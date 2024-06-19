Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

ARENA opens AUS$100 million ‘Solar ScaleUp Challenge’

By George Heynes
Policy, Manufacturing, Modules
Southeast Asia, Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

ARENA opens AUS$100 million ‘Solar ScaleUp Challenge’

News

660GW of solar PV deployments expected in 2024 – Bernreuter Research

News

Soltec sells 813MW of trackers in Q1, driving record revenues

News

Nextracker, Unimacts build second tracker manufacturing line in Nevada

News

US residential installer Titan Solar Power shuts down business

News

Vikram Solar signs 393MW TOPCon module deal for Khavda solar project

News

Fraunhofer ISE uses digital twin model and deep learning for optimised tracking

News

Is there a silver bullet for precious metal use in n-type solar cells?

Features, Featured Articles

Global solar installed capacity up 87% to 447GW in 2023

News

Germany installs over 5GW of new solar capacity in first four months of 2024, breaking record

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The initiative will complement the Australian government's 'Solar Sunshot Program'. Image: ARENA.
The initiative will complement the Australian government’s ‘Solar Sunshot Program’. Image: ARENA.

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) launched its global AUS$100 million (US$66 million) ‘Solar ScaleUp Challenge’ today (19 June), to stimulate innovation and collaboration in the solar sector.

The initiative invites professionals from across the international solar landscape, such as financiers, solar customers, engineers, and developers, to break down barriers to installing, operating, and maintaining solar PV projects.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

This will also enable ARENA to work towards the vision of its Ultra Low-Cost Solar (ULCS), which argues that a ‘30-30-30’ approach to solar, representing 30% solar module efficiency and an installed cost of 30 cents per watt by 2030, could help Australia become a renewable energy superpower. This would mean achieving a levelised cost of electricity below AUS$20 per megawatt hour by 2030.

Ultra-low-cost solar will be needed to significantly reduce the cost of renewable electricity for heavy industrial processes, including enabling the production of green hydrogen below AU$2 per kilogram – a technology that could form a core pillar of the global energy transition.

ARENA CEO Darren Miller said the large-scale deployment of solar is “key to the clean energy transition and in achieving global decarbonisation”.

“Ultra-low-cost solar is critical for reducing electricity costs and decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors such as industry and transport,” Miller said.

“It is also a key factor in Australia becoming a renewable energy superpower, a vision which would see Australia playing a major role in supplying our key trading partners with low-emissions products such as green iron and hydrogen.”

ARENA continues to administer the AUS$1 billion ‘Solar Sunshot Program’

In March 2024, the Australian government launched the Solar Sunshot Program, aiming to support the Australian solar module manufacturing industry, an initiative ARENA continues to administer.

Sunshot primarily focuses on how components are made, whereas the newly launched Challenge focuses on deployment. As such, the two initiatives aim to bolster Australia’s efforts to become a hub for solar innovation and development.

ARENA stated that the Solar ScaleUp Challenge is open for eight weeks and is expected to complement the Solar Sunshot program by building a pipeline of solar PV innovation that manufacturers and project developers can adopt along the supply chain.

UPCOMING EVENT

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

27 June 2024
9am BST
FREE WEBINAR -This special webinar will take a deep dive into the latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings pyramid, capturing the relative bankability status of the top 70-80 PV module suppliers globally. In addition to revealing the latest ranking of global PV module suppliers, PV Tech’s Head of Research, Finlay Colville, will show the depth of analysis and commentary included within the report for module suppliers. A key output from the webinar will be to learn which PV module suppliers have moved up the rankings pyramid in recent years and why this growth has been achieved. Conversely, some of the companies that have fallen down the rankings will be discussed, in particular those suffering from market-share losses and financial problems.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
arena, australia, cell manufacturing, pv modules, solar pv, solar scaleup challenge, Solar Sunshot programme

Read Next

A Trina Solar project in China.

660GW of solar PV deployments expected in 2024 – Bernreuter Research

June 18, 2024
660GW of solar PV capacity will  be deployed in 2024 as market demand responds to sustained low module prices, according to polysilicon market researcher Bernreuter Research.
Nextracker

Nextracker, Unimacts build second tracker manufacturing line in Nevada

June 18, 2024
US solar tracker manufacturer Nextracker has unveiled a new manufacturing line in collaboration with industrial manufacturing services company Unimacts.
ILFS_Vikram_Solar_40_MW_2015._image._Sunbeam

Vikram Solar signs 393MW TOPCon module deal for Khavda solar project

June 18, 2024
Indian solar module manufacturer Vikram Solar has signed a 393.9MW module supply agreement to supply the Khavda Solar park in the state of Gujarat.
Fraunhofer ISE testing field

Fraunhofer ISE uses digital twin model and deep learning for optimised tracking

June 18, 2024
Fraunhofer ISE has launched a project to improve tracking algorithms, using a digital twin to calculate optimised control approaches.
HJT cell production. Image: Huasun
Premium

Is there a silver bullet for precious metal use in n-type solar cells?

June 18, 2024
The two-pronged attack of vastly growing solar capacity and the shift to n-type technologies has converged to make silver a real pressure point for future solar manufacturing.
FTC Solar trackers in use

Global solar installed capacity up 87% to 447GW in 2023

June 18, 2024
Global solar installations increased by 87% year-on-year in 2023 as China continued to dominate growth, according to SolarPower Europe.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

660GW of solar PV deployments expected in 2024 – Bernreuter Research

News

Singulus Solar JV formed for TOPCon and HJT cell and module production lines

News

US residential installer Titan Solar Power shuts down business

News

Is there a silver bullet for precious metal use in n-type solar cells?

Features, Featured Articles

Global solar installed capacity up 87% to 447GW in 2023

News

Germany and Poland offer top co-location potential in Europe

News

Upcoming Events

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
9am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia
© Solar Media Limited 2024