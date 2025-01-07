Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

IRENA: Grid infrastructure and energy storage key to energy transition

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Grids, Power Plants, Storage
Americas, Africa & Middle East, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Enstall completes Schletter acquisition

News

Deriva commissions 140MW Spanish Peaks Solar portfolio in Colorado

News

IRENA: Grid infrastructure and energy storage key to energy transition

News

Gensol secures EPC contract for 275MW solar PV plant in India

News

Acen Australia seeks EPBC approval for 100MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales

News

Lumea to connect 450MW solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia

News

Arctech signs 1.5GW solar PV tracker supply deal for Al Ajban project in the UAE

News

How US trade measures are reshaping solar supply chains

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

CHINA ROUND-UP: Trina Solar appoints co-chairman, GCL-Perovskite’s module efficiency record, Shanghai Electric HJT modules and PV trackers supply

News

European module prices continue to decline in December, says sun.store in latest pv.index report

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Extensive investment in Europe’s grid network is needed to keep pace with renewables deployment.
“Urgent action must be taken to avoid lagging grid infrastructures, which would delay the energy transition,” wrote Adrian Gonzelez. Image: Andrey Metelev via Unsplash.

The deployment of grid infrastructure and energy storage is a key element to avoid delaying global energy transition, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

As the world targets to treble installed renewable energy capacity – to reach 11TW – by 2030, it makes investing and planning in grid development “even more urgent” said IRENA.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“Urgent action must be taken to avoid lagging grid infrastructures, which would delay the energy transition,” wrote Adrian Gonzelez, programme officer, innovation and end-use sectors at IRENA.

A recent report from IRENA, which reviewed 2024’s renewables outlook, showed that despite renewables continuing to grow, its pace has slowed down and the world is currently off track to meet its climate targets by 2030, as covered by our sister-site Solar Power Portal.

Due to solar PV and wind capacity distributed across large areas and multiple locations, expanding the grid would allow renewable energy projects to connect and deliver power in the needed quantities.

Moreover, the declining prices of solar PV panels and batteries would allow for an increase in co-location of solar PV with battery energy storage systems (BESS). IRENA highlights the importance of policy with governments’ need to implement energy strategies promoting solar PV and energy storage integration.

Energy storage targets should be supported by long-term incentives and robust regulatory frameworks. Some regulatory reforms would be required to ensure energy storage capabilities, such as balancing grid variability, enabling peak-shifting and increasing system resilience.

“The path to triple renewable power capacity by 2030 and beyond requires the expansion and modernisation of grids and scaling-up of storage capacities,” added Gonzelez.

As Gonzelez mentioned above, modernising the grid infrastructure would be needed to integrate renewables efficiently. Among the smart electrification strategies proposed by IRENA include innovative grid management tools, which optimise energy flows, minimise curtailments, and enhance system resilience.

Investing in grid infrastructure

The need to build grid capacity was highlighted last year in a report from consultancy firm which forecasted the need to grow global grid capacity’s current size by 2.5 times and invest US$970 billion annually by 2050.

In Europe, industry lobby group ERT said that the European Union needed to invest €800 billion in grid infrastructure by 2030, with the bulk of investment going to distribution grids (60%) and a quarter to transmission grids. The rest would be directed towards cross-border transmission and energy storage.

“Governments, private sector, international organisations and financial institutions must collaborate to address related regulatory gaps, establish clear standards, and prioritise investments in these critical enablers that create positive socioeconomic impact,” concluded Gonzelez.

bess, energy storage, grid, grid congestion, grid infrastructure, irena

Read Next

Development of a 200MW/400MWh BESS at Acen Australia’s New England Solar (above) is set to commence soon. Image: Acen Australia.

Acen Australia seeks EPBC approval for 100MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales

January 7, 2025
Renewable energy developer Acen Australia is seeking Federal government approval for its 100MW Cooma solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales.
Image: ZEN Energy.

ZEN Energy, HDRE acquire 210MW solar-plus-storage site via new Australian joint venture

January 6, 2025
ZEN Energy and HDRE plan to establish an Australian joint venture focused on renewables, and have acquired a 210MW solar-plus-storage site.
Anza-team-during-RE

IRA incentives drove domestic purchase of solar cells: Anza on the US solar market in 2024 and 2025

January 2, 2025
As the year comes to an end, PV Tech speaks to Anza's Mike Hall about the company’s performance in 2024, and what lies ahead in 2025.
A solar PV module array in Australia deployed in a Neoen-managed project.

Neoen secures AU$1.4 billion to develop Australian renewables portfolio

December 18, 2024
French independent power producer (IPP) Neoen has secured AU$1.4 billion (US$890 million) in capital to fuel new solar PV, wind and energy storage projects in Australia.
grenergy_chile

Grenergy sells first three phases of Oasis de Atacama project, secures financing for phase three

December 18, 2024
The sale of the three phases represents 23% of the capacity of the Oasis de Atacama solar-plus-storage project.
PV-Tech-Power-41_Front-Cover-proof-2

Commercialising perovskite PV, rethinking yield forecasts and the cutthroat BESS supply chain – PV Tech Power 41 out now

December 16, 2024
PV Tech Power 41 is out now and tackles the “hope and hype” of perovskite PV, a technology inching ever closer to commercialisation.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Arctech signs 1.5GW solar PV tracker supply deal for Al Ajban project in the UAE

News

Meridian Energy, Nova to form joint venture for 400MW New Zealand solar PV plant

News

Jinko chalks up new perovskite-TOPCon tandem cell milestone

News

Maxeon, Tongwei settle German shingled cell IP dispute

News

REC Silicon abandons US polysilicon production at Moses Lake

News

European module prices continue to decline in December, says sun.store in latest pv.index report

News

Upcoming Events

From Risk to Resilience: Enhancing Safety in Battery Energy Storage Systems

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
January 16, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.