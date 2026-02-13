Inox Clean Energy, RJ Corp acquire Skypower Services, targeting 570MW of African solar PV capacity

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Inox aims to achieve 2.5 GW of operational renewable capacity in Africa by FY29, with project financing expected to be supported by multilateral lenders.

“With its immense potential and untapped opportunities, Africa provides significant headroom for growth beyond our first phase of 570MW, work on which will commence immediately after completion of all transaction formalities,” said Devansh Jain, executive director of the INOXGFL Group.

“With its organic growth, recent acquisitions, and global forays, Inox Clean is setting new growth benchmarks and has established a solid base to achieve its medium-term targets of 10GW of installed IPP capacity and 11GW of integrated solar manufacturing capacity by FY28.”

Noida-based Inox Clean Energy is expanding rapidly through greenfield and acquisitions, targeting 10GW of operational IPP capacity and 11GW of integrated solar manufacturing by FY28 around the world

In January 2026, Inox Clean Energy and Inox Solar secured INR31 billion (US$340 million) in equity to support their FY28 targets.

Looking ahead, Inox Solar has already secured land for a 4.8 GW cell and module plant in Odisha, while the IPP expanded its portfolio with acquisitions of 250 MW from SunSource Energy and 1.4 GW from Macquarie-owned Vibrant Energy.