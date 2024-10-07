Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Koala habitat shrinks green-lit 350MW solar-plus-storage site in Queensland

By George Heynes
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Koala habitat shrinks green-lit 350MW solar-plus-storage site in Queensland

News

Evecon, Mirova power 77MW solar PV plant in Estonia, Baltics’ ‘largest’

News

Xcel Energy advances 2024 Resource Plan to add 3.6GW new renewables

News

Runergy commissions 2GW Alabama module production plant

News

Trina Solar files patent infringement with US ITC

News

New US cell capacity would be ‘pivotal moment’ in PV landscape – Finlay Colville

News

As US imposes new tariffs on Chinese solar cells, concerns over China’s WTO challenge to IRA downplayed

Features, Interviews

Australia: Origin withdraws from hydrogen race to focus on renewable energy and energy storage

News

EBRD invests €100 million into Green Genius, becomes minority shareholder

News

US ROUND-UP: Sabanci, Origis and Recurrent secure finance, National Grid Renewables and Microsoft sign PPA

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Sixteen Mile solar-plus-storage project will be located near X-Elio’s exiting 200MW Blue Grass solar PV project. Image: X-Elio.

The Australian government has granted Spanish solar PV developer X-Elio the green light to develop its 350MW Sixteen Mile solar-plus-storage project in Queensland, but must adhere to conditions to protect endangered local wildlife.

X-Elio’s proposed power plant will be located 22km southeast of Chinchilla, northwest of the state capital Brisbane, in the locality of Hopeland.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The project, which also features a 120MW/240MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) and will connect to the existing Western Downs Substation, will install around 579,000 solar PV modules.

The solar-plus-storage site will have an operational lifespan of 35 years and take 18-24 months to complete construction. The project area has been set at around 586 hectares.

X-Elio launched an Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act application in May 2024, which has now been granted providing the project follows key conditions which require it to be slightly smaller than previously planned.

The site must avoid regions that house habitats for endangered and vulnerable species, including Koalas, Grey Snakes, and Squatter Pigeons. Although no Grey Snakes or Koalas were recorded in the project’s field surveys conducted last year, the government has called on the developer to avoid the southern section of the project area (below).

Image: Australian government.

The southern section of the project site features eucalypt open woodland, as well as an isolated patch of eucalypt woodland in the proposed solar PV power plant area. Both could house Koalas or be used as a foraging area for the vulnerable animal. Under the conditions laid out by the government, this area must be avoided.

Tanya Plibersek, Queensland’s minister for the environment and water, hailed the project, securing consent from the federal government, and used it to attack plans by Peter Dutton, leader of Australia’s Liberal Party, to introduce nuclear energy into the country’s energy mix.

“Labor is getting on with the job of transforming Australia into a renewable energy superpower while Peter Dutton and David Littleproud’s so-called nuclear plan is threatening investment in renewables,” Plibersek said.

“Australians have a choice between a renewable energy transition that’s already underway and driving down prices, or paying for an expensive nuclear fantasy that may never happen.”

It is worth noting that the Sixteen Mile solar PV project will be located near the company’s 200MW Blue Grass Solar Farm, which was commissioned in late 2022.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
australia, bess, energy storage, queensland, solar pv, solar-plus-storage, X-Elio

Read Next

Xcel's Sherco Solar plant will now have a total capacity of 710MW. Image: Xcel

Xcel Energy advances 2024 Resource Plan to add 3.6GW new renewables

October 4, 2024
Xcel Energy has reached an agreement on its 2024 Resource Plan which it says will reduce its carbon emissions by 80%.
PV CellTech USA is the first in the conference series dedicated to US manufacturing. Image: PV Tech

New US cell capacity would be ‘pivotal moment’ in PV landscape – Finlay Colville

October 4, 2024
“The required investment and technical know-how [for establishing cell capacity] is significantly more complex and substantial [than modules]”, Colville said.
World Trade Organization
Premium

As US imposes new tariffs on Chinese solar cells, concerns over China’s WTO challenge to IRA downplayed

October 4, 2024
A prominent US renewable energy lawyer has told PV Tech Premium that a Chinese challenge to the Inflation Reduction Act through the World Trade Organization should not be a cause for alarm.
Origin Energy's largest solar PV project is its proposed 900MW Yarrabee site in New South Wales. Image: Origin Energy.

Australia: Origin withdraws from hydrogen race to focus on renewable energy and energy storage

October 4, 2024
Australian utility Origin Energy announced its intention to withdraw from hydrogen and focus on renewable energy and energy storage, citing “uncertainty around the pace and timing of development of the hydrogen market".
A Total Eren project in Victoria.

Victoria fast-tracks 360MW solar-plus-storage project under new scheme in Australia

October 3, 2024
The 360MW Mortlake solar-plus-storage project in Victoria, Australia, is the latest large-scale renewable energy project to be fast-tracked for development by the state government.
Masdar Terra-Gen

Masdar closes acquisition of US IPP Terra-Gen

October 2, 2024
The deal was first announced in March when Masdar said it would buy the 50% stake in Terra-Gen previously owned by Energy Capital Partners.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Evecon, Mirova power 77MW solar PV plant in Estonia, Baltics’ ‘largest’

News

As US imposes new tariffs on Chinese solar cells, concerns over China’s WTO challenge to IRA downplayed

Features, Interviews

Trina Solar files patent infringement with US ITC

News

Who are the winners and losers from the latest AD/CVD ruling?

Editors' Blog, Features

Australia: Origin withdraws from hydrogen race to focus on renewable energy and energy storage

News

Frontier halts 120MW Waroona solar-plus-storage site in Western Australia

News

Upcoming Events

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

Upcoming Webinars
October 24, 2024
4pm BST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.