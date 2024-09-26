JA Solar inks 1GW solar PV module deal with Australia’s One Stop Warehouse

OSW specialises in solar energy solutions for residential and small to medium-sized commercial enterprises across Australia, Europe, and the US, with an annual installation capacity exceeding 1.1GW.

Anson Zhang, co-founder and CEO of One Stop Warehouse, hailed the agreement with JA Solar, stating that it deepens market collaboration between the two organisations.

“Expanding our collaboration into Europe marks an exciting new chapter for us, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside JA Solar to create greater value and achieve significant growth in the global clean energy sector,” Zhang added.

The partnership is encouraging for JA Solar, which has sought to expand its global footprint in recent years. The company sold 23.95GW of modules in the first half of last year and added 13.68GW of sales in the third quarter.

The organisation recently discussed its European growth plans with PV Tech at Munich’s Intersolar Europe trade show. Henning Schulz, vice president of JA Solar, said that although its initial focus has been on distributed generation, the company is now seeing opportunities in Europe from the utility segment.

Schulz added that n-type TOPCon (tunnel oxide passivated contact) would be the leading technology in the European market in the future. JA Solar’s latest n-type module, the DeepBlue 4.0 Pro, has a maximum power output of 635MW and a power conversion efficiency of 22.8%.

Baofang Jin, CEO and chairman of the JA Solar Board of Directors, believes the agreement with OSW “fortifies our (JA Solar’s) strategic trust and collaboration and highlights our shared commitment to excellence”.

Tindo partners with AC Solar Warehouse to distribute new PV modules in Australia

In other news, Australia-based solar PV module manufacturer Tindo Solar penned a new distribution agreement that would see AC Solar Warehouse install Tindo’s new Walara Series Panels PV modules on homes and businesses across Australia.

Leveraging AC Solar Warehouse’s distribution network, the alliance will expand the reach of Tindo’s Australian-made solar PV technology. The company said it will significantly boost the availability of solar PV modules, extending Tindo’s reach beyond its South Australian headquarters.

Tindo’s Walara Series was launched this month and features n-type and bi-facial cell technologies, which the company claims is a first in local manufacturing of solar modules. The Walara Series is designed with half-cut cell technology to minimise energy loss and maximise efficiency, addressing Australia’s varied and challenging climate.

Under the terms of the agreement, AC Solar Warehouse will stock and distribute the Walara panels across their distribution centres in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, and Cairns.

Tindo CEO Richard Petterson said the partnership is a crucial step in fostering growth within the Australia solar PV industry.

“We will leverage their extensive infrastructure and expertise, which is vital for expanding our domestic solar PV module production capabilities,” Petterson said.

“Working with a supply chain partner such as AC Solar Warehouse who has a deep understanding of the local market and the specific needs of Australian customers is indispensable in this effort.”

Government initiatives such as the Solar ScaleUp Challenge and the broader Solar Sunshot programme are directly supporting the development of domestic PV module manufacturing.

Launched in March 2024, Sunshot primarily focuses on how components are made, whereas the newly launched Challenge focuses on deployment. As such, the two initiatives aim to bolster Australia’s efforts to become a hub for solar innovation and development.

Speaking exclusively to PV Tech, Petterson said he is an open supporter of the initiatives and believes that the programmes can help not only domestic manufacturers supply the Australian market but also the wider global market.

“We have to have a mindset that there is just supplying Australia, which is a limited market, and then there’s supplying the rest of the world,” Petterson exclusively told PV Tech.

“We make a high-quality product that performs well and gives a better return on investment over time, not just from an economic point of view but also from an environmental point of view.”

PV Tech Premium recently spoke with Petterson in an exclusive interview about the central role of PV module recycling and longevity in Australia’s clean energy plans.