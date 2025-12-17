Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

JA Solar JV starts work on Egypt PV and storage manufacturing plant

By Ben Willis
December 17, 2025
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Companies, Markets & Finance, Modules
Africa & Middle East, Asia & Oceania

Latest

JA Solar JV starts work on Egypt PV and storage manufacturing plant

News

Doral Renewables signs PPA for 270MW Kansas solar project

News

Germany lowers tender price cap for rooftop solar PV in 2026 to €0.1/kWh

News

Ecoprogetti installs 400MW TOPCon, HJT manufacturing plant in Oman for AACE

News

Solar inverter market to shrink in 2025-26 amid uncertainty in China, US, EU

News

GameChange Solar to supply 1.2GW trackers to Khulis solar PV project in Saudi Arabia

News

EU identifies solar inverters as ‘high-risk’ in new Security Doctrine

News

UL Solutions grants 9703 certification to Voltage Energy 2kV EBOS products

News

How Imperial Star came up with its US solar domestic content calculator

Long Reads, Features

SEG Solar breaks ground on 3GW ingot/wafer PV manufacturing plant in Indonesia

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The ATUM Solar complex, in which JA Solar is a JV partner, broke ground earlier this week in Egypt’s Suez Canal area. Image: SCZONE.

JA Solar is a lead partner in a joint venture that broke ground this week on a new solar PV cell, module and energy storage manufacturing facility in Egypt.

The US$210 million ATUM Solar complex in the Sokhna area of the Suez Canal Economic Zone will comprise three separate manufacturing facilities totalling 200 square metres.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

One of these will produce 2GW of solar PV cells annually, 100% for export. The other two will house lines producing 2GW of PV modules annually and 1GWh of energy storage systems, targeting local and regional markets.

The venture, which was formed this summer, is backed by four main bodies: JA Solar, as the technology investor; the Egyptian firm AH; the UAE investor Global South Utilities; and Infinity Capital from Bahrain.

Among the officials attending a groundbreaking ceremony on 15 December were Egypt’s deputy prime minister, Kamel El-Wazir, and Walid Gamal El-Din, chairman of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone, both of whom emphasised the project’s role in creating local jobs and reducing Egypt’s reliance on imported clean energy products.

The project is expected to create 850 direct jobs and increase local content by sourcing Egyptian aluminium and glass.

The project continues a trend of major Chinese PV manufacturers setting up production facilities in the Middle East and North Africa to circumvent stringent US trade restrictions on imports from these companies’ production hubs in Southeast Asia. Egypt is not currently subject to anti-dumping or countervailing (AD/CVD) duties on solar exports to the US.

AD/CVD, c-si manufacturing, cell manufacturing, china, egypt, energy storage, ja solar, module manufacturing, solar pv

Read Next

Rooftop solar installation.

Solar inverter market to shrink in 2025-26 amid uncertainty in China, US, EU

December 16, 2025
The global solar inverter industry will contract over the next two years as major markets in China, Europe and the US confront new volatility, according to energy market analyst Wood Mackenzie.  
Image: Baywa r.e

EU identifies solar inverters as ‘high-risk’ in new Security Doctrine

December 16, 2025
The EU’s Economic Security Doctrine has identified solar inverters as a high-risk dependency, a move which the European Solar Manufacturing Council (ESMC) has lauded.
The Fort Bend project (pictured) is part of the sale. Image: Acciona Energia

Acciona Energia sells stake in 1.3GW US solar PV portfolio

December 15, 2025
Spanish renewables developer Acciona Energia has sold a 49% minority stake in a 1.3GW US solar PV project portfolio.
Soltec received a positive environmental impact assessment on 220MW of solar PV portfolio in Italy

Soltec confirms 80% share buyout, continues focus on solar trackers

December 15, 2025
Soltec has begun the process of transferring 80% of its share ownership to European investment firm DVC Solutions.
An Origis Energy solar project in Florida.

FINANCE ROUND-UP: Potentia, Origis and Baywa r.e. close PV financing deals

December 12, 2025
A roundup of three solar PV project financing stories from Australia, Texas and California, with updates from Potentia Energy, Origis Energy and Baywa r.e.  
waaree in india

India’s PLI drives ‘robust’ solar manufacturing, but upstream lacking muscle

December 12, 2025
India’s flagship solar PV manufacturing incentive has driven “robust growth” in the sector since its launch, but hurdles remain to building a complete domestic supply chain.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Ecoprogetti installs 400MW TOPCon, HJT manufacturing plant in Oman for AACE

News

SEG Solar breaks ground on 3GW ingot/wafer PV manufacturing plant in Indonesia

News

EU identifies solar inverters as ‘high-risk’ in new Security Doctrine

News

How Imperial Star came up with its US solar domestic content calculator

Long Reads, Features

GameChange Solar to supply 1.2GW trackers to Khulis solar PV project in Saudi Arabia

News

Solar inverter market to shrink in 2025-26 amid uncertainty in China, US, EU

News

Upcoming Events

Beyond the Sun: Next-Generation Solar and Storage for European Industry 

Upcoming Webinars
December 17, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA