Encavis, LyondellBasell ink PPA for 260MW German PV project

By Will Norman
TÜV Rheinland awards DMEGC Solar laboratory competence accreditation

Encavis, LyondellBasell ink PPA for 260MW German PV project

TrinaTracker supplies 520MW of solar PV trackers in Brazil

European Commission approves €1 billion solar-plus-storage Greek state aid

India’s Pahal Solar discusses 1.8GW PV module factory, automation strategy

India reimposes ALMM, eliminates exemption for open access and rooftop solar

US grants US$4 billion in tax credits, including US$2.7 billion for energy manufacturing and recycling, under 48C scheme

Mytilineos signs 210MW Greek solar PV PPA

Voltalia “reaches or even exceeds” targets in 2023 financial results

Dominion Energy receives approval for 764MW solar projects

Encavis has been active in its home country of late, signing multiple PPAs and construction deals. Image: Encavis

German independent power producer (IPP) Encavis has signed an offtake deal with LyondellBasell for 208MW worth of solar PV power generation.

The power purchase agreement (PPA) will see LyondellBasell – a chemical company – receive around 210GWh of power annually from Encavis’ 260MW PV project to the north of Berlin. Construction on the site began last month and is expected to be completed in 2025, from which point the 12-year PPA will take effect.

Encavis realised the project through its Encavis Infrastructure Fund IV, approximately half of which has already been allocated.

“Power Purchase Agreements are a critical lever in our efforts to reduce our absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions,” said Chris Cain, LyondellBasell senior vice president for net zero transition strategy.

LyondellBasell said that it aims to procure 50% of its electricitiy from renewable energy sources by the end of this decade (based on 2020 procurement levels), and that in 2020 electricity consumption accounted for around 15% of its scope 1 and 2 emissions.

In October 2023 it inked a PPA with bp-owned solar developer Lightsource bp for 149MW of Spanish solar generation capacity, and earlier that year it signed for 259MW under a 15-year PPA with Spanish developer Grenergy.

Encavis said that this 260MW plant is one of the “largest” in Germany. Last August, the company signed a framework agreement with fellow German PV developer Innovar Solar to build 160MW of solar capacity in the country, spread across nine projects. Last month, Encavis also inked a contract with engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Belectric, whereupon construction began at Encavis’ 114MW PV project in northeastern Germany.

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA 2024

10 April 2024
Dallas, Texas USA
To bring buyers and sellers of power together, the Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA will cover strategies to optimize renewable energy trading, procurement, and offtake structures across U.S. markets.
More Info

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
