Kyrgyzstan eyes 2GW solar cell plant with Singapore’s Sunvera Solar

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The proposed facility forms part of Sunvera Solar’s broader international expansion strategy to strengthen industrial cooperation and diversify global solar manufacturing supply chains.

The parties also discussed opportunities to localise manufacturing, create jobs and attract foreign direct investment, while exchanging views on the wider development of Kyrgyzstan’s renewable energy sector.

No investment value, project timeline or preferred site for the facility was disclosed.

If realised, the facility would represent a significant expansion of Kyrgyzstan’s domestic solar manufacturing ambitions. The government said the proposal aligns with its broader strategy to develop a green economy, expand industrial production and increase foreign direct investment, with renewable energy identified as a strategic priority.

While Kyrgyzstan has considerable hydropower resources, its solar PV sector remains at an early stage.

Kyrgyzstan had 100MW of installed solar capacity at the end of 2025, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

Recently, the first 175MW phase of a planned 1.9GW project developed by Vietnam’s Rox Energy Global and RECA LLC entered commercial operation.

Last year, Electron Holding signed an agreement to develop 300MW of solar capacity, while a Chinese consortium announced a 600MW PV power plant in the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan, with a total investment of approximately US$400 million.