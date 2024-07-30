Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Features, Guest Blog

Glass, steel and backsheets: the supporting artists in the IRA’s manufacturing expansion

By Michael Parr, Ultra Low Carbon Solar Alliance
Manufacturing, Fab & Facilities, Materials
Americas

Latest

Glass, steel and backsheets: the supporting artists in the IRA’s manufacturing expansion

Features, Guest Blog

Spain authorises construction of 25GW of solar PV capacity

News

US Bureau of Land Management advances 6.2GW of solar projects

News

Mirova invests US$20 million in West African C&I solar developer

News

Solar and wind generation exceeds fossil fuels in the first half of 2024

News

EDP Renewables, SRP and Meta commission 200MW Brittlebush solar project in Arizona

News

Spain publishes guidance on €750 million renewables and storage manufacturing scheme

News

IRA transferability market reaches US$11 billion in H1 2024

News

Australia: NEM connection applications rise by 43% YoY, solar ranks second

News

Ark Energy lodges development application for 500MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, Australia

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Tracker manufacturer Nextracker has established multiple US facilities to produce steel components. Image: Nextracker.

Much has been written about the surge in solar manufacturing in the US since the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). In tandem with the IRA, that surge is being driven by buyers increasingly turning to domestic manufacturers to de-risk their solar panel supply.

The inflow of investments and the resulting rapid expansion in production capacity have been impressive. To date, the coverage of this growth has largely focused on core elements of the supply chain, such as polysilicon, solar wafers, cells and crystalline silicon and Cadmium Telluride (CdTe) thin film modules.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

However, there has been a parallel, but less heralded, expansion in other parts of the supply chain as well. We have seen module companies work with suppliers to expand domestic manufacturing of key components including solar glass, frames, backsheets and encapsulants. For example, Canadian manufacturer Heliene has worked with its suppliers to create glass and frame operations to supply its module production.

CdTe module producer First Solar’s rapidly expanding production capacity and close relationships with its suppliers have led to expansions in domestic solar glass and steel production, as well as expanded domestic production of the tellurium that helps to power its modules. As part of this, its suppliers have modernised and restarted shuttered glass production facilities to meet their needs.

Swiss-owned module and cell producer Meyer Burger is working with domestic frame and junction box producers, as well as producing its own cells domestically, and Korean-owned manufacturer Hanwha Qcells’ sister company is building domestic EVA and backsheet production capacity to serve Qcells’ expanding module production.

The PV end-of-life management company SolarCycle is building a new plant to produce solar glass from recycled solar glass, a first. Endurans Solar is producing backsheet and encapsulants, and the company is planning a major expansion. Dow produces raw materials domestically for encapsulant films and silicone products for frame sealing and junction boxes.

Upstream impacts

The effects of the demand signal created by growing domestic PV manufacturing are being felt further upstream as well. Some 50 inverter manufacturers, including Enphase, Seimens and ETC, produce inverters in 20 states across the US, and many are expanding production.

Similarly, there have been significant investments in steel-based solar equipment in the US. Origami solar has created a supply chain of low carbon electric arc furnace steel and roll formers to produce its lightweight, low carbon footprint steel solar panel frames. More than 20 companies, such as Nextracker, OMCO, Terrasmart, Array Technologies, Solar Edge and GameChange, have established or expanded domestic production capacity for solar racking, trackers and associated hardware, partnering with US steel producers and machine shops. Like Origami, Nextracker is particularly focused on producing products with a reduced carbon footprint.

Mississippi Silicon has opened the first new US facility to produce metallurgical grade silicon (MGS), the raw material for polysilicon, in 40 years. They join FerroGlobe in making MGS domestically.

And as the US solar manufacturing ecosystem develops and matures we are seeing expanded investment in research and development (R&D) and innovation in the US, symbolised by First Solar opening the western hemisphere’s largest solar R&D facilities in Ohio. They, and other companies large and small, such as Qcells and CubicPV, are advancing research on perovskite tandem cells, a technology to markedly improve the efficiency of solar energy generation. Ongoing innovation is an important element of solar energy’s contribution to meeting global carbon reduction goals, and perovskites hold significant promise.

