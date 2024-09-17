Subscribe To Premium
Encavis, Innovar Solar to develop 500MW solar PV in Germany

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Encavis, Innovar Solar to develop 500MW solar PV in Germany

Stanwell, Genex ink 15-year PPA for 775MW solar PV project in Queensland, Australia

Eurowind Energy to purchase 55MW solar portfolio in Portugal

Complete Solar awarded bid in SunPower’s Chapter 11 proceedings

US finalises Section 301 tariffs, proposes 50% duty on wafers and polysilicon

PV modules are getting weaker—how should the industry respond?

Heliene, Solarcycle ink US recycled solar glass supply deal

US DOE provides US$72.8 million loan guarantee for Tribal solar-plus-storage project

EIB, FirstRand Bank invest €400 million in South African solar PV and wind

New South Wales sets Australia’s first distributed solar and storage uptake target

An Encavis solar project.
Encavis continues to grow its presence in Germany where it has 412MW of solar PV operational so far. Image: Encavis.

German independent power producer (IPP) Encavis AG has signed a framework agreement with PV developer Innovar Solar to develop 500MW of rolling solar PV capacity in Germany.

The IPP highlighted that the rolling portfolio means that if individual projects are successfully developed, new ones will follow, thus allowing projects to be developed in parallel. The same mechanism will be applied to projects that do not reach the ready-to-build status.

According to the companies, which collaborated last year, the development of the projects has already begun. Last year, both companies signed a framework agreement to build 160MW of solar PV, comprising nine plants located near motorways and railways or in other areas permitted by construction law for use for ground-mounted PV.

This partnership between the IPP and the solar developer will more than double the current solar PV capacity Encavis has installed in Germany, which sits at 412MW, said Mario Schirru, CIO and COO at Encavis AG.

Moreover, the company recently secured €145 million (US$161 million) in financing from German bank Commerzbank. The financing will be directed towards completing the construction of a 260MW solar PV plant, located to the north of Berlin, which secured a 12-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with chemical company LyondellBasell earlier this year.

Encavis’ parent company, Encavis Group, has a portfolio of 1.2GW of renewable energy projects under construction, of which 900MW are its own assets. It is present in 12 European countries, including Spain, where it recently acquired a 95MW solar PV portfolio from German renewables company BayWa r.e. and expected to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2025.

