Subscribe
Group Licence
News

IRA impact not felt until 2024 while module supply will remain constricted in the short-term – WoodMac

By Sean Rai-Roche
Modules, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

IRA impact not felt until 2024 while module supply will remain constricted in the short-term – WoodMac

News

Cost certainty, reduced wait times and flexible agreements crucial to solving US transmission woes, say experts

News

REPowerEU scenario could double number of solar jobs in EU by 2030

News

Q Energy enters the Netherlands with 300MW solar portfolio

News

Korean consortium plans green hydrogen hub with 3GW of renewables in Queensland

News

Mortenson deploys robotic pile distribution system to speed up solar project construction

News

US government agency seeks information from PV industry on domestic module production

News

SEG Solar to set up TOPCon module manufacturing factory in Texas

News

Inflation Reduction Act dominates conversations at RE+ tradeshow

News

Enphase products in Europe in high demand as energy crisis drives desire for self-consumption

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Developers will still have difficulties securing modules for their projects. Image: Invenergy Renewables.

Amid all the buzz about the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) at this year’s RE+ tradeshow in Anaheim, California, research firm Wood Mackenzie (WoodMac) has repeated warnings that module supply shortages are set to persist until the end of 2023.

Speaking with PV Tech at RE+, Sylvia Martinez, WoodMac’s senior research analyst for North American utility-scale solar, said that while there is a lot of excitement about the IRA, and rightly so, WoodMac’s expectation is that the benefits of the Act won’t be felt before 2024 as module constraints will dampen deployment levels.

On top of this, uncertainty around the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) and other import restrictions will limit solar deployment through 2023 due to module availability constraints.

Earlier this month, WoodMac released a report in conjunction with Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) that explained how the UFLPA – which went into effect on 21 June 2022 – as well as the alleged circumvention of antidumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) have negatively impacted the solar industry this year.

Indeed, solar installations forecasts have dropped to 15.7GW for 2022, the lowest total since 2019, despite the waiving of solar tariffs from Southeast Asia for two years and the support contained within the IRA.

That waiver, however, will end in 2024 but Martinez said there was “enough time for developers to diversify and to create procurement agreements with suppliers”, adding there was the possibility of panic buying in the run up to that period, which would compound module availability further.

“As of right now we’re just waiting for the Department of Commerce to announce a preliminary determination”, Martinez said, as well as more clarity on the domestic content requirements needed to access adders under the IRA, which has been a hot topic at this year’s show.

Post-2024, Martinez and WoodMac are expecting huge deployment across the US so long as two areas are addressed in the interim: interconnection wait times and labour shortages.

Interconnection costs and delays have been a thorn in the side of developers for some time now and PV Tech have previously reported how cost certainty, reduced wait times and more flexible agreements with utilities are crucial to solving the US’ interconnections problems following a panel discussion at RE+.

When it comes to labour shortages, Martinez told PV Tech of anecdotal evidence of solar installers being understaffed, with employees attracted to higher paying jobs in a huge job market and the backdrop of inflationary pressures.

Nonetheless, steps are being taken to ensure a sizeable workforce is available in the future and the prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements in the IRA should facilitate greater training and upskilling of solar workers.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
AD/CVD, china, Inflation Reduction Act, IRA, pv modules, pv power plants, us, Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act, wood mackenzie, woodmac

Read Next

Cost certainty, reduced wait times and flexible agreements crucial to solving US transmission woes, say experts

September 21, 2022
Cost certainty, reducing wait times and more flexible agreements with utilities are crucial to solving the US’ interconnections problems that are holding the country back from reaching its renewables targets

SEG Solar to set up TOPCon module manufacturing factory in Texas

September 21, 2022
SEG Solar plans to set up a solar module manufacturing plant in the US state of Texas with an annual capacity of more than 2GW.

Inflation Reduction Act dominates conversations at RE+ tradeshow

September 20, 2022
From module makers and BOS producers to utility-scale developers and community solar companies, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has taken centre stage at this year’s RE+ in Anaheim, California.

Enphase products in Europe in high demand as energy crisis drives desire for self-consumption

September 20, 2022
Microinverter supplier Enphase Energy is witnessing soaring demand for its products in Europe for self-consumption as the continent’s energy crisis is increasing causing people to look to residential solar PV

US module manufacturer Toledo Solar aims for 2.8GW of production capacity

September 20, 2022
US thin-film module manufacturer Toledo Solar is planning to expand production in response to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

IRA incentives causing biggest legal uncertainty in US solar PV sector  

September 20, 2022
Accessing adders under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) relating to domestic content requirements and local labour usage are now receiving far more attention than issues around imports or concerns about anti-dumping investigations

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Inflation Reduction Act dominates conversations at RE+ tradeshow

News

SEG Solar to set up TOPCon module manufacturing factory in Texas

News

US module manufacturer Toledo Solar aims for 2.8GW of production capacity

News

Spanish developer Solarpack acquires peer Solaer

News

The rise of solar-plus

Featured Articles, Features

IRA incentives causing biggest legal uncertainty in US solar PV sector  

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 27, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Extra

On-Demand Webinars, Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

How Tongwei Solar’s shingled modules can boost power output and reliability

Upcoming Webinars
October 18, 2022
10am (EDT) / 4pm (CEST)

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Madrid, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022