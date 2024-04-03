Encavis, LyondellBasell ink PPA for 260MW German PV project

Encavis realised the project through its Encavis Infrastructure Fund IV, approximately half of which has already been allocated.

“Power Purchase Agreements are a critical lever in our efforts to reduce our absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions,” said Chris Cain, LyondellBasell senior vice president for net zero transition strategy.

LyondellBasell said that it aims to procure 50% of its electricitiy from renewable energy sources by the end of this decade (based on 2020 procurement levels), and that in 2020 electricity consumption accounted for around 15% of its scope 1 and 2 emissions.

In October 2023 it inked a PPA with bp-owned solar developer Lightsource bp for 149MW of Spanish solar generation capacity, and earlier that year it signed for 259MW under a 15-year PPA with Spanish developer Grenergy.

Encavis said that this 260MW plant is one of the “largest” in Germany. Last August, the company signed a framework agreement with fellow German PV developer Innovar Solar to build 160MW of solar capacity in the country, spread across nine projects. Last month, Encavis also inked a contract with engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Belectric, whereupon construction began at Encavis’ 114MW PV project in northeastern Germany.