Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Industry body warns of investment freeze in Polish renewables from proposed grid laws

By Ben Willis
January 19, 2026
Policy, Markets & Finance
Europe

Latest

SunPower buys Cobalt Power Systems as standalone subsidiary

News

GCL to build 5GW solar cell, module manufacturing facility in Egypt

News

Masdar, Engie complete financing for 1.5GW Khazna solar plant

News

Two-thirds of electricity demand growth in the US came from solar PV in 2025 – Ember

News

Industry body warns of investment freeze in Polish renewables from proposed grid laws

News

Egg Power lands US$536 million financing to build UK and European renewables

News

Daqo New Energy expects to halve losses in 2025 as polysilicon sector shifts

News

China implements anti-dumping duties on US and South Korean solar-grade polysilicon

News

TCL Zhonghuan bids for controlling stake in DAS Solar to optimise cell and module business

News

RES Australia joint venture submits 450MW solar-plus-storage site to EPBC Act

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Emeren's Sadów solar project in Poland.
Draft grid laws in Poland propose new grid and other administrative fees that could put investment at risk, it is feared. Image: Emeren.

Private investment in Poland’s renewable energy projects risks being blocked by proposed new regulations governing the connection of new renewable energy sources to the grid.

The Polish Association of Photovoltaics and Energy Storage (PSFiME) has warned of the dangers posed by “unprecedented” legislative changes that the trade body said could “eliminate” independent investors from the market by imposing high upfront costs.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The proposed new regulations are enshrined in a draft amendment to Poland’s energy laws, known as Project UC84. This proposes raising the advance payment for grid connection fees to PLN60 (US$16.50) per kilowatt of capacity and introducing a requirement for “financial security” of PLN30/kW for the first 100MW and PLN60/kW for capacity above this threshold.

But the proposed change that PSFiME described as the “most controversial” was the imposition of a non-refundable fee for processing applications to determine connection conditions, set at PLN1/kW of connection capacity and not exceeding PLN100,000. PSFiME said the drafters of the legislation had not demonstrated how this fee would improve the efficiency of application processing.

“The proposals in the draft lead to a drastic increase in the ‘entry threshold’ for the market while shifting the entire financial burden of planning and capacity reservation onto investors,” PSFiME said in a statement on the legislation.

“The scale of these changes means an immediate capital commitment of between PLN8.9 and 13.3 billion,” added Ewa Magiera, president of the trade body. “These are amounts the industry has never had to allocate at such an early stage of project development—especially since investors have already invested approximately PLN3-4 billion in advance payments. In practice, only entities with easy access to large financing—state-owned companies and major foreign corporations—will be able to meet these requirements.”

Projects at risk

Poland’s solar market has been one of Europe’s star performers in recent years, with a prosumer installation boom evolving into an expanding utility-scale market. Growing grid pressures have brought energy storage into the frame, with developers eyeing opportunities for standalone battery energy storage systems or hybrid solar-plus-storage systems. SolarPower Europe’s latest Europe market outlook report said that if Poland could navigate bottlenecks such as grid availability and permitting, it could consolidate its position as one of Europe’s leading markets in the coming years.

But PSFiME said the proposed legislation risked putting a large swathe of projects in jeopardy.

Based on data from Poland’s transmission system operation, PSFiME calculated that private investors hold 70% of existing connections for renewable energy projects in the country, amounting to 145GW in total capacity. The remaining portion is held by state-owned energy companies.

PSFiME said the new regulations would force private investors to freeze billions of złoty in capital immediately, “without any guarantee of success”.

The organisation highlighted how the development model for RES projects relies on phased financing rather than one-time payments.

“In this model, no one in Europe reserves billions of PLN ‘just in case’ at the beginning of the process,” said Magiera. “This is not only economically unjustified but also technically impossible. Project UC84 completely ignores these realities, imposing a scenario on the industry that cannot be fulfilled.”

The consequence of the proposed new regulations, PSFiME said, would be the “elimination of entities that lack substantial, immediate financial liquidity”.

“As a result, the only beneficiaries of the changes may be the largest energy groups and major foreign corporations. However, their involvement in developing new RES projects is limited and uneven, raising questions about the pace of Poland’s energy transition,” the body said.

UC84 has been adopted by Poland’s Council of Ministers, but it is awaiting final sign-off before becoming law. It is understood that discussions on the legislation’s final shape are still ongoing.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

3 November 2026
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2027. PV ModuleTech Europe 2026 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

24 November 2026
Warsaw, Poland
More Info
europe, grid connections, hybrid, poland, policy and legislation, pv power plants, solar pv, solar-plus-storage

Read Next

A Sunpower project.

SunPower buys Cobalt Power Systems as standalone subsidiary

January 19, 2026
US solar firm SunPower has signed a letter of intent to acquire California-based residential and commercial installer Cobalt Power Systems in an all-equity transaction. 
The GCL SI Hefei gigafactory in China.

GCL to build 5GW solar cell, module manufacturing facility in Egypt

January 19, 2026
Egyptian manufacturing firm Kemet has signed a deal with Chinese solar manufacturer GCL Technologies to build a 5GW solar cell and module manufacturing hub in the country.
Image: Masdar

Masdar, Engie complete financing for 1.5GW Khazna solar plant

January 19, 2026
Emirati renewables developer Masdar and French utility Engie have reached financial close on the 1.5GW Khazna solar project in Abu Dhabi.
The non-recourse debt will support Egg Power’s 250MW pipeline of solar and wind projects under construction, with capacity expected to scale to 500MW in the UK. Image: Shutterstock.

Egg Power lands US$536 million financing to build UK and European renewables

January 19, 2026
Egg Power has secured £400 million (US$536 million) in debt financing from NatWest to develop large-scale renewable energy projects across Europe. 
An image of RES Group's Emerald solar farm. Image: RES Group.

RES Australia joint venture submits 450MW solar-plus-storage site to EPBC Act

January 19, 2026
Wooderson Solar Development Co has submitted a 450MW solar-plus-storage project in Queensland to Australia's EPBC Act.
Image: Halocell Energy.

Lava Blue, HaloCell partner to develop Australian perovskite solar supply chain

January 19, 2026
Lava Blue has signed an MoU with HaloCell Energy to establish a supply chain for high-purity perovskite precursor materials in Australia.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Vikram Solar to transition all module production to G12R format

News

RES Australia joint venture submits 450MW solar-plus-storage site to EPBC Act

News

US court rules DOE cancellation of US$7.5 billion of clean energy grants unlawful

News

Amazon buys 1.2GW Sunstone solar-plus-storage project from bankrupt Pine Gate

News

EU’s delayed cybersecurity review could have big implications for solar

Features, Editors' Blog

Australian government commits AU$24.7 million to national solar module recycling pilot

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA