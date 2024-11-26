Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

KKR acquires German IPP and renewable energy developer Encavis

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

Sunly starts building 244MW solar PV in Estonia, Baltics ‘largest’ plant

News

Eastern Europe to focus on ‘ready-to-bank’, not ‘ready-to-build’, solar project development

News

‘In the future, the supply chain will be diversified’, says Trinasolar

Features, Interviews

KKR acquires German IPP and renewable energy developer Encavis

News

Western Australia EPA sets environmental criteria for 70GW solar-plus-wind mega-project

News

FRV Australia energises 353MW New South Wales PV plant with Microsoft data centre PPA

News

Poland to integrate private finance and EU funding to meet solar deployment goals

News

Indonesia eyes 75GW of renewable energy generation by 2040

News

Why Europe’s recast green building standard offers new opportunities for BIPV and our planet

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Toyo acquires 2.5GW module assembly plant in Texas

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
An Encavis solar project.
The CFO of Encavis said the deal would open “a new chapter in our company’s history.” Image: Encavis.

Global investment firm KKR has acquired Encavis, a German independent power producer (IPP) and renewable energy developer.

Leading a consortium of investors via a holding company, Elbe BidCo, KKR acquired 87.41% of outstanding shares in Encavis at €17.50 (US$18.40) per share. Family-run investor Veissmann Generations Group and ABACON Capital are the other two parties in the consortium.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Vincent Policard, partner and co-head of European Infrastructure at KKR, said the acquisition will “enable Encavis to capitalise even better on emerging opportunities in the renewable energy sector” and aligns with KKR’s broader mission of fostering a more energy-independent Europe.”

Christoph Husmann, CFO of Encavis, said the deal would open “a new chapter in our company’s history…we will further expand our portfolio of renewable energy production facilities, develop our competencies and strengthen Encavis’ market position in Europe.”

Encavis operates in twelve European countries. Most recently, it has signed financing, offtake and development deals for projects in its native Germany. September saw the company announce plans to develop a 500MW PV portfolio alongside developer Innovar Solar, and earlier this year it secured financing and signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for a 260MW project elsewhere in the country.

KKR’s acquisition was made through its Global Infrastructure business, which the firm says oversees approximately US$77 billion in infrastructure investments. In March, it acquired a majority stake in US solar and energy storage developer Avantus, which it now shares with pre-existing Avantus investor EIG.

In addition to renewable energy assets, KKR owns Crescent Energy, a major US oil and gas producer listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Private equity has been acquiring significant portions of the solar developer market. In the last year, Canadian asset owner Brookfield has acquired the utility-scale solar arm of US utility Duke Energy (for US$2.8 billion) and a majority stake in French IPP Neoen for US$6.1 billion.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
encavis, finance, germany, kkr, mergers and acquisitions, solar pv

Read Next

Panelists speaking about project development at LSSCEE 2024.

Eastern Europe to focus on ‘ready-to-bank’, not ‘ready-to-build’, solar project development

November 26, 2024
Getting projects to the 'ready-to-bank' stage is a key challenge for Eastern Europe’s energy transition, according to speakers at LSSCEE 2024.
Image: Carnegie.

Western Australia EPA sets environmental criteria for 70GW solar-plus-wind mega-project

November 26, 2024
Western Australia’s Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has set the environmental criteria for the Western Green Energy Hub (WGEH), a 70GW solar and wind mega-project.
Image: FRV Australia.

FRV Australia energises 353MW New South Wales PV plant with Microsoft data centre PPA

November 26, 2024
Developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) Australia has confirmed that the first energisation at its 353MW Walla Walla solar PV power plant has been completed.
Dr Konrad Wojnarowski, undersecretary of state at the Polish Ministry of Development Funds and Regional Policy, speaks at LSSCEE 2024.

Poland to integrate private finance and EU funding to meet solar deployment goals

November 26, 2024
Attracting private investments into Polish solar will be essential for Poland's solar goals, Dr Konrad Wojnarowski said at LSSCEE 2024.
sun energy indonesia

Indonesia eyes 75GW of renewable energy generation by 2040

November 26, 2024
Indonesia’s president, Prabowo Subianto, has established a 75GW renewable energy capacity target for the country at the G20 Summit in Brazil.
image-13

Solarcycle to buy US-made raw materials for Georgia solar glass production facility

November 25, 2024
Solarcycle will buy naturally produced soda ash from Genesis Alkali, a key component in glass production.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US representatives propose amendment to 45X manufacturing tax credit

News

Toyo acquires 2.5GW module assembly plant in Texas

News

RWE to develop 5.5GW US solar, energy storage on retired coal mining land

News

Fraunhofer ISE study uncovers ‘critical degradation’ in TOPCon modules

News

Can India hit 80GW of solar cell capacity by 2026 and emerge as a dominant US supplier?

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

‘Decisive action on climate’: World’s largest solar PV and battery project underway in Philippines

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Málaga, Spain

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Cutting-Edge Cell Technology to Help Module Makers Outperform the Competition

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 3, 2024
8.30am GMT / 9.30am CET

Maximising the Usable Energy of Home Battery Storage in Harsh Climates: Anker SOLIX’s Modular Design and Innovative Optimiser Technology

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 11, 2024
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

The Power Of Stability

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 12, 2024
9am GMT / 10am CET
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.