This budget will change that.” 

Previous policy efforts, Konda noted, had prioritised downstream products, reducing duties on finished modules while leaving higher taxes in place on upstream inputs. The latest measures, including reductions in BCD on materials used in solar glass and other components, seek to lower production costs and improve competitiveness. The same logic has been extended to lithium-ion cells used in battery energy storage systems (BESS). 

“We cannot differentiate. Nowadays, we hardly see standalone solar or wind auctions. Ultimately, it’s the cell manufacturing capacity that will come into play,” he said, referring to the decision to align incentives for stationary batteries with those already available for electric vehicle cells. 

The move comes as storage becomes increasingly embedded in India’s renewable tenders. The country’s energy storage market saw strong growth in 2025, with a total of 69 tenders issued, representing 102GWh, a 35% increase from 2024. Commissioning during the year stood at 0.5GWh, while 60GWh are under execution and 115GWh in various tendering or awarded stages.  

However, this shift in tax prioritisation is unlikely to deliver any cost relief for module buyers in the short term, according to Konda. 

“It will take some time, and we will not see an immediate reflection in the module or cell or module prices. At least we should give it three to six months,” noted Konda. “Even then, the scale of any price reduction remains uncertain. How much of it will translate into cost reduction for module prices remains uncertain.” 

India’s China-plus-one positioning and supply chain 

Beyond domestic market dynamics, the measures also have implications for India’s positioning in global supply chains, particularly as Western economies pursue diversification away from China. 

Konda noted that the push reflects geopolitical realignments and supply chain vulnerabilities, including trade barriers, tariff risks and regulatory scrutiny. Indian solar manufacturers must navigate complex compliance requirements, diversify markets and maintain competitiveness against low-cost producers, particularly from China. 

He added that the capacity being built is not solely for domestic deployment. Lowering upstream input costs, he said, improves India’s ability to compete internationally, even as price gaps remain.

“The capacity that we build is just not for Indian domestic consumption, but also for export … although we cannot compete with them on the price,” Konda said, referring to Chinese manufacturers. He noted that the budget measures are aimed at “improving our competitiveness, increasing our competitiveness in the global markets.” 

At the same time, he stressed that the budget reforms will strengthen domestic supply chains over time. 

“My expectation is that the budget will improve India’s situation in terms of supply chain security and strengths, maybe not immediately. It will be a very gradual progress.” 

However, Konda cautioned that strengthening domestic supply chains will be a gradual process. “Supply chains cannot be built overnight. They require ecosystem changes. These require systemic changes,” added the analyst.

He pointed to broader challenges including land acquisition, electricity costs, labour availability and technical expertise, arguing that fiscal tweaks alone will not deliver rapid transformation. Policy stability will be critical for investors, he stressed. 

Execution remains a risk 

The implementation of India’s solar policies continues to face significant hurdles. According to Konda, the key challenges that remain include inadequate infrastructure, slow land acquisition, high compliance and monitoring costs, complex bureaucracy, labour constraints and difficulties in accessing policy subsidies, all of which can hinder the effective rollout of renewable manufacturing and storage projects. 

He also flagged the tight timelines under such government schemes: “Two years for any policy to come on to the ground is a short time,” adding that “at least we need five –to-seven years of policy window.” He stressed that “Execution is as important as the policy itself.” 

Beyond timelines, systemic challenges remain a key barrier. “Monitoring and compliance costs should be lowered and free from bureaucracy,” said Konda. “Incentives are in place, but companies shouldn’t ignore them or operate outside the system. Doing so defeats the purpose and wastes the allocated funds.” 

Giving an example of one such case, the analyst noted that the ACC (advanced chemistry cell) PLI (production-linked incentive) scheme for ACC battery storage, launched in October 2021 to establish 50GWh of domestic manufacturing capacity, saw some companies like Amar Raja and Exide pursue capacity building independently after missing out on incentives. 

Konda underscored that “execution is critical” to ensure policies effectively support manufacturers. 

bess, ieefa, india, india budget, pv modules, pv power plants, solar pv, supply chain

Read Next

As a part of the joint venture, the companies have acquired Skypower Services MENA, targeting around 570MW of renewable capacity in its initial rollout. Image: Inox Solar.

Inox Clean Energy, RJ Corp acquire Skypower Services, targeting 570MW of African solar PV capacity

February 13, 2026
Inox Clean Energy has partnered with integrated renewable energy platform RJ Corp to expand into Africa’s renewable energy markets.
A solar project in Germany.

Germany contracts 2.4GW of ground-mount solar capacity in 2X oversubscribed auction

February 13, 2026
Germany’s federal network agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has announced the results of its latest ground-mount solar auction, which closed with bids for more than twice as much capacity as was tendered.
Image: Wikimedia Commons

US Treasury’s first interim FEOC guidance met with some relief

February 13, 2026
The US Treasury’s interim Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) guidance is “in line with expectations” according to a US renewable energy supply analyst.
Aerial view of a solar PV plant in India from Tata Power

India solar PV additions reach 36.6GW, up 43% YoY – Mercom

February 13, 2026
Solar PV installations in India have reached a record 36.6GW in 2025, a 43% increase from the previous year’s 25GW.
The two companies share a longstanding partnership, having jointly delivered several major solar projects across the Southwestern, South Central, and Mountain West regions of the US. Image: SOLV Energy.

SOLV Energy issues Nasdaq IPO

February 12, 2026
US solar EPC SOLV Energy has issued its initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, priced at US$25 per share.
“Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Oman aim to build a domestic supply chain,” Yana Hryshko, senior analyst and head of global solar supply chain research at Wood Mackenzie, told us. Image: Yana Hryshko.
Premium

MENA poised to become global solar hub, says WoodMac analyst

February 11, 2026
PV Talk: Wood Mackenzie’s Yana Hryshko argues that MENA is emerging as a solar manufacturing hub, driven, in part, by Chinese partnerships.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SOLV Energy issues Nasdaq IPO

News

National Laboratory of the Rockies lays off 130 employees

News

US Treasury’s first interim FEOC guidance met with some relief

News

MENA poised to become global solar hub, says WoodMac analyst

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Malaysia’s largest standalone floating PV project begins construction

News

China to add 180-240GW of new solar PV capacity in 2026, down from 315GW in 2025

News

Upcoming Events

How Radiance Solar Unified Early Design and Engineering in Autocad

Upcoming Webinars
February 18, 2026
9am PST / 5pm GMT

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA