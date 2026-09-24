Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

LONGi unveils HIBC solar cell with 28.29% conversion efficiency

By JP Casey
Manufacturing, Cell Processing
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

News

PV Chart of the Week: European inverter manufacturing forecast to increase in 2027 as utilisation rate drops

Features, Editors' Blog

X-Elio starts commercial operations at 368MW Spanish solar PV project

News

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

News

Cox secures financing for 75.2MW solar project in Guatemala

News

Tongwei unveils TNC 2.0 FULLX G12R-48 module targeting premium residential solar market

Interviews

Actis launches Indian renewable energy platform, targets 3GW of capacity

News

Kern County approves 600MW/4GWh solar-plus-storage project from Terra-Gen in California

News

Exus acquires 715MWp solar portfolio from ibV Energy Partners in the US

News

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
LONGi Distributed Generation general manager of eastern Europe Adrian Kočan speaks at an industry event.
LONGi Distributed Generation general manager of eastern Europe Adrian Kočan spoke at the announcement of the cell. Image: LONGi Solar Europe.

Leading Chinese PV manufacturer LONGi has unveiled a hybrid interdigitated back contact (HIBC) solar cell with a conversion efficiency of 28.29%, a record for the company.

The new cell builds on a previous record of 28.13%, set in April, and marks the third time this year that the company has broken its record for HIBC cell efficiency. As was the case in April, the latest efficiency record was certified by the Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH) in Germany.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

LONGi showcased the new cells at an industry event this week in Romania, alongside 700W modules into which the new cells will be integrated. The company added that it has reached “successful mass production” of these modules, and confirmed to PV Tech today that the technology is used in its ‘EcoLife’ Hi-MO S10 series of modules and its 700MW Hi-MO 9 modules, both of which are available to purchase.

The news follows advances across a number of solar technologies in LONGi’s portfolio, as part of its plans to invest in “multiple mainstream cell technologies”. Earlier this year, the company developed a silicon-perovskite tandem solar cell with a conversion efficiency of 35.5%, marking an efficiency improvement of almost two percentage points in the last three years.

LONGi’s latest announcement comes following a challenging few months for the company and a number of other leading Chinese firms. In the first half of the year, LONGi Green posed net losses of as much as RMB4.2 billion (US$630 million), which would be on pace to exceed the RMB6.5 billion in losses endured in the entirety of 2025.

Crucially, back contact (BC) has emerged as an important technology to navigate through this challenging period, with LONGi Green posting a rise in the share of its BC module sales in the first half of this year, and fellow industry leader GCL-SI retrofitting existing lines for BC production. New rules in China could help eliminate “low-cost, outdated technology,” according to a report from PV Tech Research, and could encourage greater investment in higher-efficiency technologies such as BC.

asia, back contact, bc, cells, china, conversion efficiency, hibc, hybrid interdigitated back contact, longi

Read Next

An Actis solar PV project.

Actis launches Indian renewable energy platform, targets 3GW of capacity

September 30, 2026
Actis has launched a new clean energy platform in India that will aim to operate more than 3GW of solar PV, onshore wind and BESS.
First Solar ended the quarter with a gross and net cash balance of US$1.7 billion, down from US$2.4 billion at the end of 2025. Image: First Solar

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

September 30, 2026
US policy changes have reduced the country’s reliance on solar module imports from a number of Southeast Asian countries, writes Crux.
The Texas flag.

Linton sues Jingsheng in the US over alleged crystal growth patent infringement

September 29, 2026
Linton Crystal Technologies has filed a lawsuit accusing Jingsheng of infringing two of its Czochralski (Cz) crystal growth equipment patents.
Executives from solar PV and energy storage companies at TUV Rheiland event
Premium

PV-Storage giants debate how to break out of cutthroat competition: Technology breakthroughs, AI monetisation and compliant global expansion

September 29, 2026
Industry experts in China discussed at TÜV Rheinland's summit on how solar PV and energy storage industry can move beyond price competition.
A Sungrow project in Italy.

The global shift from central to string inverters: Market dynamics, regional strategies, and policy implications 

September 28, 2026
PV Tech Research writes about the PV inverter technological shift between string and central inverters across the markets.
A 38MW solar PV plant in Maryland from Madison Energy Infrastructure.

Best of the Week: IRENA’s latest report, US module prices climb and Abu Dhabi raises solar ambitions

September 25, 2026
Welcome to the PV Tech Best of the Week roundup, covering the week's biggest stories from the global solar industry.
Newsletter

Most Read

Actis launches Indian renewable energy platform, targets 3GW of capacity

News

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

News

X-Elio starts commercial operations at 368MW Spanish solar PV project

News

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

News

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

News

Rezolv Energy secures €561 million financing for Europe’s largest solar PV plant

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Factory Built, Field Ready: How Engineered EBOS Reduce Labour, Schedule Risk and Install Errors

Upcoming Webinars
October 14, 2026
2pm EST

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland

Solar & Storage Finance Europe

Solar Media Events
February 2, 2027
London, UK