Rapid domestic development

This rapid development of a domestic PV ecosystem has obvious benefits. It creates a substantial number of manufacturing jobs, each of which supports approximately four additional jobs, with suppliers, contractors and local community businesses that serve the manufacturing operations and their workers. The PV sector has already created or supported roughly a million jobs in total and it is growing rapidly. 

A domestic PV production industry also increases the overall resilience of the global solar supply chain, creating manufacturing capacity that reduces supply risks associated with logistics disruptions, impoundments under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) and trade policy enforcement. This reduces risks to solar deployment.

Solar manufacturing in the US also has a distinctly lower carbon footprint than solar manufacturing in Asia, such that shifting from solar panels rooted in the Chinese supply chain to panels rooted in a domestic supply chain significantly reduces carbon emissions.

Further, expanded domestic manufacturing allows more projects to benefit from the IRA’s domestic content bonus adder credits. And for companies that want to purchase sustainably-manufactured low-carbon footprint PV panels bearing the Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool (EPEAT) ecolabel, assessed by the Global Electronics Council (GEC), increased domestic manufacturing expands that opportunity. Producing solar products in the relatively low-carbon US grid makes meeting the EPEAT requirements easier.

Traditionally, one of China’s competitive advantages in solar has been its well-developed manufacturing ecosystem of producers, suppliers, universities and institutes related to PV innovation and production. Importantly, the US is now developing a similar environment, which, in turn, is improving supply chain resilience, speeding innovation and helping to improve manufacturing cost efficiencies. All of this helps to ensure that the US has enough solar panels to meet its electrification and carbon reduction goals as it reduces the carbon footprint of solar manufacturing itself.

Michael Parr is the executive director of the Ultra Low Carbon Solar Alliance, a coalition of solar manufacturing companies using market forces to decarbonise the solar supply chain.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
backsheet, balance of system, c-si manufacturing, inverter manufacturing, pv power plants, solar glass, trackers, us

Read Next

An image of solar panels in Arizona, being inspected by the Bureau of Land Management

US Bureau of Land Management advances 6.2GW of solar projects

July 30, 2024
The flagship development is the Esmerelda 7 solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) project, which comprises seven utility-scale solar facilities with a combined 5.35GW of generation capacity.
Microgrids have proven popular in rural markets, but have also started to be picked up in urban areas to mitigate power outages. Image: Steama Co.

Mirova invests US$20 million in West African C&I solar developer

July 30, 2024
The long-term debt financing will enable ManoCap to consolidate its business in Ghana and Sierra Leone and expand into neighbouring markets.
Solar panels from a project from developer EDP Renewables

EDP Renewables, SRP and Meta commission 200MW Brittlebush solar project in Arizona

July 30, 2024
Clean energy developer EDP Renewables North America, Arizona utility Salt River Project (SRP) and US technology giant Meta have commissioned the 200MW Brittlebush Solar Park in the US state of Arizona.
Silfab Solar is aiming to expand its module production capacity in the US by 1.3GW by 2024. Image: Silfab Solar

IRA transferability market reaches US$11 billion in H1 2024

July 30, 2024
Crux said that the tax credit transferability market has “outpaced expectations” from when the Department of Treasury released guidance on the scheme in June 2023.
JinkoSolar manufacturing.

Q-Sun to build 10GW n-type module/cell facility in Oman

July 29, 2024
The company said that the new facility would produce 8GW of solar modules and 2GW of cells in the Sohar free port region of Oman.
A 10MW solar PV plant from Enerparc in Germany. Image: Enerparc.

Europe can meet net zero with ‘minimal’ impact on land availability

July 26, 2024
The land in question excludes natural reserves and high-value agricultural areas under “strict agricultural, environmental and technical criteria for hosting onshore wind and solar projects.”

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Fortescue begins operation of 100MW Western Australia solar plant, remains ‘steadfast’ in commitment to green hydrogen

News

Nala Renewables acquires 34MW Lithuanian PV portfolio from Green Genius

News

Q-Sun to build 10GW n-type module/cell facility in Oman

News

ReNew commissions 400MW solar project in Rajasthan

News

Australia: NEM connection applications rise by 43% YoY, solar ranks second

News

Is Europe no longer stepping on the gas?

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Upcoming Events

From Cell to Complete AC System Integration with Trina Storage Elementa 2

Upcoming Webinars
July 31, 2024
1:00 PM (BST) / 2:00PM (CEST)

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024