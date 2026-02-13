Subscribe To Premium
Inox Clean Energy, RJ Corp acquire Skypower Services, targeting 570MW of African solar PV capacity

By Shreeyashi Ojha
February 13, 2026
India’s 2026-27 budget backs solar supply chain growth, but execution remains key

Germany contracts 2.4GW of ground-mount solar capacity in 2X oversubscribed auction

AES Indiana began operations at 250MW solar-plus-storage plant

US Treasury’s first interim FEOC guidance met with some relief

India solar PV additions reach 36.6GW, up 43% YoY – Mercom

Belectric to deliver 210MW of solar PV capacity for Severn Trent Green Power in the UK

SOLV Energy issues Nasdaq IPO

Optimism in European solar rebounds to highest levels seen since May 2025

Grenergy secures financing for 400MW/1.4GWh Central Oasis solar-plus-storage platform in Chile

As a part of the joint venture, the companies have acquired Skypower Services MENA, targeting around 570MW of renewable capacity in its initial rollout. Image: Inox Solar.
Inox Clean Energy, the independent power producer (IPP) subsidiary of India’s INOXGFL Group, has partnered with integrated renewable energy platform RJ Corp to expand into Africa’s renewable energy markets, including Zambia, Zimbabwe and the Democratic Republic of Congo. 

As a part of the joint venture, the companies have acquired Skypower Services MENA, targeting around 570MW of renewable capacity in its initial rollout. The projects form a part of a multi-gigawatt portfolio and benefit from sovereign-backed power purchase agreements (PPAs) and land and grid connections already in place.

Inox aims to achieve 2.5 GW of operational renewable capacity in Africa by FY29, with project financing expected to be supported by multilateral lenders. 

“With its immense potential and untapped opportunities, Africa provides significant headroom for growth beyond our first phase of 570MW, work on which will commence immediately after completion of all transaction formalities,” said Devansh Jain, executive director of the INOXGFL Group. 

“With its organic growth, recent acquisitions, and global forays, Inox Clean is setting new growth benchmarks and has established a solid base to achieve its medium-term targets of 10GW of installed IPP capacity and 11GW of integrated solar manufacturing capacity by FY28.” 

Noida-based Inox Clean Energy is expanding rapidly through greenfield and acquisitions, targeting 10GW of operational IPP capacity and 11GW of integrated solar manufacturing by FY28 around the world

In January 2026, Inox Clean Energy and Inox Solar secured INR31 billion (US$340 million) in equity to support their FY28 targets.

Looking ahead, Inox Solar has already secured land for a 4.8 GW cell and module plant in Odisha, while the IPP expanded its portfolio with acquisitions of 250 MW from SunSource Energy and 1.4 GW from Macquarie-owned Vibrant Energy.

africa, india, inox clean energy, joint venture, pv power plants, RJ Corp, solar pv

